Lucknow Vs. Kolkata Vs. Hyderabad: Which city serves the best Biryani recipe? Find out

If you are a Biryani lover then you must be aware of the Biryani battle among Kolkata, Lucknow and Hyderabad. So, here’s to decide which city serves the best recipe of Biryani. Check them out below.

You must have been well acquainted with the never-ending battle among Kolkata Biryani, Lucknow Biryani and Hyderabadi Biryani. There has always been a fight among Biryani lovers to prove which city possesses the best recipe of Biryani. But above all, all these three have their different delicacy, aroma and taste. Their story of origination even dates back to history. Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, each of them is best in their own style.

Hyderabad is popularly known to prepare Nizami Biryani, Lucknow for Nawabi Biryani, and Kolkata for Awadhi Biryani. So, if you also want to know about which one is best, then you have to read on below to get your answer.

Nizami Biryani of Hyderabad

This is the most popular and widely-consumed Biryani which was influenced by the Middle-Eastern flavours. It’s a strong blend of flavours and spices with meat, birista, mint, saffron etc.

Nawabi Biryani of Lucknow

Mughal Emperor Babar introduced this preparation of Biryani during 15th century from Persia. This Biryani with a delightful aroma is prepared with meat marinated with curd and herbs. The meat and the rice of this dish are prepared separately and then mixed together to create a distinct flavour.

Awadhi Biryani of Kolkata

This is known to be a lighter version of Awadhi Biryani with a mild flavour. It has yellow-coloured aromatic rice with soft meat pieces in it. This dish, prepared with mild spices, is served with a potato and a boiled egg. This Biryani was originated in the year 1856 when Nawab Wajid Ali Shah was exiled to Kolkata. The nawab brought his chefs with him in the city. But the chefs had to cut down on the meat portion due to the lack of enough funds and added potato on it.

The result

Each of the Biryani is best on its own way and of course according to the taste of the foodies. If you like spicy Biryani then go for Hyderabadi; if you like to experience Nawabi food then try the Lucknowi style; and if you want to taste mild flavoured Biryani, then Kolkata is the best option. The choice is yours!

