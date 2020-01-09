Lunar Eclipse of 10 January 2020: Check out the DOs and DON’Ts during the eclipse

This year's first Chandra Grahan will be on 10th January. Here’s what you should do and what not during the eclipse to be safe.

The first Chandra Grahan of 2020 will be observed on this 10th January in the regions of Asia, Africa, Europe and some parts of Australia. It will be happening after the annual solar eclipse of December 26 2019. The Lunar Eclipse is expected to start around 10:37 PM and last till 2:42 AM on 11th January in India. In this eclipse, the earth will come in between the sun and the moon, and as a result, the moon will lose its brightness as it will get covered by the shadows of the earth.

There will be four lunar eclipses throughout this year occurring on January 10, June 5, July 5 and November 30. There are some beliefs associated with the Chandra Grahan like people can develop heart diseases, insomnia, stress, cough and cold, fear, mood swings during the eclipse. So, you should stay at home during the eclipse to be safe. It is also considered to have negative impacts on pregnant women and the foetus. So, here is a proper guide with DOs and DON’Ts during the lunar eclipse to help you stay safe. Check it out.

DOs during Lunar Eclipse 2020

Keep Durva grass in food to maintain purity during the grahan. This prevents the bad effects of the radiation because it is believed that Durva grass has the blessings of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.​

You should chant Maha Mrityunjaya mantra in this time to ward off kaal-sarp dosh in your horoscope. The mantra is Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam. Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat. You can also recite Hare Ram Hare Ram, Ram Ram Hare Hare. Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare.

Pregnant women can repeat this mantra to be safe from the negative vibes during the eclipse- Om Devki Sudha Govinda Vasudev Jagatpate. Dehime Taney Krishnan Twamaham Srnam Gatah.

Once the lunar eclipse gets over, do take a bath.

You can also donate something for the sake of Pitra.

DON'Ts during the Lunar Eclipse 2020

Avoid having food during the eclipse.

Avoid sleeping in the period of the eclipse.

Do not sit on any animal during the eclipse.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More