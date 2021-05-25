Lunar Eclipse May 2021: Know the date, time and the places from where can it be watched

A total lunar eclipse will take place on May 26. 2021. It will be the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019. Know the date, time, and highlights of this celestial event.

A total lunar eclipse will occur on May 26, 2021. The lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. This lunar eclipse will be visible in several countries as the Moon turns into a blood moon. According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse will be visible near moonset in the United States and Canada, all of Mexico, most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru, southern Chile, and Argentina.

Along the Asian Pacific Rim, the total eclipse will be visible just after the moonrise. In India, the ending of this lunar eclipse will be visible for a short period from the north-eastern parts of the country, West Bengal, Odisha, and the Andaman and Nicobar islands. Read on to know the timings for the lunar eclipse.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow.

What is a blood moon?

According to NASA, the moon will also appear blood red as it aligns with the sun and Earth and passes fully into Earth's shadow. The moon's red hue is caused by red-orange light refracted through Earth's atmosphere and can appear even redder if there are more clouds of dust in Earth's atmosphere.

What is the date and time of the eclipse in India?

The lunar eclipse will take place on Wednesday, May 26. It will be the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 3.15 pm in India. The total phase of the eclipse will begin at 4: 39 pm and end at 4.58 pm, while the partial phase ends at 6.23 pm.

Where can the eclipse be watched in India?

The eclipse will be seen in Agartala, Aizawl, Kolkata, Cherrapunji, Cooch Behar, DiamondHarbour, Digha, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Lumding, Malda, North Lakhimpur, Paradee, Pashighat, Port Blair, Puri, Shillong, Sibsagar, and Silchar.

