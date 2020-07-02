Lunar Eclipse on Sunday: Date, time, visibilty and more details about Thunder Moon Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse aka Chandra Grahan on July 5: Here's everything you need to know about the Thunder Moon Eclipse.

2020 is a great year for sky gazers as it promises several visual delights. After the penumbral lunar eclipse on January 10, June 5, and a solar eclipse on June 21, and now another lunar eclipse which is also known as Chandra Grahan will happen on Sunday, July 5. It will be visible from some parts of the world. For the unversed, this also a penumbral lunar eclipse and the same takes place when three celestial bodies namely, the moon, the sun, and the earth are not perfectly aligned. The moon will pass through the outer part of the earth's shadow. The outer part of Earth's shadow is the weakest shadow called the penumbra. Because it is a penumbral lunar eclipse, it will be hard to spot but the moon will appear darker.

For the unversed, there are three kinds of lunar eclipses: Total lunar eclipse, Partial lunar eclipse and Penumbral lunar eclipse. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon, stopping the light of the Sun from reaching the Moon. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon and Sun are on opposite sides of Earth. During the partial lunar eclipse, a small part of the Moon's surface gets covered by the darkest part of the Earth's shadow, called the umbra. And lastly, during a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s weakest shadow called Penumbra, thus becoming very faint.

Time, visibility and how to watch

South/West Europe, North and South America and Africa will have visibility of the penumbral lunar eclipse of July 5. Unfortunately, it won't be visible from India as it will be day time in India when the eclipse will happen.

However, one can watch the celestial event online. According to timeanddate.com (IST), the eclipse will begin at 8.37 am on July 5, enter its maximum phase at 9:59 am and conclude at 11.22 am. It will continue for approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.

What is Thunder Moon Eclipse?

As per Maine Farmer's Almanac, the full moon in July is known as 'Buck Moon' or 'Thunder Moon' because during this time thunderstorms occur frequently. And that's why the lunar eclipse of this month will be called as Thunder Moon Eclipse.

