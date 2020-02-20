Maha Shivratri 2020: 6 powerful mantras of Lord Shiva to chant on the festival
Hindus across the world will celebrate Maha Shivratri (Great night of Shiva) tomorrow i.e. February 21, 2020. On this day, devotees worship, chant mantras, perform pujas, observe fast and jagraan to appease Lord Shiva and seek His blessings. Devotees also offer holy water, Panchamrit, Chandan, Dhatura, Bel Patra and Bhaang among others. Lord Shiva, one of the Gods in the Holy Trinity, is also known as Mahadeva, Nataraja, Neelkanth, Bhole Nath and Vishwanath among others. He has an extraordinary love for His followers and he grants almost all their desires.
He was the one, who on this day drank the poison during Samundra Manthan which was being done by Gods and Demons. And that's why He is known as God of destruction of evil and is also a symbol of mercy. For the unversed, devotees celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They got married on the Phalgun month's Shivratri. On this day, women who want to get married to an ideal husband observe fast and perform puja.
On the pious occasion, devotees can chant several powerful mantras of Lord Shiva. It is believed that these mantras lead to creations of divine vibrations that ward off all the evil forces and creates a protective shield. The vibrations resound in the universe and bring peace and happiness. One of the mantras is Maha Mrityunjaya and if recited properly one will be bestowed not only with wealth, health but also peace and prosperity.
Check out the Shiva Mantras aka Siddhi Mantras right below.
Shiva Moola Mantra
Om Namah Shivaya॥
Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra
Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam
Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥
Rudra Mantra
Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay॥
Rudra Gayatri Mantra
Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi
Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥
Daaridrya Dahana Stotram
Vashisthen Kritam Stotram Sarvarog Nivaranam
Sarvasamparkaram Shighram Putrapautradivardhanam ॥
Shiva Yajur Mantra
Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram
Sada Vasantam Hridayaaravinde, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami ॥
How to chant:
Usually, all these mantras are chanted continuously for 108 times after bath and before taking any meals. These mantras are very powerful during Shivaratri, solar eclipse and lunar eclipse.
