Maha Shivratri 2020: 6 powerful mantras of Lord Shiva to chant on the festival

Maha Shivratri 2020: From Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra to Shiva Mool Mantra, check out the list special mantras to chant on this pious occasion.

Hindus across the world will celebrate Maha Shivratri (Great night of Shiva) tomorrow i.e. February 21, 2020. On this day, devotees worship, chant mantras, perform pujas, observe fast and jagraan to appease Lord Shiva and seek His blessings. Devotees also offer holy water, Panchamrit, Chandan, Dhatura, Bel Patra and Bhaang among others. Lord Shiva, one of the Gods in the Holy Trinity, is also known as Mahadeva, Nataraja, Neelkanth, Bhole Nath and Vishwanath among others. He has an extraordinary love for His followers and he grants almost all their desires.

He was the one, who on this day drank the poison during Samundra Manthan which was being done by Gods and Demons. And that's why He is known as God of destruction of evil and is also a symbol of mercy. For the unversed, devotees celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They got married on the Phalgun month's Shivratri. On this day, women who want to get married to an ideal husband observe fast and perform puja.

On the pious occasion, devotees can chant several powerful mantras of Lord Shiva. It is believed that these mantras lead to creations of divine vibrations that ward off all the evil forces and creates a protective shield. The vibrations resound in the universe and bring peace and happiness. One of the mantras is Maha Mrityunjaya and if recited properly one will be bestowed not only with wealth, health but also peace and prosperity.

Check out the Shiva Mantras aka Siddhi Mantras right below.

Shiva Moola Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya॥

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥

Rudra Mantra

Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay॥

Rudra Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

Daaridrya Dahana Stotram

Vashisthen Kritam Stotram Sarvarog Nivaranam

Sarvasamparkaram Shighram Putrapautradivardhanam ॥

Shiva Yajur Mantra

Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram

Sada Vasantam Hridayaaravinde, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami ॥

How to chant:

Usually, all these mantras are chanted continuously for 108 times after bath and before taking any meals. These mantras are very powerful during Shivaratri, solar eclipse and lunar eclipse.

