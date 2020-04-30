Happy Maharashtra Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Status and Messages to wish everyone on Maharashtra Diwas

Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state. This day is celebrated with a parade, speeches and other public events. Check out our list of warm greetings that you can send to fellow Maharashtrians on this day.

Maharashtra Day, which is also known as Maharashtra Diwas or Maharashtra Din, is celebrated on May 1 every year. It is a very significant day for the Maharashtrian people as they commemorate the formation of the state on this day. This day is celebrated with parades and speeches along with other public and private events associated with the history and traditions of Maharashtra. Parades by State Reserve Police Force, Mumbai Police and Home Guards are held every year in Shivaji Park and speeches are given by governor, politicians, and leaders. Maharashtra State Government and private sectors inaugurate new projects on this day.

The celebration of Maharashtra Day dates back to 60 years ago. Earlier, it was known as the state of Bombay with people speaking different languages. But then Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan began for the demand of a new and separated state. Finally, the state was formed on May 1, 1960. Due to the national lockdown, we don’t have many options to celebrate this day. So, we can send some motivating messages to our dear ones to wish on this day.

1- Constitution gave us faith, freedom and peace. So, let’s celebrate this day with pride. Happy Maharashtra Day 2020.

2- Take pride in being a Maharashtrian. The state works together with other states to make India shine. Jay Maharashtra.

3- Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra. May this state will progress with new developments in the years to come. Long Live Maharashtra.

4- Sending warm wishes and greetings to you and your family on this day. Happy Maharashtra Day.

5- On this day of Maharashtra, let’s unite and promise to take our state to new heights together.

6- May this day lead us to the right path of peace and social harmony. Happy Maharashtra Day 2020.

7- Wishing all the people living in Maharashtra, a Happy Maharashtra Day 2020. Long Live Maharashtra

8- We love our nation, India and we love Maharashtra. Wishing everyone a very Happy Maharashtra Day.

9. We are proud to be raised in Maharashtra. We are proud of the Marathi language. We are proud of our culture. Wish you all a Happy Maharashtra Day 2020.

10. Jai Maharashtra Maza, Garza Maharashtra Mera. Happy Maharashtra Day 2020.

