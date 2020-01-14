Makar Sankranti 2020 Date: Begin your celebration at the auspicious time of this festival

It's essential to know the basics of an Indian festival and begin it at the auspicious time or the shubh muhrat and make your festival more joyful and auspicious.

Makar Sankranti is the harvest festival that is celebrated in India in the month of January. It marks the beginning of the harvest season as well as the spring season. It is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of pomp and splendour because it holds a lot of importance at the beginning of the year. It's known to be the start of an auspicious time and is celebrated by nearly all the states in India. A day before Makar Sankranti, the Punjabi harvest festival, Lohri, is celebrated by people. Makar Sankranti is also known as Pongal and is celebrated with much excitement by the Tamilians. This festival is celebrated by socialising and eating delicious food items and flying colourful kites. There's also a celebration with a bonfire the night of the festival. But there are a lot of other things that people do during this festival and it's essential that we know the right date of the festival as well as the auspicious timing before we begin our celebrations.

As per the Georgian calendar, Makar Sankranti is on the 15 of January 2020 but as per the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti begins post the sunset on 14th of January 2020. Ideally, when the festival begins after the sunset the festive activities must be postponed to the next day post the sunrise. This is why the auspicious time or the shubh muhurat or otherwise known as the Punya Kaal beings at 07:15 am on 15th January till 05:46 PM on the same day. This time is perfect to begin the harvest or do any good deed and begin the festivities. Other than this the Maha Punya Kaal, which is a high auspicious time of Makar Sankranti if from 07:15 am to 09:00 am. Ideally, any pooja or charity or a holy bath should take place during this highly auspicious time. But the exact moment when Makar Sankranti begins at 02:22 am but because it happens post-sunset, it's not considered auspicious to kick off the celebrations at that time of the night.

This festival also includes a lot of spiritual practices like praying to God and doing the pooja of the crops and farms and doing charity as well as taking a dip in holy water which is known to absolve the sins of the past and cleanse your soul for a new and fresh beginning. People cook a lot of sweets made of jaggery and til (sesame) and kheer and share sweets. People sing folk songs and do folk dance around the bonfire and welcome the new season with a lot of excitement. This festive time is very cheerful and fun-filled time with exciting activities and traditional celebration along with our desi outfits.

Credits :times of india

Read More