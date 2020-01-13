Makar Sankranti 2020: Sweet recipes that you must try this festival

Makar Sankranti is almost here and it's time to savour those lip-smacking treats. If you are planning to make some sweets at home, then read below to find out some Indian sweets recipes that are savoured widely during Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti is almost round the corner and the festival of harvest, which is also known as the festival of kites, is celebrated with fervour across India. The festival which is celebrated on January 15th every year is special to the farmers they celebrate their harvest and is also one of the few festivals in India which is celebrated according to the solar cycle instead of the lunar cycle. The best part about Makar Sankranti is the sweets that it offers.

If you are someone who loves sweets and want to try some different delicacies this time, then here are some recipes that you must try this Makar Sankranti. They are mouth-watering, nutritious and easy to make.

Check the recipes right away.

Til poli: Til poli is an authentic Maharashtrian dish that's made using roasted til/sesame seeds, jaggery and whole wheat flour along with maida and is typically prepared during the festival of Makar Sankranti. Here's how you can make it at home.

In a pan, roast some sesame seeds and grind them fine. Then add some jaggery and ghee to it and mix it well. Set that aside, and start kneading the dough. For that, mix maida, wheat flour, salt and 2 tsp of oil and knead it well. Make small balls and roll into a round shape. Fill a bit of the mixture of sesame and jaggery in the rolled out dough. Roll the ball into a chapati, roast it and serve it hot.

Peanut chikki: Peanut chikki is a traditional dish which is savoured during Makar Sankranti. Its key ingredient is jaggery and is specially made during the festival season of Lohri, Pongal and Makar Sankranti. Here's how you can make this at home.

Take a handful of peanuts, and remove the skin and crush them well. In a pan, heat sugar with 1/2 cup of water until thick. Once it's boiled thoroughly, add peanuts to them and mix it well. Post that, grease a tray and spread the mixture. Cut into squares when cooled and store in an airtight container.

Til Ke laddu: Til Ke laddu is the most famous sweet item that you'll find during Makar Sankranti. These laddus are prepared using sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts and desiccated coconut. Here's how you can make this at home.

Take a pan and heat it on low flame, then add ⅓ cup sesame seeds in it. Roast it till the sesame seeds pop and change its colours. Once they are roasted well, keep them aside for a while. In the same pan, add ¼ cup of peanuts and roast them well too. Keep roasting till they become crunchy and get a few black spots on them. Post that, stir the desiccated coconut for a few minutes and then add them to the roasted sesame seeds. Crush the peanuts and add them to the mix.

For the jaggery syrup, take ½ cup powdered jaggery in a pan and add 3 tbsp water to it. Keep stirring the jaggery till it dissolves and make sure that there are no bubbles formed. Once you get a consistent mixture, switch off the flame and add the dry roasted mixture of sesame seeds, desiccated coconut, crushed peanuts and cardamom powder. Mix them well together and start making round balls from it. If you are not able to form ladoos when the mixture is too hot, then wait for some seconds and then make the til ladoos. Once done, store them in an airtight container.

Sweet Pongal: Another recipe, which is popular during Makar Sankranti in South India is Pongal. It is made using rice and mung lentils, flavoured with cardamoms and dry fruits. Here's how you can make it at home.

Take a small pan and add ½ cup rice and ⅓ cup moong dal to it. Make them on slow fame and roast them well till they become aromatic. Put them in another bowl, and keep them aside for a while. Post that, rinse both the roasted rice and moong dal a couple of times with water. Once done, add them in a cooker and pour around 3 cups of water in the cooker. Pressure cook them on a medium flame for 12 to 14 minutes or 8 to 10 whistles. Once they are cooked well, slightly mash the cooked rice and moong lentils. Once this is done, crush seeds of 5 green cardamoms + 1 clove in a bowl. Keep them aside and start preparing the jaggery paste.

In a pan, add 120 grams jaggery and some water and stir it on a medium flame to form the syrup. Once done, add it in the cooked rice+lentils mixture. Now, add the crushed cardamom+clove powder and a pinch of edible camphor. Mix everything well and stir it for a while. Put Pongal in a bowl and garnish it with some dry fruits.

Basundi: This dessert is widely popular in Maharashtra and Gujarat and is made using milk, cardamom and nutmeg, with the addition of dry fruits. Here's how you can make it at home.

In a pan, add 5 cups of milk and 400 grams of sweetened condensed milk. Stir the mixture well and keep it on a low flame for a while. Keep on stirring at intervals so that the mixture does not get burnt from the bottom. Continue stirring for 25 minutes till it gets thick. Add a pinch of nutmeg powder, chopped dry fruits, cardamom powder and a few strands of saffron to it. Stir it well and serve it hot.

Credits :NDTV FOOD

