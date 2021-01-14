Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Whatsapp Status to share with your friends and family

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, share these thoughtful messages, quotes and wishes with your near and dear ones to extend your festival greetings.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over the country with great joy and fervour. On this day, people pray to and thank the Sun God for blessing the harvest. Makar Sankranti is also known as the festival of kites and marks the end of the winter season and commemorates the upcoming harvest season.

People take a dip into sacred rivers like Yamuna, Ganga, Krishna and Godavari to wash away their sins and be blessed with a prosperous life. Traditional meals are prepared and people indulge in kite fights with their friends and neighbours. Here are some thoughtful wishes, messages and greetings to extend your Makar Sankranti wishes to your loved ones.

Hope this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti makes you reach new heights of happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May the sweetness of gur and the warmth of til bring plenty of happiness to your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

I hope you are blessed with peace, prosperity, and good harvest this Makar Sankranti.

May you soar high with success just like your kites this Makar Sankranti. Happy Uttarayan!

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, may the Sun god shower you with his choicest blessings.

Worship Surya, fly the kite and celebrate all day this season of goodness. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti!

Best wishes for a happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti! Hope the Sun God fulfils all your wishes on this auspicious occasion.

Let’s come together and celebrate this day of happiness. Let’s fly the kites and touch the skies of happiness. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

May this Makar Sankranti usher in goodness, peace, good health and happiness in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your loving family.

May the Makar Sankranti end all moments of sadness and bring joy and happiness.

