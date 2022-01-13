Makar Sankranti wishes to send your loved ones

It’s that time of the year again, colourful celebrations, flying kites, preparing sweets made of sesame and jaggery and so much more! Being one of the most ancient festivals in India, it is celebrated in myriad cultural forms in different names and in different states. It marks the embodiment of a new beginning.

This festival dedicated to Surya Devta, is celebrated by taking a holy dip and offering prayers in Ganga, Yamuna and other important rivers. People tend to do ‘Daan Dakshina’ as a gratitude which is considered auspicious on this day. Sesame is the main harvest of the winter season and is eaten fondly by all. Gajak, chikki and til ke laddoo are some of the delicacies cherished by the loved ones on Sankranti. The bright sky is flooded with colourful kites and the famous ‘Kai Po Che’ dialogue can be heard echoing all around.

Here are some beautiful Makar Sankranti wishes that you can share with your near and dear ones.

May this Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

Hope this Makar Sankranti connects you to the brightest of moments. And may you reach new heights just as the kites do on this auspicious occasion adding charm to your celebration. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May the Sun God bring happiness and a lot of success and prosperity in your life. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti.

Let Makar Sankranti take away all the pain and usher you with blessings and the hope of a better tomorrow. Happy Makar Sankranti.

May you rise high just like the colourful kites in the sky. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti!

With the first festival of the year, may the world become a better place for us to live and rejoice. Happy Makar Sankranti.

May your life be illuminated by the colours of exuberance, cheers, and ecstasy! Wish you a very happy Makar Sankranti!

With sweets, khichdi, and a lot of happiness, let this Makar Sankranti fill your life with prosperity.

May the scorching Sun today help you eliminate all the negative vibes and pessimism in your life. Sending warm wishes of Makar Sankranti your way!

