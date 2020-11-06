From makeup to home décor: 6 Easy DIY hacks to have a memorable Diwali this year

Home décor, rangoli, diyas, makeup, etc. are all important parts of Diwali celebration. So, here are some easy DIY hacks to take ideas to celebrate the festival.

Diwali 2020 will be celebrated on November 14. It is the occasion of lights, crackers, delicious foods and sharing love. Diwali is the biggest festival of India that is observed all over the country. We meet our family and friends and share gifts to spread joy.

Apart from that, home décor is an essential part of this celebration where we love to adorn our abode with diyas, rangoli and other decorative stuff. So, for all these things, you may need some guidance to have your best Diwali this year. So, here are some easy Diwali hacks for you. Check out the video below to see the easy Diwali hacks:

Home cleaning hacks for Diwali

First of all, you need to clean every corner of your abode to get rid of the dirt and dust to decorate it. So, here are some easy cleaning hacks to check for the festival.

Home décor hacks for Diwali

From rangoli, diyas to puja room, the entire house has to be revamped with lights and colours. So, here are some tips to follow before you start decorating your own place.

Candle hacks

Before you use the same candles for Diwali, check the video below to give a new look to your diyas with these easy DIY hacks.

Makeup hacks for Diwali

And here comes the makeup, which is one of the most essential parts of Diwali. So, learn some unique makeup techniques from this video to nail your Diwali look this year.

DIY Diwali gift ideas

Diwali is also associated with gifting your dear ones. If you want to do something unique, then check these DIY ideas and surprise your close ones.

Skincare hacks for Diwali

Before putting on makeup, you need to have a naturally glowing skin to look stunning. For that, you may check these easy skincare hacks to pamper your skin.

