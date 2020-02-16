Makeup Transformation: Makeup artist turned herself into actor Timothée Chalamet; Video goes viral on TikTok

Charlotte Robert transformed herself into Timothée Chalamet in TikTok video. The video is viral everywhere.

Makeup artist Charlotte Roberts recently showed her artistic talents on TikTok by transforming herself into Timothée Chalamet. The video has been liked on the platform by nearly 400,000 people at the time of its post. The 16-year-old contoured her jaw and filled in her eyebrows to match the American actor. And the result surprised everyone as the face looks exactly similar. The makeup artist's final look was also shared on her Instagram profile.



The young artist told media outlets, "I look at what's going on trending-wise with memes, mainly on TikTok and Twitter, and I saw 10 videos of him in a row." She further said that contouring oneself to look like Chalamet is not as easy as I made it look in the video. The makeup transformation took almost four hours to complete.

But Chalamet is not her only makeup transformation either. On Instagram, this beauty guru with her 157,000 followers recreated several looks from movies including "Black Swan," "Maleficent," and "Mean Girls". Robert, hoping for her video to get more popularity, said that she wants to launch her makeup range one day. Provided she further said that she is now thinking to make YouTube videos with her sister. And for more transformations, she is busy with numerous different ideas right now.

Read More