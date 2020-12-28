Making travel plans for 2021? THESE are the zodiac signs who love to TRAVEL SOLO

Travelling solo comes with much perils like safety concerns, loneliness and boredom. There are people who prefer travelling solo and enjoy new experiences, here are the zodiac signs that are the most free spirited and prefer their own company when it comes to travelling.

To travel solo, you need to be self reliant and self indulgent. While it comes with several challenges, but travelling solo gives you a new perspective towards life that a lot of us lack. Travelling, meeting new people and exploring new places all by yourself gives some people the kind of joy that keeps them sane in a chaotic world.

There are different kinds of travellers who prefer their own unique style when on a vacay. Some people prefer travelling in groups with friends or family, while others prefer travelling with their partners. On the other hand, there are some people who prefer no company at all and want to be left alone while exploring a new destination on the map.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who love to travel solo.

Gemini

Although Geminis are very social and friendly people, somehow they love it when they are left alone in their own company. They like to unwind by the beach, staring into the horizon, meeting new people and looking forward to exciting experiences in a foreign destination. Their idea of travelling is usually with a group of close friends, but they enjoy travelling solo the most.

Cancer

This zodiac sign loves travelling solo. They enjoy their own leisure and since they are very punctual with their timings, they hate waiting around for others to get ready and get going. They have a different approach to travelling and hate doing all the touristy things. They usually avoid crowded places and love to unwind by themselves with a glass of drink to end the day with a scenic view in the background.

Capricorn

Capricorns might come across as fussy travellers as they need to be sure that all the arrangements are done and everything is organised. They avoid any kind of hassle in their trip and hence, they prefer travelling solo. They simply do not have the time to waste on petty issues when it comes to travelling. All they want to do is unwind and enjoy a laid back holiday preferably somewhere in the mountains.

Libra

Libras are extremely anti social when it comes to travelling and going on vacations. They like to be well planned in advance and usually hate it when bookings are not done according to their preference. Hence, Libras will enjoy in their own company when they can micromanage everything without any different opinion that they might have to debate on. Libras hate it when things are unplanned and especially on a vacation, they want to sit back, relax and not worry about anything going wrong.

Credits :Pexels

