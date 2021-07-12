Malala Day 2021: The most popular and inspiring quotes by Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai is a famous child education activist who has been working tirelessly for female education for many years. Every year Malala Day is observed on July 12 to celebrate her work and mark her birthday.

July 12 is celebrated as Malala Day each year. This day marks the birth anniversary of child education activist Malala Yousafzai. Malala is the youngest activist to get a Nobel prize for Peace at the age of 17 years. She has also written a BBC documentary with the name of “Gul Makai“ wherein she highlighted the Taliban capture of the Swat Valley.

The United Nations decided to celebrate July 12 as “Malala Day” to focus and highlight the work done by Malala Yousafzai. On her birthday, have a look at some motivational and inspiring quotes said by this famous activist.

“I raise up my voice-not so I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard…we cannot succeed when half of us are held back.”

“Read thousands of books and I will power myself with knowledge. Pens and books are the weapons that defeat terrorism.”

“Once I had asked God for one or two extra inches in height, but instead he made me as tall as the sky, so high that I could not measure myself.”

“I told myself, Malala, you have already faced death. This is your second life. Don’t be afraid — if you are afraid, you can’t move forward.”

“One child, one teacher, one pen, and one book can change the world.”

“Some people only ask others to do something. I believe that, why should I wait for someone else? Why don’t I take a step and move forward?”

“I truly believe the only way we can create global peace is through not only educating our minds, but our hearts and our souls.”

“If people were silent, nothing would change.”

“When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.”

“We want schools and education for every child’s bright future. We will continue our journey to our destination of peace and education for everyone.”

“Let us pick up our books and our pens, they are the most powerful weapons.”

“With guns you can kill terrorists, with education you can kill terrorism.”

“The extremists are afraid of books and pens, the power of education frightens them. They are afraid of women.”

“At night our fear is strong . . . but in the morning, in the light, we find our courage again.”

“What a strange world it was when a girl who wanted to go to school had to defy militants with machine guns - as well as her own family.”

