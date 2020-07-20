From Mamamoo’s Hwasa to NCT’s Mark: Celebrate the Leo season with these Korean celebrities

As we bid adieu to Cancer season, it’s time for the Leo season which starts from July 23rd. It is the fifth sign of the astrological year and is known by its astrological symbol, the lion. People born under this sign are very enthusiastic, passionate and generous. They are also very confident chaps who loves attention. Leo individuals are considered good leaders who inspire others.

Speaking of leading and inspiring people, celebrities have a great influence on their fans. Of late, it seems like Korean celebrities are becoming more popular and influencing people around the world. As the spotlight turns to this fire sign, we look at Korean celebs who were born under the sign, Leo and will shine even more during this season.

Here are some of the most popular K-pop idols who will rule the Leo season.

Hwasa (Mamamoo)

Ahn Hye Jin, populary known as Hwasa was born on July 23, 1995. The “Maria” singer is the lead vocalist, rapper and maknae of the girl group Mamamoo.

Mingi (Ateez)

Mingi, born on August 9, 1999, is the rapper and main dancer in the boyband Ateez.

G-dragon (Big Bang)

Leader of the K-pop boy group, Big Bang, G-dragon is often dubbed as the ‘king of K-pop.’ He was born on August 18 and will be turning 31 this year.

Jaemin (NCT Dream)

Jaemin was born on August 13, 2000. He is the member of the group NCT’s sub-unit NCT Dream.

Bomi and Eunji (Apink)

Bomi and Eunji from the girl group Apink share the same zodiac sign, Leo. They were born on August 13, 1993, and August 18, 1993, respectively.

Yerin and Umji (GFriend)

While Yerin was born on August 19, 1996, Umji was born on August 19, 1998.

Changbin (Stray Kids)

Born on August 11, 1999, Changbin is the main rapper and sub vocalist in the group Stray Kids.

Yeeun (CLC)

The main rapper and vocalist of the group CLC, Yeeun was born on August 10, 1998.

SuA (Dreamcatcher)

The main dancer and rapper of the group Dreamcatcher was born on August 10, 1994.

Mark (NCT 127)

The rapper of the group NCT 127 will be turning 20 on August 2.

