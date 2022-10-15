Map Darshan Raval's journey from finding inspiration in his homeland to igniting his passion for music

An artist, who has worked tremendously hard to become one of India's latest musical sensations with a booming online presence, has revolutionized the conventional paths to popularity. A reality TV personality who became well-known after recording a song for Salman Khan, singer Darshan Raval’s voice has a heartfelt quality that can move you to tears. "I spent the first 18 years of my life in Ahmedabad, and whatever inspiration I found there poured music into my heart and everything is extremely precious," recalls the Ahmedabad-bred and Mumbai-based musician who started composing music at an early age. It was his friends and parents that encouraged him to follow his calling in life. He explains, "The first song was named ‘Sadiyo Purani,’ and my family and friends really appreciated that song and encouraged me, and that's where it started. I felt that it was time to compose and create, and this is what I wanted to do.”

“I have a beautiful memory of calling my mother during the monsoon rain and asking her to prepare food. I would then go home and eat while it rained outside while talking and singing to her.” His fondest memory of Navratri comes from his early years, when he says, "We were calling people to get passes and people were calling us to get passes, but that excitement and tension and then eventually the first day of Navratri of meeting all the friends, that enthusiasm I can never forget.” Darshan hasn't received any formal musical training. He began by posting videos on YouTube, then moved on to doing covers of songs that were already well-known, which helped the covers gain popularity. He talks about how the television singing competition in 2014 was a turning point in his life, adding, "When I came to the reality show it was then when people saw me and heard me for the first time and there were steps to lot of things.” Tera Zikr, his first successful independent song, followed, then in 2015, "Jab tum chaho," from the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, gave him his big Bollywood debut. But just like everyone else, artists have always found it most challenging to ascend the first rung of accomplishment. He recollects his initial struggle and says, "Explaining to your parents that music or any other artistic discipline is a career is the first challenge that any musician in India faces. Not everyone chooses to be a doctor engineer. I clearly had no idea where I would end up as a child, but it did." But Darshan's parents had been there for him nonstop the entire time. He asserts, "What has really helped to become who I am now is my mother's love and support to me and asking me to be a good human always and do whatever you love."

He reflects on the time when he was inspired by big stars and wanted to be like them, saying, "I used to open shows and used to perform in front of big artists, Javed Ali and Benny Dayal, and I was a small-town boy. Watching them perform so beautifully, I was starstruck by the performances they used to have. I didn't have brief interaction with them, but I felt that one day even I want to go on the stage and sing and perform how beautifully they do." Darshan believes that it is our daily struggles that make our journey to the top so lovely. "Everyone faces struggle, and I never want to scream out my challenges very loud because I have liked and enjoyed them, and if given the chance, I would want to do everything again since that has made me what I am today," he smiles. An artist learns and experiences a lot as he develops, working in the profession and picking up knowledge from others. Speaking of his experiences in the music biz, he says, "I believe that in the music industry, people are constantly creating music for the audiences, and it's something very great because we work for the audience experience and we connect with people through their hearts. A drawback would be a be a lot of recreations of songs that are there. The number of original songs should be more than the recreations.”