March, May, September: Your birthstone and what it REVEALS about your personality 

Just like the stars, your birth month and stone also speaks eons about a person. Read on to know more.

The stars are known to reveal a lot about a person's personality and being. It also tells a lot about the person's past and the future as well! Just like the stars, the month in which one is born also reveals a lot about a person. Each month also has a dedicated stone to it, which reveals details about a person's personality. These gemstones are also known to have special powers, according to healers and assist with wealth, luck, etc. Given they also have a deep, historical background, they also come with a lot of symbolism.

January - Garnet

The reddish brown coloured stone comes with a lot of meaning. This gorgeous gemstone represents passion, friendship, extremely strong feelings, good health, and extremely good luck, meaning this is what you will be blessed with in your life!

February - Amethyst

The lovely feminine dark violet gemstone is often associated with royalty and seen in crowns, pendants, etc. of the royalty. It is also known to be just as valuable as a diamond and stands for everything from security and sincerity to true happiness.

March - Aquamarine

Healers would believe that this stone has the ability to calm down the person who wears it. It is also known to reconcile relationships. The blue-green gemstone is known to stand for health, loyalty and youth.

April - Diamond

One of the most loved and expensive gemstones of all time, this colourless stone symbolises love. It is therefore associated with open-heartedness, purity, eternal love and unity, which are also all part of your personality.

May - Emerald

Cleopatra was known to wear a lot of this gemstone and is therefore known for its lovely green colour. This symbolises royalty, youth, success, good fortune and lots of love, power and compassion, which are al the traits of your personality.

June - Pearl

A beautiful wonder from nature, this stone is known for its calmness and beauty. This gemstone symbolises everything from royalty to love, success, loyalty and all things elegance.

July - Ruby

The king of all gemstones, this was known to have been worn by ancient Chinese warriors. It symbolises everything from wealth to love and also instantly makes the person look attractive.

August - Peridot

Known for its olive green colour, this gemstone means giving plenty. Peridot is a greek word and is known to be incredibly fortunate to whoever wears it and stands as a symbol of good fortune.

September - Sapphire

The bright blue stone represents calmness, serenity and peace and is known to stand for purity, trust and wisdom. The stone was also known to protest the one who wore it from harm, during the middle ages and is known to be as rare as a ruby and diamond.

October - Opal

Known for its multiple rainbow shades, this gemstone is known to change its colour making it truly unique. It represents good luck and brings all the luck to those wearing it and also makes one believe that those born in this month, are incredibly lucky as well!

November - Topaz

Known for its beautiful orange hue, this was initially worn by ancient Romans. It symbolises wisdom, friendship and longevity and is also known to heal those who wear it.

December - Tanzanite

Incredibly rare and this one-of-a-kind gemstone is named after the place where it was found - Tanzania. It represents and stands for love, confidence and fidelity which also radiates the personality of the people who were born in the month of December.

Credits :getty images

