Marilyn Monroe: Read some famous quotes by the diva

When we talk of strong women who spoke their minds and did what they felt was best, Marilyn Monroe is the first name that comes to our mind. Marilyn Monroe was a diva in every sense. She was an iconic Hollywood actress who managed to make headlines with her every move. She was an unafraid and outspoken woman who always did what she wanted.

Have a look at some quotes that celebrate the glorious life of Marilyn Monroe and that capture the indomitable spirit of the diva.

“In Hollywood, a girl’s virtue is much less important than her hairdo. You’re judged by how you look, not by what you are. Hollywood’s a place where they’ll pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss, and fifty cents for your soul. I know, because I turned down the first offer often enough and held out for the fifty.”

“I’m very definitely a woman and I enjoy it.”

“Everybody is always tugging at you. They’d all like a sort of chunk out of you. I don’t think they realize it, but it’s like ‘grrr do this, grr do that…’But you do want to stay intact and on two feet.”

“A woman can’t be alone. She needs a man. A man and a woman support and strengthen each other. She just can’t do it by herself.”

“Fame will go by and, so long, I’ve had you, Fame. If it goes by, I’ve always known it was fickle.”

“The most unsatisfactory men are those who pride themselves on their virility and regard sex as if it were some form of athletics at which you can win cups. It is a woman’s spirit and mood a man has to stimulate in order to make sex interesting. The real lover is the man who can thrill you just by touching your head or smiling into your eyes or by just staring into space.”

“First, I’m trying to prove to myself that I’m a person. Then maybe I’ll convince myself that I’m an actress.”

“No one ever told me I was pretty when I was a little girl. All little girls should be told they’re pretty, even if they aren’t.”

“I think that when you are famous every weakness is exaggerated.”

“Respect is one of life’s greatest treasures. I mean, what does it all add up to if you don’t have that?”

