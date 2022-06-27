Mars Transit in Aries 2022: Here’s how it will impact zodiac signs like Aries, Leo, Pisces

Mars, the red planet of the solar system, is often considered the first external planet and represents our energy and passion for life. It is the ruler of the 1st and 8th house of Kaal Purush Kundali in Vedic Astrology & Zero Numerology and is the significator of the 3rd house. Mars will be entering Aries from Pisces on June 27 and will remain here until Aug 10, 2022. It is associated with power, bravery, earth, and marriage certainly create a lot of effects on the life of individuals. This transit of mars has acquired additional significance as, during this period, Mars will be conjunct with Rahu dev in Aries and turn, Rahu dev is present in Bharani nakshatra (nakshatra ruled by Venus) Furthermore, this period will also coincide with Saturn moving to Capricorn in its retrograde journey on July 12.

Let’s see the peep into each zodiac sign and see what they would witness during this transit:

Aries

The movement of Mars will bring a start to your good times. Start of a new business by many of you. Some of you will get the support of your friends. There would be a positive effect on careers for the people doing the job. Extra efforts will be needed. But people doing the job will receive benefits from it. Travel will increase. A time for the students to be a little attentive. A good time for the people in love.

Taurus

Taurus people will get the support of their father. It is time to be a little cautious regarding the health of your mother. There are chances of an increase in the expenditure. You would have to control your unnecessary expenses, or you will have to face a money crisis. Many of you will have to face problems in your job. Time for the businessman will be good. You need to be careful when speaking with your siblings and friends. Money is going to come to you from your father’s side. Students need to be cautious as they will have to face difficulties in their studies.

Gemini

The movement of Mars is going to create confidence in you. Gemini will get the support of their friends. There will be some auspicious occasion in the house. The business class needs to be cautious as there might be some problems in business. Many of you will get new chances for trade. You would be interested in eating sweet things. People will be impressed by your qualities, and that will increase your social circle. Take care of the health of your life partner. Your mother will support you. New energy will arise in the heart of the students.

Cancer

Students would receive good results in the area of education. People working in the field of education will get an increment in pay and position. It is a good time for investments. Businessmen and people doing jobs would receive praise in their area of work. The movement of Mars will bring a change in the place of the job. A good time for investments. A friend would visit you. There might be an increase in the expenses.

Leo

People doing jobs need to be in cordial relationships with their bosses. A chance to progress or get a higher position in a job. There would be an increase in the areas of the job. You will be honoured. There are chances of a change of place. Expenses may rise. The work that had long been pending would accomplish. You will receive money from many places. The people engaged in government jobs will get good chances.

Virgo

There would be an increase in business. You would have an increase in business but will have to put in some more effort. The people working in the field of education would get work. There would be an increase in new chances of earning in the field of education. Virgo needs to be a little cautious regarding the expenses. People need to be a little careful regarding their health. There are chances that your health may deteriorate. You need to be a little cautious while driving a vehicle.

Libra

A word of caution is to control your anger and don’t be disheartened. The people doing a job will get the support of their seniors. But be a little careful as you may have to face difficulties. But there would be a promotion. There would be an increase in your area of work. Students be a little careful as they may face difficulties in their studies. Traders will have to face problems in business. The life of married couples would be good. You need to take care of the health of your mother.

Scorpio

You will receive the support of your friends and family members. A good time of progress in career for the youngsters. Traders will have to face difficulties. They will get opportunities to make changes in the business. New chances for development will come in front of you. Your interest in creative things would increase. There will be an increase in medical expenses. Travelling charges will increase, but travelling will would prove to be beneficial. There would be profit due to investments. You will find rescue from the old problems.

Sagittarius

A week to receive many profits. The people doing the job will get a chance of vehicle advantage. Many of you will receive money from different sources. There are chances to welcome a friend. Mental intelligence will give you money. The business will be super for the traders.

Capricorn

There will be an increase in religious activities. Clothes would be given to you by your neighbours. People doing the job will get a chance for a foreign trip, which will prove very beneficial. You will get good news from your children. You need to keep track of the expense.

Aquarius

All types of results will be in our favour. People engaged in the field of education will receive good results. You will get a chance for promotion in the job. There would be a pay increase. Many of you will come in contact with your old friends. The foreign visits for the people doing the job. The work that was pending will accomplish. It is an appropriate time for investments.

Pisces

You will get a chance to go to the pilgrimage places with your family. There are chances of an increase in expenses. But the income will decrease. The business will rise. Visits would prove to be profitable. New assignments will come to you due to your friend.

The above results are based on the ascendant and would vary from one person to another based on the horoscope and current ongoing dasha.

Food For Thought

Be cautious towards our actions and do not react to anything in a hurry based on hearsay during this transit of Mars.

