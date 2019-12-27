Martin Garrix to feature at SunBurn 2019: Check out some of his hit tracks

SunBurn is starting from 27th December 2019. And we have got to know that Martin Garrix is coming to perform at this year's SunBurn. Check out some of his best songs.

The most popular SunBurn festival is again going to take place from 27th to 29th December 2019 in Goa. Music lovers are getting ready for this grand event. But here we have got something for you about the concert. According to the organizers of the event, Martin Garrix will feature in this year's SunBurn. And he will be playing some of his best remixes at this musical concert. Check out some of his best tracks that we have listed down.

Animals

'Animals', an EDM track, is officially the most popular music of Martin, which got him tremendous fame.

In the Name of Love

'In the Name of Love' was Garrix’s collaboration with singer Bebe Rexha. And this hit remix was released in 2016. It was a big hit among his fans.

There For You

'There For You', a slow pop remix track was released in collaboration with Troye Sivan in 2017. The song has meaningful lyrics was a big hit in that year. It can be added to Garrix's list to play in SunBurn 2019.

So Far Away

This slow ballad remix was created by Martin Garrix and David Guetta. This song, with its catchy background and drop beats, can be the opener of the event. 'So far away' is considered to be one of the best songs of Garrix.

Scared To Be Lonely

Martin Garrix with the pop sensation Dua Lipa created this track. Garrix may play this remix, as it's a must-listen song.

Credits :Republic World

Read More