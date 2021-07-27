Mean Girls: Have a look at the ensemble cast of this film as zodiac signs

There are some films that become iconic in every sense. The clothes become popular, the dialogues become etched in people’s minds and the characters acquire cult status! One such film is Mean Girls, directed by Mark Waters and starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert in lead roles.

Every scene, every outfit and every dialogue of this film is now etched in every girl’s mind! The film managed to successfully observe and depict the finer nuances of “the popular kids” in high school.

So we took the liberty to predict the zodiac songs of the main characters of this film, based on their personality traits.

Cady Heron

Cady is someone who is observant, emotional and easily influenced. When she joins the high school and is invited by the “popular girls” to join them for lunch, she becomes like them in a jiffy and forgets her humble beginnings. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Cancer.

Regina George

Regina is a queen in every sense. She wants all eyes to be on her at all times and will do anything to be in the limelight. Her bold personality and extroverted nature make her similar to the zodiac sign Leo.

Gretchen Wieners

Gretchen is the quintessential sidekick character who has had enough of being in Regina George’s shadow. She wants to be her own person and tries her level best to beat Regina in the popularity contest. The zodiac sign that she resembles the most is Aries.

Karen Smith

Karen is a little slow on the uptake! She is a kind-hearted person who doesn’t want to take the pains of developing her own personality aside from being part of Regina George’s “mean girls gang”. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Gemini.

