Meet Bhavna Bharat Jethwa, a house cook from Vile Parle, Mumbai shares her struggles amid the lockdown

Bhavna reveals that the lockdown has affected her family financially and she is worried about their future now. Read on.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic , the entire world is under lockdown. While many people have the liberty to work from their homes, the house help, cooks and more in India don't get the same privilege. While many spend their days by catching up on shows, doing home workouts, experimenting in the kitchen and more, for others it is a time of playing board games and worrying about what their future holds.

Bhavna Bharat Jethwa, a cook from Vile Parle shared her story with Pinkvilla. Jethwa cooks for around 7-8 families in the area and now that a nation-wide lockdown has been issued, she is at home with her family. While at home, "We play games on the phone or play Ludo and other games together. We don't watch TV as there is no cable connected at home and we planned to get it after my brother's board exams ended. Now because of the lockdown we can't do that either," she talks about how her family of four spends time at home.

While she is practicing social distancing, Bhavna is also worried about her finances. "Because of this lockdown we are affected financially. Our monthly salary helps us run the home but now it is difficult to survive. My husband and my work has stopped and if there is a chance that this 21 days lockdown extends, then it would become very difficult for us to run the house," reveals the cook who lives in a rented house and is also worried she won't be able to pay rent for the place either.

While she is worried about her future, Bhavna reveals that getting daily essentials isn't too much of a hassle. "We find essentials now. The police has been taking measures against the public and I think it is good for everyone," she adds conclusively about the current situation.

