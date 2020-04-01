Meet Megha Gurav, a house cook from Kandivali, Mumbai who shares her struggles amid the lockdown

Megha Gurav is a happy cook who calls up her employer saying ‘I’m bored at home, let me come to work’. Amidst the fun banter, she shares her struggles and tells us what she does during the Coronavirus Lockdown.

The Coronavirus lockdown has forced us all to stay indoors. While we are all making the most of it and indulging in self-care, soothing exercises and movie marathons, there’s the other side of it all that we tend to miss. I’m definitely considering myself privileged enough to do these things, however, every once in awhile, I get a call from my cook saying - ‘Can I please come work? I’m super bored at home.’ To which we got to talking (you know how women are, right?) and she ended up sharing her struggles during the lockdown and here’s how it went:

What do you do the entire day?

Well, it starts off super early with me doing my household chores through the day and that’s it! There’s not much to do around here, so I sit and watch TV with my family. Also, we are not allowed to step out because of the police patrolling, so currently I’m making a ‘Godhadi’ (blanket) out of scratch.

Megha and her in-laws making Godhadi

So, police are taking measures against the spread?

Yes, but we live in a very small house and it gets very difficult to stay indoors in this heat. I still have a little bigger house than others but, the ones who do not have enough fans and place to sleep are usually sitting outside their homes. The police then ensure that they are inside in their own way. ‘Sab ko marte hai’ (They hit everyone to ensure that they are indoors)

Are people maintaining cleanliness around considering there are so many people living in such close proximity?

Yes, the government people are constantly spraying something around and asking us not to litter. They spray the sanitizers almost 4 times a week.

Megha enjoys TV with family

How is it affecting you and everyone around you financially?

I and everyone around me are people who do household chores. Since the lockdown, we’re all wondering ‘Kidhar se paisa ayega?’ (where will the money come from?). Now we are all furious wondering when will this end. Today is the 1st so, we’ll come to know what happens about our salaries.

Now, the issue is only with people like us. If we do not work, we won’t get paid. Each one of us here has a rent of 6000-7000 and if the landlord gets the money from elsewhere, he can ask us to leave.

Are you still finding essentials around you?

Say we want sugar, the shop we usually buy it from is out of it. So, we went to this other store and they sold the same thing to us for almost double the price. Now, when we aren’t able to earn, how can we afford all this?

What do you think, how long will this last for?

God only knows but I cannot wait to get out of the house. I have like 5 houses I work at and I’d rather be there than stay at home doing nothing.

After the conversation, we can only wonder how difficult it is for the house helps to deal with the lockdown.

What are your thoughts on all this? Do you have any stories like this to share? Let us know in the comments section below.

