Meghan Markle's note on how to be your own valentine is the most inspiring read of the day

Meghan Markle's throwback blog post about Valentine's Day is super inspiring. Check out the note right here.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is always in the news for some reason or the other. She hit the headlines big time when the news of her and Prince Harry stepping back as the senior members of the Royal Family surfaced on the internet. The then actress now Duchess has been quite vocal about her thoughts especially about being independent, so the news of their quitting roles didn't come across surprising to many. For the unversed, Meghan used to run a lifestyle blog called The Tig. Speaking of an inspiring blog post that she had posted in February 2015 on her now-deleted site, Meghan gave her insight on ideal Valentine's Day and explained why the V-Day doesn't need to be lonely. She wrote, "I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it's just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers and celebrate the self-love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don't have."

Meghan, who was single at the time added, "This Valentine's Day I will be with friends, running amok through the streets of New York, likely imbibing some cocktail that's oddly pink and jumping over icy mounds in my new shoes through the salted snowy streets of the West Village. But those shoes, by the way, were my gift to myself. Because I've worked hard, because I'm not going to wait for someone to buy me the things I covet (nor do I want to), and because I want to treat myself as well as I treat those dearest to me. Because I am my own funny Valentine." Meghan concluded the empowering post by urging fans to always "be good" to themselves. She wrote, "Love yourself, treat yourself, honor yourself and celebrate you.Be your own beautiful, darling, cherished and funny Valentine. You deserve it."

On a similar thought, Galentine's Day and parties for singles on this day have been happening across the world. For the unversed,

while February 14 is dedicated to romantic relationships, February 13 is celebrated as Galentine's Day. On this day, women enjoy the day with their female pals and celebrate sisterhood. Fun and recreational events for singles are quite in on Feb 14.

Check out their announcement post right here.

Coming back to Meghan Markle, she and Prince Harry celebrated their second Valentine's Day as a married couple this year.

They are currently in Canada. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Getty images

Read More