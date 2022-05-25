Memorial Day 2022: Everything you need to know & 15 fun products to celebrate this Memorial weekend

Memorial Day 2022 is almost here. The day marks the National Moment of Remembrance to thank the fallen veterans of the USA and their amazing service for the nation. Memorial day also kick starts the summer which means it’s a time to go out on beach vacations, upgrade your styles and also to amp up your home decor. The good old American holiday tradition of massive amounts of shopping is one of the many things that makes Memorial Day special. Here we have curated 15 fun products to celebrate this weekend. These products from Amazon are available on deals and a few of them are perfect to decor up your home for Memorial Day celebrations.

Top picks from the list

1. Decoration Flags -- Buy Now

2. Patriotic Magnets -- Buy Now

3. USA Flag Tee Shirt for Women -- Buy Now

4. Memorial Day Pillow Covers -- Buy Now

5. Wooden Memorial Day Wall Decor -- Buy Now

6. Gnomes Plush Table Ornaments -- Buy Now

7. Patriotic Pinwheels -- Buy Now

8. Stainless Steel Vacuum Carafe -- Buy Now

9. Skateboard -- Buy Now

10. Makeup Vanity Desk Set -- Buy Now

In this article

The first question is when is memorial day celebrated? It is celebrated on the last Monday of May to honor and mourn those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Now that we know the day, let’s get a little deeper into the Memorial Day history, purpose and how it is celebrated.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. The day is exclusively dedicated to honor those who have died in the nation’s wars. It is also the unofficial start of summer as school wraps across the US and people enjoy the three-day weekend.

The Civil War in the US which lasted from 1861 through 1865, is the bloodiest in the nation’s history. With about one million casualties, including 50,000 civilian deaths belonging to the United States, the holiday offers a chance for the solemn remembrance of those who served our country. The National Moment of Remembrance Act, which was adopted in December 2000, encourages every citizen to pause each Memorial Day at 3 p.m. local time to remember the brave men and women who died in service to our nation.

The day was initially called Decoration Day. By 1890, every Northern state had adopted it as a holiday. The World Wars turned it into a generalized day of remembrance, instead of just the Civil War. The U.S. The Department of Veterans Affairs recognizes that approximately 25 places claim to have originated the holiday. In October 1864, for instance, three women in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, are said to have decorated the graves of loved ones who died during the Civil War; they then returned in July 1865 accompanied by many of their fellow citizens for a more general commemoration. After World War I, as the day came to be observed in honor of those who had died in all U.S. wars, its name changed from Decoration Day to Memorial Day. Flags, insignia, and flowers are placed on the graves of veterans in local cemeteries. The practice of decorating soldiers' graves with flowers is an ancient custom. Soldiers' graves were decorated in the U.S. before and during the American Civil War. Many of the origination claims are myths, unsupported by evidence, while others are one-time cemetery dedications or funeral tributes. Until 1971, Memorial Day was celebrated on 30 May, however, it was one of four federal holidays included in the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. The four holidays included in this Act were moved to Mondays to create a three day weekend.

While each year men and women take a moment to pause and honor the lives of fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation, some less-sombre traditions have developed, such as Memorial Day Weekend being labelled as the 'unofficial start of summer. Here are a few facts about the Day.

It was also in the years after World War I that the tradition of wearing a red poppy and the reading the poem In Flanders Field developed, according to History.com.

While there were several Memorial Day events and ceremonies across the country, it was still not recognized as a federal holiday earlier. Later the three days of the paid holiday were established which also encouraged families to go on short vacations and spend money.

Memorial Day has its own unique flag etiquette.

Another revered tradition of Memorial Day is the President of the United States placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

In addition to serving as a time of remembrance for our country's fallen veterans, marks the unofficial kickoff for sunny beach days to come. Also, it's the best time to go on a shopping spree as several e-commerce sites offer products at discounted prices.

Memorial Day continues to be among the most important national observances in big cities and small towns across the country.

Here we bring to you 15 products from Amazon that are must-buy to celebrate Memorial Day in the best possible way. From Memorial Day decoration products to snazzy pieces on sale, find them all below.

1. Decoration Flags

These cool US flags in semi-circle shape are a relevant way to celebrate the day with all its true spirit. There are different ways to hang your flags. You can tie them up on the pole, hang them on the wall, and also use them as a party decoration. If you are a patriotic citizen, the great American flag will show your pride. This bunting banner suitable for Memorial Day features double-line crimping, and large buttonhole rings and is also waterproof.

Price: $ 35.99

Buy Now

2. Patriotic Magnets

You can use these patriotic magnets to decor up your home interiors. These are the perfect pieces to jazz up your locker, office, whiteboard or refrigerator door with some color and design. Each small but super strong neodymium magnet will firmly hold up to 8 sheets of paper So they won't fall off the fridge or your locker when you slam the door.

Price: $ 12.99

Buy Now

3. USA Flag Tee Shirt for Women

Here’s a cool summer tee that you can wear all day and night. The cozy half-sleeve number features a crew neck design with an American flag print on the chest. The cotton-blend tee can be paired up with your shorts, jeans and skirts. The neutral color also suits all skin tones. This will also be a great gifting item for your friends or family members.

Price: $ 16.99

Buy Now

4. Memorial Day Pillow Covers

One of the coolest ways to do your home decor for Memorial Day is by giving the whole ambience a patriotic feel. This set of 4 pillow covers will definitely help you achieve that. . This patriotic throw pillow cover will refresh your room, and is easy to mix and match with other patriotic decorative pillows or holiday decorations. They also make your home interiors look bright and fine!

Price: $ 16.98

Buy Now

5. Wooden Memorial Day Wall Decor

Here is a cute door hanger that’s apt design aesthetics for Memorial Day. It is a red and white box sign handmade in rustic American style, to show the American spirit and tradition. It is not easy to break or deform and is a patriotic and delicate sign for your different decorating needs. The rustic wooden door sign comes with a natural rope for easy hanging on the indoor wall, door or anywhere you want to hang it.

Price: $ 15.97

Buy Now

6. Gnomes Plush Table Ornaments

Check out these cute little plush toys which can be used as decor elements and also to grab the attention of the kids at home. Their body is crafted from soft felt, their noses are made of wood, their thick white beards are made of premium fibre fur, and their hats are knitted with popular patterns. They have a strong base and are not easy to tip over.

Price: $ 18.99

Buy Now

7. Patriotic Pinwheels

If you want to celebrate this Memorial Day and the 4th of July with great decoration, these joyful pinwheels can be of great help. The 16 piece pinwheels are made of waterproof material and they are perfect for Memorial Day. These pinwheels can be used to decorate a patio, dining table or anywhere you want on Memorial Day. You will stand out in a crowd if you are holding these beautiful pinwheels that will move with the breeze.

Price: $ 12.99

Buy Now

Now that we have seen a few decoration items that symbolize patriotism and have got the essence of America, let us now look into the list of daily-use products from Amazon that

8. Stainless Steel Vacuum Carafe

This everyday use kitchenware is at 23 percent off on Amazon at the moment. The carafe features an aluminium layer tightly wrapped around the outside of the inner stainless steel layer. This copper or aluminium layer reflects heat (radiation), further minimizing the temperature change of your drink. This is exactly what you need if you are going on a short trip this Memorial Day weekend and need your drinks packed hot and fine.

Price: $ 33.00

Buy Now

9. Skateboard

Always wanted to pick up a new hobby that’s enthralling and super exciting? Skating could be your choice. Grab this funky-looking performance-oriented skateboard from Amazon at 32 percent off. Its cruiser shape design provides excellent control and easy braking and it also features angled riser pads to support higher weight and faster speed.

Price: $ 40.70

Buy Now

10. Makeup Vanity Desk Set

Everyone wants a gorgeous makeup desk to glam up gorgeous and also to assort and organize their beauty products neatly. The set comes with a lighted mirror, cushion and shelves. With sliding tracks equipped with a three-section structure sliding mirror door, gently push the mirror to organize your cosmetics. It's a classy looking piece in a white hue that you will surely love.

Price: $ 237.89

Buy Now

11. Wireless Earbuds

A cool pair of earbuds can make life easier and smarter. Yes, music is all that we need! These high-quality earbuds will perfectly fit your ears and won't fall off. It comes with three sizes of softness, and flexible silicone tips, so you can find the right fit for you. Every surface that touches your ear is made of soft silicone and by applying pressure evenly across your ear. Designed to resist moisture from sweat and water, these Bluetooth headphones go through rigorous quality testing for durability to ensure they’ll stay in top shape, just like you.

Price: $ 25.94

Buy Now

12. 2 Pack Screen Protector

No matter how costly and amazing your phone is, without a screen guard, it's one step closer to damage. Specially designed iPhone 13 mini 5.4 Inch display, this comes in a pack of 2 and also adopts the new technology of seamless integration of augmented reality, with light transmittance and night shooting function, without the need to design the flash hole position. The surface of the protective film is treated with a coating, which is very smooth, effectively reducing fingerprints from sweat and grease.

Price: $ 12.99

Buy Now

13. Pool Robot Vacuum

If you are planning on having a pool party on Memorial Day special three-day weekend, the next day of pool cleaning could be a huge task. But don't worry anymore! All you need is this super fast pool cleaner to get the job done in no time. With a deflector and powerful motor, this automatic pool cleaner has a fast-moving speed and powerful cleaning ability, high frequency, fast speed, deep cleaning, saving time and effort.

Price: $ 283.94

Buy Now

14. Truly Beauty Body Brightening Kit

A three day holiday is a great time to also indulge in some self-care. Grab this skincare set that includes all things you need to feel refreshed and fine. This kit consists of the three most powerful skin brightening products that target discoloration, dryness, and irritation on areas like the body, knees, and elbows. It also has a full-bodied, berry-scented body lotion designed to target body acne.

Price: $ 95.40

Buy Now

15. LED Light Therapy Face & Neck Mask

It provides you with 7 different light colors to treat a myriad of skin problems. Your skin absorbs the light energy, which then treats your skin condition depending on the color that is used. This light therapy face mask uses the latest in light irradiation technology and quality materials making it safe, comfortable, natural, and reusable. Finish off your treatments with a hyaluronic acid serum to elevate your anti-ageing results.

Price: $ 199.00

Buy Now

Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer joy and happy hours of shopping. We hope these products from Amazon will help you go on a shopping spree and also save your pocket. The simple gesture of wearing patriotic colors can pay tribute. It'll also create conversation among peers and give you an opportunity to remind everyone that it's Memorial Day. Decorating your home with patriotic flag print products can also help in creating awareness among children and young adults. Memorial Day sales are officially here and you better get your hands on them before it's too late.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Amazon sale: 7 exquisite home decor items

15 Fashion accessories for men

7 Foundation sticks

16 Necklaces for women