Memorial Day 2022: 15 Thoughtful presents you can give veterans

Memorial Day 2022 is almost here. The day marks the National Moment of Remembrance to thank the fallen veterans of the USA and their amazing service for the nation. Memorial day also kickstarts the summer which means it’s a time to go out on beach vacations, upgrade your styles and also to amp up your home decor. The good old American holiday tradition of massive amounts of shopping is one of the many things that makes Memorial Day special. Here we have curated 15 presents to gift veterans. If you know a veteran, then show them that they’re appreciated with these thoughtful presents.

Top 7 picks for Memorial Day:

1. Acrylic Memorial Day Gift - Buy Now

2. 3 Pieces Patriotic Decorations - Buy Now

3. Dicksons Duty Faith God Praying Soldier - Buy Now

4. American Soldier Throw Blanket - Buy Now

5. United States Veteran Flag Challenge Coin - Buy Now

6. Poppy Enamel Pins for Veterans - Buy Now

7. Jetec Sympathy Gift Memorial Heart - Buy Now

In this article:

1. What is memorial day?

2. Why do we celebrate Memorial Day?

3. Memorial Day History

4. Memorial Day Facts

What is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. The day is exclusively dedicated to honour those who have died in the nation’s wars. It is also the unofficial start of summer as school wraps across the US and people enjoy the three-day weekend.

Why do we celebrate Memorial Day?

The Civil War in the US which lasted from 1861 through 1865, is the bloodiest in the nation’s history. With about one million casualties, including 50,000 civilian deaths belonging to the United States, the holiday offers a chance for the solemn remembrance of those who served our country. The National Moment of Remembrance Act, which was adopted in December 2000, encourages every citizen to pause each Memorial Day at 3 p.m. local time to remember the brave men and women who died in service to our nation.

Memorial Day History:

The day was initially called Decoration Day. By 1890, every Northern state had adopted it as a holiday. The World Wars turned it into a generalized day of remembrance, instead of just the Civil War. The U.S. The Department of Veterans Affairs recognizes that approximately 25 places claim to have originated the holiday. In October 1864, for instance, three women in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, are said to have decorated the graves of loved ones who died during the Civil War; they then returned in July 1865 accompanied by many of their fellow citizens for a more general commemoration. After World War I, as the day came to be observed in honor of those who had died in all U.S. wars, its name changed from Decoration Day to Memorial Day. Flags, insignia, and flowers are placed on the graves of veterans in local cemeteries. The practice of decorating soldiers' graves with flowers is an ancient custom. Soldiers' graves were decorated in the U.S. before and during the American Civil War. Many of the origination claims are myths, unsupported by evidence, while others are one-time cemetery dedications or funeral tributes. Until 1971, Memorial Day was celebrated on 30 May, however, it was one of four federal holidays included in the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. The four holidays included in this Act were moved to Mondays to create a three day weekend.

Memorial Day Facts:

While each year men and women take a moment to pause and honour the lives of fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation, some less-sombre traditions have developed, such as Memorial Day Weekend being labelled as the 'unofficial start of summer. Here are a few facts about the Day.

1. It was also in the years after World War I that the tradition of wearing a red poppy and reading the poem In Flanders Field developed, according to History.com.

2. While there were several Memorial Day events and ceremonies across the country, it was still not recognized as a federal holiday earlier. Later the three days of the paid holiday were established which also encouraged families to go on short vacations and spend money.

3. Memorial Day has its own unique flag etiquette.

4. Another revered tradition of Memorial Day is the President of the United States placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

5. In addition to serving as a time of remembrance for our country's fallen veterans, it marks the unofficial kickoff for sunny beach days to come. Also, it's the best time to go on a shopping spree as several e-commerce sites offer products at discounted prices.

6. Memorial Day continues to be among the most important national observances in big cities and small towns across the country.

15 Presents you can gift veterans on Memorial Day:

If you have a veteran in your life then here we have 15 products that will show them that you’re appreciated.

This memorial gift for retired soldiers is printed with the text ‘always remember our heroes’ and a silhouette of a soldier on one knee, so that we can always remember our heroes. It is made of acrylic, sturdy and clear, lightweight, not easy to break or fade, smooth edges, fine workmanship, to provide you with a long term application. The proper size makes it an ideal choice for decoration and can be carried around with you for easy storage without taking up too much space. It is a lovely and delicate decoration that can be placed on tables, bookshelves, mantels, etc. and will not take up much space for you, always remembering the heroes.

Price: $9.99

Buy Now

This decoration is designed with gnome and strip and star, vivid appearance design and bright colour matching, beautiful and eye-catching, conveying good wishes and good luck, and wishing health and happiness. The patriotic gnome wooden sign is a symbol of luck and love for the country, and is good home decoration or a gift for a veteran on Memorial Day. Each package includes 3 different designs of patriotic gnome wooden signs. The gnome signs are made of wooden materials, have no peculiar smell, are not easy to break and corrode, and durable.

Price: $14.99

Buy Now

​​Made of quality resin polymer stone material, this cross decoration is a perfect present for veteran soldiers to remind them just how appreciated and loved they are. It is an inspirational and thought provoking home accent. It has a sentiment already engraved in the pedestal of figurine.

Price: $19.95

Buy Now

This blanket is a great gift that will fill a veteran’s eyes with happy tears when they see it! It is made with durable and premium quality with perfect workmanship. The screen printing will not fade easily after washing. The blanket is machine washable. American throw blankets are great to have just about anywhere! They are lightweight and the perfect size to pack for trips. Tuck one into the camper for an extra blanket to ward off the chill when gathered around the campfire. Bring one along on a picnic, or late night fishing trip.

Price: $33.99

Buy Now

This coin is a thoughtful and nostalgic present that you can give a veteran soldier. The front is a soldier holding a blue flag, in memory of the fallen. This coin will remind veteran soldiers that they are always remembered and never forgotten. The coin represents that soldiers stand for the flag and kneel for the fallen. It is a perfect challenge coin gift for those who have made huge sacrifices in their military career.

Price: $8.95

Buy Now

This new veteran lapel pin features a beautiful red poppy flower and soldier pattern embellished with shining gold glitter, and the words "never forget" engraved.This is a perfect pin to honour the very special man or woman who sacrificed their life for freedom. Wearing a red poppy brooch is a tradition to commemorate the soldiers who died in World War I and World War II. It can be great additions to your clothes, jackets, coats, bags, backpacks, hats, make you the most special one in the crowd.

Price: $6.99

Buy Now

This heart shaped wooden sympathy gift has a rustic background colour. It is a great gift for a family that has lost their loved one who fought for the country, on memorial day. It is a great reminder that those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. This is a beautiful way to express your remembrance and honour your dear by this quote. It is a great sympathy gift for grieving the loss of a loved one, to give a lasting memorial gift that honours a loved one’s memory during a funeral or memorial. This rustic wood sign decor is designed with a flat bottom so that it can stand upright on many flat surfaces and table tops by itself, or fireplace mantels without support.

Price: $11.99

Buy Now

You can surprise a veteran soldier by decorating the porch with this banner on memorial day. It is made of weather resistant 300D polyester Oxford Fabric. It i​​ncludes an attached rod at top to hang on your front porch, door or entryway. Each banner flag comes with 2 grommets on the bottom so you can attach weights on it to prevent it from flying around in the wind.

Price: $11.99

Buy Now

Show support for a veteran soldier on memorial day with this beautiful wall cross. It features a soldier kneeling in full gear beneath an American flag. It is created with intricate sculpted details and is a patriotic way to show respect for the soldier or veteran in your life. Perfect for decorating in your home, on your patio, or nestled in a flower bed.

Price: $22.95

Buy Now

This display case is perfect for veterans to store their medals, badges and flags. It is durable enough for a long-lasting working life. Protect your valuable memorabilia from dust, damage and inquisitive fingers with this scratch resistant real glass door. The 98 percent UV protection feature ensures no fading when exposed to natural light. With 95 percent transparency, always get a clear view of your flags, certificate badges and medals inside the mahogany finish cabinet shadow box. It comes with a document holder to protect your valued certificates and personalised documents. Nevertheless, the velvet-like black back felt lining allows to pin up all treasured medals, badges or other insignia.

Price: $129.99

Buy Now

This garden flag is perfect for an outdoor decoration to surprise a soldier or a veteran in your life. Made of machine washable spun polyester, it is durable and weather resistant. It features double stitching panels on multiple rows and high quality sleeves to provide lasting strength. Welcome guests to your home with this unique, seasonal flag. Design is double sided with the image printed and visible from both sides and text also reads correctly from both sides.

Price: $12.99

Buy Now

For a memorial day celebration, you cannot only make these American flag pens as good helpers for guests signing, but you can also distribute them to your guests as holiday gifts. In addition, these American flag pens are nice souvenirs for any political or patriotic activities. It has abrasion resistance and durability, the high-performance gel ink can provide a smooth writing experience. The handwriting of the liquid ballpoint pen is quick-drying, no stains, no smudges and no spots. It is very suitable for sketching, drawing, colouring, graffiti, writing and signing.

Price: $22.99

Buy Now

This lightweight men’s American flag shirt features a large eagle in distressed American flag design on the centre of the chest. A smaller USA flag is located on the left sleeve. A veteran or soldier can make sure their message is heard loud and proud. These USA T-shirts for men have been designed for those that wish to showcase their patriotism. It is made from durable, soft, breathable cotton. It offers a stylish silhouette and classic fit which ensures that it will become a staple addition to your everyday rotation.

Price: $19.95

Buy Now

Add flair to your home decor with this colourful table runner. It is perfect for kitchen dining on the occasion of memorial day. It is made of 100 percent spun polyester, with sturdy sewing. It is soft and durable, and will protect your table's surface from hot pans, scratches, and spills. It is appropriate for a table that can seat 4-6 people, better match your table and give you a delightful dining experience. These table runners are designed by professionals. The vibrant colour and unique pattern print offers you creative and unique ideas to decorate your home.

Price: $11.99

Buy Now

Take a shot with a veteran to celebrate memorial day with a shot glass. This US flag pledge of allegiance shot glass makes a perfect gift for any military veteran or active duty soldier. This 1.5 ounce shot glass is the perfect size and shape for any spirit. This shot glass will make a great gift for any patriotic American.

Price: $9.99

Buy Now

This memorial day, celebrate with your close ones, family and a soldier or veteran you know, cherish and appreciate with these super thoughtful gifts. These gifts are guaranteed to bring a smile on their face and will show them just how much they are loved, adored and appreciated.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

15 Best foundations for combination skin that are worth adding to your makeup kit

15 Best black jeans under $80 for women who love an effortless style

Memorial Day 2022: Everything you need to know & 15 fun products to celebrate this Memorial weekend

15 Best face serums you should buy this season

15 Best lipstick brands that have come up with exceptional shades



