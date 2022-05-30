15 Best Memorial Day products from Amazon you shouldn’t miss

May 30th is celebrated as Memorial Day to honour and remember those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military. According to the United States Library of Congress, "Southern women decorated the graves of soldiers even before the Civil War’s end. Records show that by 1865, Mississippi, Virginia, and South Carolina all had precedents for Memorial Day." It's a day of patriotism and mourning for those souls who sacrificed their lives fighting for their nation. You’ll find that some veterans find it dismaying when they are thanked on this day. It’s a time to remember those who lost their lives and could not come home.

The wonderful day is also considered the unofficial beginning of summer in the United States. The 3-day weekend gives a nice time to go out with your family on a small picnic or spend time at home and relax bingeing on OTT shows laying on your couch. Whatever you do, the one thing you shouldn’t miss doing on this day is shopping. Let’s tell you why!

Top Picks from our list:

1. Eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum Cleaner -- Buy Now

2. Samsung Electronics Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch -- Buy Now

3. Bose QuietComfort Headphones -- Buy Now

4. Apple iPad Air -- Buy Now

5. Levi's Women's Denim Shorts -- Buy Now

6. Women’s Square Neck Dress -- Buy Now

7. Happiness Perfume for Women -- Buy Now

8. Open Toe Ankle Strap Heels -- Buy Now

9. Modern Glass Vase -- Buy Now

10. Apple Watch SE Smartwatch -- Buy Now

In this article:

- Essence of Memorial Day

- Difference between Memorial Day & Veteran’s Day

- The Shopping culture around Memorial Day

- 15 Best Memorial Day products

Now let's understand some cool facts about this day and why we should go on a shopping spree on Memorial Day Weekend.

Patriotism is the true essence of Memorial Day. The day is celebrated in honour of the sacrifices and efforts of US veterans who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. The day which is initially called Decoration Day is observed on the last Monday of May and people use this three-day long weekend to visit cemeteries and memorials to honour and mourn those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Apart from this, the day also marks the beginning of summer. Several shops and e-commerce sites go on sale and offer products at slashed prices as people indulge in a lot of shopping these days. Eventually, the Memorial Day celebration also included going on a shopping spree in its ‘to-do’ list.

While both these days are patriotic holidays honouring the military, they are celebrated for different reasons. Memorial Day, celebrated on the last Monday of May is a time to reflect on these American patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and defending the country they deeply loved as we mentioned earlier whereas Veterans Day recognizes all who have served in the Armed Forces. This day is celebrated on November 11. You can also recognize Veterans Day by flying the American flag outside your home, visiting or volunteering at a Veteran facility, attending a local event, and thanking Veterans and their families for their service.

You must have noted that almost every shop has some kind of sale going on during the Memorial Day celebrations. Millions of Americans see Memorial Day as a prime shopping holiday, and stores are ready to compete for their dollars with major sales. Those who have held back from shopping the spring trends can officially jump in now when it comes to the clothing, gadgets and furniture sales this weekend as Amazon offers exciting prices on all the cool products that you always wanted to buy.

The summer is officially here and the best Memorial Day sales also give us a chance to buy everything we want without burning a hole in our pockets. So why wait? Scroll below and grab your favourite product(s) right away.

In honour of Memorial Day 2022, here are the 15 best memorial day products from amazon that you shouldn’t miss out on. From home appliances to fashion clothes, grab them all here right away!

1. Eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Robot vacuum cleaners are a must-have in every household. It will reduce your drudgery and get your home cleaned in no time. With BoostIQ Technology, this vacuum cleaner automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean. It also features an anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, an infrared sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Price: $ 149

Buy Now

2. Samsung Electronics Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch

Another cool thing that's on offer today on behalf of the Memorial Day celebration is this smartwatch. With an iconic silhouette and stainless steel casing, this smartwatch lets you make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen level monitoring that helps you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. It is also water and sweat resistant allowing you to wear them to your gym and jogging hours.

Price: $ 183

Buy Now

3. Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Music makes life wonderful. If you are planning on a long vacation or a short trip, grab these silver stylish quality headphones at a discounted price to enjoy your day in peace. It features three levels of world-class noise cancellation for a better listening experience in any environment. The Alexa-enabled device lets you voice access to music, information, and more. You can also use the Bose Connect app to adjust the level of noise cancellation, enable music sharing, manage Bluetooth connections, and access software updates.

Price: $ 267

Buy Now

4. Apple iPad Air

This sleek-looking iPad with touch integrated ID lets you do everything simply and powerfully. It is super stunning, lightweight and has a 10.9-inch liquid retina display with a true tone. The 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide front camera with centre stage will make it your BFF for taking snazzy photos anywhere, anytime. Amazon has a pair of lucrative gift card offers you'll want to take advantage of this Memorial Day-- they're like getting money for free. You can also use these gift cards to grab the iPad at an irresistible price.

Price: $ 554.87

Buy Now

5. Levi's Women's Denim Shorts

The best way to up your style game is to wear snazzy shorts. Denim shorts can go with all kinds of tops be it shirts, casual tees, crop tops and more. You can’t go wrong with this classic pair of Levi’s women’s shorts. The brand’s 501 Original Shorts come in a generous side range, have that subtle distressing and would look great with everything in your wardrobe.

Price: $ 59.45

Buy Now

6. Women’s Square Neck Dress

This long puff sleeve square neck dress is a winning choice to accentuate your hourglass figure perfectly and hides your body imperfections for a slim and sexy look. The classy white colour will suit all skin complexions and this cutesy dress can be your pick for this season. Whether it's a date night, clubbing or a party night out with friends, you can count on this dress to make you look stunning!

Price: $ 38.99

Buy Now

7. Happiness Perfume for Women

Happiness in a bottle is the feeling of the warm sun caressing your skin. It is the sweet smell of Sicilian mandarin, flourishing frangipani flowers and jasmine on a joyful summer walk. Discover the everlasting notes of amber crystals and vanilla that linger in the air. It is a great combination that can give you the feeling of a relaxing sunny summer day. The heart-shaped bottle will find a great place within the collection of your happiness scents. Smell this perfume and just love it!

Price: $ 60

Buy Now

8. Open Toe Ankle Strap Heels

The right pair of shoes can help a woman run her world effortlessly. This sleek design nude heels can be worn with any outfit as its neutral colour gels with all hues and the ankle-strap design assures comfort and strong grip. Are you worried about not fitting? Ankis' high-heeled shoes are handmade, not only of high quality but also feature a perfect fit. Standard size, meet the requirements of length and width.

Price: $ 49.99

Buy Now

9. Modern Glass Vase

Looking for something to elevate your home decor? Here’s the right pick. Made with solid translucent glass and coated with glossy colour, the vase ensures a durable and glamorous look at the same time. It's an elegant glass vase that you can place in your drawing room or bedroom to upgrade the look and feel of the room. It can also be an exciting gifting option for housewarming ceremonies or even for a casual visit to your friend’s home.

Price: $ 16.99

Buy Now

10. Apple Watch SE Smartwatch

Smartwatches are what you need to make your life smarter. You can track your day to day activities, check your heart rate, and keep track of your pilates workouts, in addition to favourites like running, yoga, swimming and dance. It's a snazzy fashion piece that’ll also add oomph to your everyday look.

Price: $ 16.99

Buy Now

11. Colour Correcting Powder Foundation

Makeup and beauty make life amazing. This natural demi-matte formula gives you creamy coverage that's packed with antioxidants centella asiatica and white tea extracts for soothing hydration all day long. This foundation powder is made without additional fillers, so they cover with less product than traditional powders. They are weightless on the skin and blend well creating a soft and smooth texture.

Price: $ 24.99

Buy Now

12. Farmacy Whipped Greens Face Wash

Got oily skin? You should be very careful about the kind of skincare products you use. Always look for oil-free, non-comedogenic products that won't clog your pores or produce acne-causing bacteria. This is one such apt face wash that features green clay that helps detox, absorb surface oil, and remove buildup without stripping skin of its natural moisture. Simply, the best one for your skin type.

Price: $ 24.85

Buy Now

13. Professional 24K Gold Curling Iron

Love curls? We do too! While it can be extremely exhausting to nurture your natural curls, people with straight or wavy hair can get their desired curly hair look with this curler tool. It features a separate on-off switch that allows rheostat to memorise favourite heat settings. The styling surface is an unsurpassed heat conductor, distributing heat evenly from end to end, so every hair is perfectly curled and consistent.

Price: $ 32.39

Buy Now

14. Classic Forged Triple Rivet

What’s a kitchen without a knife? Here’s a set that includes different kinds of knives and all-purpose household shears and wooden block to place them properly. This cutlery possesses superior high-carbon stainless steel blades for precision and accuracy. Definitely a must-have item to improve your kitchen and make cooking easy!

Price: $ 67.49

Buy Now

15. One-Step Volumizer Air-Brush

Hair can make or break your look. With this tool, you can get gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step. The brush is designed with a nylon pin and tufted bristles for detangling, improving volume and control. Styling flexibility is guaranteed with 3 heat and speed settings built to provide just the right amount of glossiness to your hair.

Price: $ 38.94

Buy Now

These products are individually chosen keeping in mind the quality, price and Memorial Day offer. Amazon has a wide range of products from skincare, accessories, and kitchen appliances to groceries that you can grab at discounted prices now, that's to Memorial Day weekend celebration. We hope you liked our curated list of 15 products from mixed categories. Happy shopping!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.