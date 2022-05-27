Memorial Day 2022 Sale: 15 Household and tech products at discounted rates

Memorial day sales are already in effect ahead of the long weekend. So in between taking time to pay tribute to service members who gave their lives for our country and preparing to fire up the grill for the unofficial kickoff to summer, you can also do some shopping for household items and tech gadgets at the Memorial Day celebration sale. With just a few days to go till the holiday weekend, practically every retailer has released its Memorial Day sale for 2022. After all, Memorial Day is one of the year's biggest holidays offering discounts on everything from kitchen appliances to smart watches. Now do not waste your first long weekend of summer searching the web for items and go soak up the sun because we have got you covered with the best household and tech products available at great discounted prices.

Top 7 Gadgets and Appliances available on sale:

1. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker - Buy Now

2. Vitamix Explorian Blender - Buy Now

3. Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer - Buy Now

4. DASH Mini Waffle Maker - Buy Now

5. Philips Automatic Espresso Machine - Buy Now

6. iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum - Buy Now

7. REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush - Buy Now

In this article:

1. What is a Memorial Day sale?

2. Difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Every Memorial Day weekend, and in the weeks leading up to, there are an abundance of too-good-to-be-true deals on mattresses, bedding, grills, and so much more. To sum it up succinctly: if you need it for your home, it'll be on sale during the month of May. In fact, this holiday weekend is considered to be the best time of the year to shop for large purchases like furniture and appliances.

Memorial Day and Veterans Day are both patriotic holidays honouring the military, but there is a significant difference between the two aside from when they land on the calendar.

Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday in May, honours the men and women who died while serving in the military. This solemn occasion is a time to reflect on these American patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and defending the country they deeply loved. Veterans Day, observed every November 11, recognizes all who have served in the Armed Forces.

You may wonder: What is the proper way to acknowledge each holiday? On Memorial Day you can honour the fallen by attending memorial services within your community or laying flowers and planting flags on graves at your local Veterans cemetery. Veterans Day is an opportunity to do the same, but it is also an appropriate time to show your appreciation to Veteran friends and family. You can also recognize Veterans Day by flying the American flag outside your home, visiting or volunteering at a Veteran facility, attending a local event, and, of course, thanking Veterans and their families for their service.

You do not have to wait for a national holiday to show your gratitude to Service members. Any day is a good day to support Veterans either through a charity or giving a heartfelt “thank you” to those who served.

15 Household and tech products you can purchase from the Memorial Day Sale:

Memorial Day weekend is one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year. Expect deep discounts on household products and tech gadgets. For consumers struggling with higher prices, these deals could be a great way to combat sticker shock. Scroll down and take a look at the best products available at the best prices.

This machine makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes: 5oz and 7.77 oz coffees, and single and double espresso. Pour over ice to create your favourite iced coffee drinks. Brew the perfect single serve coffee or espresso drink time after time, thanks to this technology using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes. You will have the ability to create barista grade brewed single serve coffee or espresso cups at the touch of a single button. This machine also has a fast heat up time of only 15 seconds; There is an energy saving automatic shutoff at 9 minutes of inactivity.

Price: $189

Deal: $146.55

This blender has ten variable speeds that allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups. The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. It features cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. The aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results.With a drop of dish soap and warm water, this machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

Price: $349.95

Deal: $289.95

This air fryer has 7-in1 functionality. It will let you air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast and warm. You will get all the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with little to no oil. The top heating element with fan ensures optimal cooking and baking performance. It features customizable cooking programs for easy chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more. You can cook your meal quickly, and use the included trays to cook multiple meals at once. It holds enough food for growing families, preparing side dishes, appetisers, and rotisserie chicken.

Price: $149.99

Deal: $119.95

Make your favourite breakfast classics, or get creative with waffled hash browns, cookies and even biscuit pizzas. Any batter will “waffle” into single serving portions. Great for families or on the go. With a nonstick cooking surface, this is a MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm, or camper/RV as it stores easily in a kitchen cabinet or drawer. Simply plug it in and the waffle maker heats up in minutes. The dual non-stick surface provides an even cook for consistent results and delicious golden waffles every time.

Price: $24.99

Deal: $18.19

With a touch display, 12-step grinder adjustment and ceramic grinders, this espresso machine makes espresso, cappuccinos, coffee, latte macchiatos, americanos and hot water. The LatteGo system froths milk and an AquaClean filter keeps your machine clean. You can make upto 20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinder. It keeps your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal.

Price: $999.99

Deal: $799

Take vacuuming off your mind with this robot vacuum’s personalised cleaning suggestions powered by the unique intelligence of iRobot Genius that learns your habits and your routines. The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. iRobot's Patented Dirt Detect Technology allows this robot vacuum to detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly. Simply use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the robot to vacuum and consider it done. ​

Price: $274

Deal: $249.99

Style, dry and volumize your hair in one step with this hot air brush. It provides a max drying power with 30 percent less frizz and helps reduce hair damage. It has a ionic plus ceramic technology and features a unique non-detachable oval brush design for smoothing the hair, while the round edges create volume. It is designed with nylon pin and tufted bristles for detangling, improved volume, and control.

Price: $59.99

Deal: $42.94

Get ready to crush your wellness goals with body readings right on your wrist! Wake up feeling refreshed and recharged with advanced sleep tracking. When you go to bed, your Galaxy watch sleep tracker starts monitoring your sleep and Spo2 levels continuously. You can also take care of your heart with accurate ECG monitoring and keep an eye on possible Atrial Fibrillation, a common form of irregular heart rhythm. You can get the most out of your exercise session with advanced workout tracking that recognises 6 popular activities, from running to rowing to swimming.

Price: $249.99

Deal: $183

This air fryer is the healthiest way to fry, using little or no added oil to fry your favourite food. It's the only air fryer with fat removal technology that reduces and captures excess fat. With a 3 pounds/4qt capacity you can now make delicious meals for up to 6 people every day. Fits a whole chicken or 2 bags of frozen french fries with results just as crispy as deep-fried. The air fryer is instantly hot and ready to go in seconds, cooking 4 times faster than a conventional oven. With no preheat needed, you can save time and start cooking right away! Air fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and toast, all in the same device.

Price: $349.95

Deal: $199.95

These headphones provide three levels of world-class noise cancellation for a better listening experience in any environment. It is Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. It features a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up. It provides a balanced audio performance at any volume. It features hassle-free bluetooth pairing, personalised settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose connect app.

Price: $349

Deal: $274.49

Experience the performance of larger, more complex home theatre systems in a simple, ultra-compact solution designed to fit anywhere and blend seamlessly into any environment. It provides powerful performance, brilliant clarity, deep bass, and Dolby Audio support combined for performance beyond its size. It has a simple setup, streaming and control get setup so that you can start listening in minutes with the included cables plus Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming of your favourite music and podcasts. You can experience a powerful room-filling, true stereo experience ideal for movies, music, and gaming.

Price: $149.99

Deal: $99

This portable Bluetooth speaker delivers bold JBL Original Pro Sound, with its optimised racetrack-shaped driver, separate tweeter and dual pumping JBL bass radiators. Up to 20 hours of playtime and a handy built-in powerbank to keep your devices charged to keep the party going all night. Rain? Spilled drinks? Beach sand? The IP67 waterproof and dustproof Charge 5 survives whatever comes its way. Thanks to PartyBoost, you can connect multiple JBL PartyBoost-enabled speakers for a sound big enough for any crowd. With all-new colours inspired by the latest street fashion trends, it looks as great as it sounds.

Price: $179.95

Deal: $149.95

Earn active zone minutes as you progress toward your weekly 150 minutes of heart-pumping activity and use 20 plus exercise modes to track goals like distance, calories burned and more with this fitbit health and fitness tracker. You can easily track your steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Use 24x7 heart rate to track resting heart rate and better measure calorie burn. Enjoy 10 days of battery life for daily progress without constant charging. Track your time in light, deep and REM sleep, then get a Sleep Score to better understand your sleep quality each night.Stay inspired from the shower to the pool with this swim proof tracker (water resistant to 50 metres) and motivated by connecting with friends, competing in challenges, earning badges and celebrating goal milestones.

Price: $99.95

Deal: $79.95

This power cleaner provides 7 times more pressure than a garden hose and nozzle. For tougher cleaning jobs, 450 PSI has more cleaning power than the standard Hydroshot models. But you can also switch it down to “Low” at 290 PSI to conserve both water and battery when the cleaning task is a little lighter. It is compatible with all Worx 20v and 40v tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products. It features four settings, from 0° for the most direct spray, to 15°, 25°, and 40° for a wider cleaning radius. The “fuel gauge” tells you how much juice you have left so you’ll know when to recharge or switch out batteries. You can draw fresh water from any source by simply dropping the hose into a lake, pool, marina, or bucket—so you can take this device anywhere.

Price: $229.99

Deal: $161.90

With a powerful ice maker compressor, this ice maker works with high efficiency, and will have ice ready in 5-8 minutes to get 9 pieces of bullet ice per round. The ice maker even can produce more than 26 lbs of ice in 24 hours. Compared to other ice makers, this ice maker has a different basket so you can take it easier. It operates very simply, the smart operating panel allows you to start making ice by one-button touch and there are indicators to show the “ICE FULL” and remind you of adding water. The ice maker is also quiet when working since decibel level is less than 45dB, allowing you to enjoy ice making in a comfortable and quiet environment even at night. It has a special self-cleaning function to free your hands when you want to clean the ice maker. The ice maker makes bullet-shaped ice which is popular in daily use since it is good at fast cooling. It has 2 optional sizes that allow the ice to be used in various situations. The small ice is suitable for mixing beverages and soda and the large ice is more suitable for cooling cocktails and whisky.

Price: $189.99

Deal: $169.99

The Memorial Day sale is the best time to grab the otherwise expensive gadgets and appliances at the best prices. The Memorial Day weekend is popular for having huge sales across all retail stores and shopping sites. So if you have been saving up or waiting to gift yourself that one gadget, then now is the right time. Check out the products mentioned above and buy astonishing gadgets and appliances and unbelievable prices!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

