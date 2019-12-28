Mental Health Care: THESE tips will make you a happier person

Mental health is the most important thing. And it's time that we give self care equal importance like other things. Read below to find out some tips that can help you to take care of your mental health.

All of us try to eat right and exercise at least four times a week to maintain our health. We even refrain from having our food items to maintain our health. But this is just our physical health, what are we doing for our mental health? Yes, mental health, which is stigmatised at every point, is not considered as a part of our health. We tend to forget that physical health and mental health go hand in hand, and it's imperative to maintain a balance between the two.

With stress, depression and anxiety surrounding us, it's high time that we take our mental health seriously. If you are someone who is taking your mental health for a toss, then it's high time you get serious about it, since self-care is need of the hour.

Read below to find out these small tips will help you have a healthy mental state and will make you a happier person.

Write your thoughts:

It's okay if you are not a writer; no one is telling you to write a novel. Sometimes, just penning down your thoughts can make you feel lighter and more relaxed. Venting is awesome for a reason, it helps you get out your frustrations. Start slow, take five minutes or so a day to write down your thoughts, feelings, or ideas.

Always try to find some positivity:

It's not always possible to surround yourself with good news and positive people and hence you should try to ignore things that make you anxious. For example: If you feel bad about eating a bit extra and start cursing yourself for doing so, remind yourself that it's okay and you won't make it a habit and work out more tomorrow.

Plan a walk daily:

Sometimes, all you need is some fresh air and some alone time. Exercising is important for mental health, but just taking regular, relaxing walks can be soothing for your mind. Plus, it may force you to take a breather when you need one.

Follow a bedtime ritual:

Sleep well is essential for your mental health, but it can be especially hard to come by when you are struggling with anxious thoughts. So do everything you can to try to quiet your thoughts before you get into bed. You can write down your thoughts before going to bed or do something that makes you happy.

Talk to your inner voice:

Your inner voice may sometimes be cruel to you and when you feel that it's giving you crappy feedback, stop and consider how you would talk to your best friend in this situation. Then, try to adjust your inner voice to talk like that. It will give you a sense of both right and wrong, and you'll be able to communicate better with yourself.

Credits :PINKVILLA

