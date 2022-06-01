Mercury Direct in Taurus 2022: Here’s how it will impact zodiac signs like Leo, Aries, Pisces

Mercury is the planet that controls and rules the mind: ideas, memory, wit, sarcasm style, and sense of Humour imagination are going to bring many changes in the life of the people of different zodiac signs. Mercury is also responsible for the business ecosystem and communication among people. On May 10, the Mercury became retrograde, and now on June 3, the planet would be turning directly into the Taurus, a zodiac sign ruled by Venus.

This period of Mercury turning into direct would be coexistent with Venus and Rahu forming a conjunction in Aries (ruled by Mars) and also Saturn turning retrograde on June 5. Hence, one needs to be still very cautious about what one speaks as sign lord of Mercury; not being too great in transit may cause miscommunication, misunderstanding and misinterpretations.

Let us peep into the effect of this mercury transit on each zodiac sign, says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist.

Aries

The movement of Mercury will undoubtedly bring many ups and downs in financial matters. Your speech will favour you, and you will easily be able to control complex situations. Chances of accidental money gain will be created. There are chances that you will receive back the money given for a long time. This time will provide you with give monetary gains, and you are advised to properly invest money on the right path. Time to be careful with your hidden enemies. There are chances that your near and dear ones will try to humiliate you. Be cautious about health and particularly about skin diseases. Try to play a role of a mediator to keep peace at home.

Taurus

This movement of Mercury will probably bring mental troubles but will remain good from the viewpoint of business. A good time for you to start a significant new work or sign any agreement or contract. Your responsibilities towards your child will be completed. Many wishes of the people will get fulfilled. There would be an increase in self-confidence, and you would make progress in your career. Your love relationships will intensify. A good time for the people in love to get married. Good time for the people and students who are appearing for the competitive examinations.

Gemini

You will have to face an extra load of rush and expenditure due to the movement of Mercury. It is advisable to save yourself from the courts and any judicial issues. There are chances that you might receive some bad news from your friends or relatives. Even chances are that you might spend a lot of money, so you need to check on it. Avoid any unnecessary give and take with anyone. You would get a chance to travel to the holy places. Be careful about your belongings and the road accident during the travel. Good time for those who wish to buy a new vehicle or property. People aspiring to get a job or visit a foreign country will get positive results. We need to be careful about our health.

Cancer

A time of unexpected results waiting for you. Life with many gains and some difficulties are waiting for you ahead. You would be having a good financial time. Challenges to finishing the work will be there, but the end of the work will be in your favour. Try that your relationship with your seniors in the office does not get spoilt. A good time for you to get the support of your father and elder brother. A good time for many of you to start your big work or an excellent time to sign an agreement or contract. For newly-wed couples, either of a child or news of pregnancy.

Leo

Relaxation may become your attitude during this time due to the movement. This passiveness may decrease the income, but on the other side, there would be a development in your financial side. You would buy some expensive things. You would attain success in creative work. The efforts done on the way of career would face certain hurdles but, at last, will gain prosperity. You would remain worried about your parent's health. Some of your work in the government that had not been fulfilled for long will get fulfilled. Sweetness in the married life. Good time to buy a vehicle or a house. There are chances of travelling, and there will be unnecessary expenses in the journey.

Virgo

Many of you may become disinterested in the religious work. There are chances that some of your work on the verge of completion will not get completed for some reason. But this activity should not make you feel dejected; keep courage and face the challenges with a strong will. Your strong willpower will surely help you to overcome the difficulties. You would get an advantage from travelling. There are chances that many of you will change your jobs, and new perspectives of earning will be generated. Positive results can be seen for the people either trying for a job in a foreign country or for those who are planning to get citizenship in a foreign country. Success needs certain secrecy and sacrifice. So, keep your plans, intentions, and scheme hidden from others. This will surely help you to gain more success in life.

Libra

You may have to face a time of mixed results. You need to specially take care of your health. There may be a reaction in the body due to the medicines, or there may be problems in the stomach. A time to be alert at the office. Try to save yourself from being a trap by other people. It is advisable to finish the work and move straight home without being involved in other activities. It would be really smart to get the problems of the court to be solved by mutual concern. But your financial side will be strong though there you are facing so many difficulties. Many of you will receive the money-back that was given too long back. There would be expenses on expensive things.

Scorpio

This movement of the Mercury planet might bring more delay in matters of marriage. There are chances that your plans will be on the verge of completion but will be delayed due to some problem. But not to get disheartened as at last you would be successful. There are chances that some businessmen may face problems in business. This time is favourable for the people who are planning to fill a tender at the state or the central government. You would get support from your in-laws. It is advisable not to let misunderstandings and differences come in between you and your life partner. Good time for the students and those who are planning to sit in a competitive exam.

Sagittarius

Mercury movement is bringing with it good results for you. Hidden enemies would be defeated. There are chances that more money will be spent in the court, but the decision will be in your favour. Time to remain a little worried about the health. It is advisable not to give a considerable amount to someone as a loan in the financial area. If you do so, you might have to face loss. You will have a time of rushing here and there. There are chances that you might receive some bad news from either your friends or relatives. But you would certainly receive the support of your friends. Need to be alert against your near and dear ones. They may try to embarrass you.

Capricorn

You will not face any sort of problem due to this movement of Mercury, but many of you will lose your concentration in your studies. You would have to work hard to get good marks in the exam. There are chances that troubles will come in the way of your work. So, it is advisable to take the advice of others before you begin your work. Your love relationship may intensify. It is a good time for people planning a love marriage. There are chances that some may be worried about their children. The child's arrival in the life of some newly-wed couples while some will receive the news of pregnancy. You would get the support of the elders of the family.

Aquarius

The movement of the Mercury and becoming straight in the Taurus would bring some kind of mental harassment for you. There are chances that you will receive some bad news from your relatives. Be cautious while travelling and be safe from vehicle collisions. You need to be careful when travelling as your things might be stolen. Important decisions will be taken in the case of ancestral properties. A good time for progress in this phase of the career. But it's a time for you to avoid being involved in any sort of argument with anyone. Good time to purchase a vehicle if you are planning to do so. You need to take care and remain anxious about your parents' health. Be away from useless arguments, and it is advisable to get the matters of court solved outside with mutual understanding.

Pisces

Many of you will have to face unexpected results due to this movement. Your courage and might will help you to overcome unexpected conditions very quickly. There are chances that you might have an argument and misunderstanding with your younger brother. So, it is advisable to avoid it. Progress and success wait for you in the case of your career and business. This time is suitable for those planning to start a new venture or a new business. Good results for those who have made efforts to get a job in a foreign firm or are planning to settle in a foreign country. Your married life would be perfect. You would enjoy the company of your partner. There will be chances that you might plan for a journey with your life partner.

These are generic outcomes of Mercury turning direct, and the exact quantum of result would be determined based on personal horoscope and precise Dasha running now.

