Mercury Retrograde 2022: Discover how it impacts relationships of zodiac signs like Aries, Leo, Pisces

Although Mercury is the smallest planet in our solar system, it has a massive role in our lives, especially in the areas of people-to-people connection. It is an accepted saying; your words can win your hearts and simultaneously can also make to lose big. Choosing the right set of words and intent in people to people connect in our day-to-day life is key to success in every spectrum of life, especially in love and romance. On May 10, Mercury will turn retrograde in the sign of Taurus (ruled by Venus) and will remain in retrograde motion until June 4, 2022. This retrogression in the sign of Venus will have a significant impact on each person's romantic and love life.

For many, this may bring some past relationships and memory back to the surface again and cause worry in the present. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist lets us peep into each zodiac sign and see the impact of this planetary transit on the relationship and love life.

Aries

Conversation, which this planet controls, will be put into mishap by the retrograde. This confusion will lead to tensions, fights, and misinterpretation in the relationship with your partner. Choose your words carefully to keep the lover happy. If expressions are not being communicated properly, it's better to stop talking and sit and listen to your lover. Hearing or listening is essential for a relationship to prosper.

Taurus

Values and pleasures are two very important aspects of human life. Due to the retrograde, you are to go back and start inspecting your physical and emotional needs. This introspection will lead to affect your relationship. You will start introspecting your relationship with your beloved to know whether it gives you what you want from it and if your relationship is offering you fun and attachment. Accomplishment, well-being, and protection than be in the relationship and dedicate time to it otherwise.

Gemini

You may, due to the movement, start reviewing your likes, dislikes, priorities, and goals in life. So, you will realize your needs, which will lead to an evaluation of your relationship. Communication is the base of any relationship, so communicating your needs to your partner and trying to listen to your partner's needs will make the relationship alive again.

Cancer

Mercury retrograde will make you give a break to your relationships. You will sit and realize your desires, wishes, and goals. This analysis will be done without the pressure of your partner. After analysis, you may feel some kind of bondage between the people whom you have been seeing in your fantasies. Those already in love will discuss their desires with their partner and would figure out how to bring a peaceful love life back.

Leo

Communication is necessary for all circles of human life. But don't let the communication with your friends and colleagues take away your partner's time. If they take away your time, give extra time and communicate a lot with your partner. Adventurous time spent with your partner will ease the problems, and you will be able to communicate your desires, and stress will be released.

Virgo

The confusion created due to the Mercury retrograde will surely make you angry. It is advised to see that it doesn't affect your love life. To come out of the confusion, temper and frustrations, go back and revisit the old days of your love life. Go back to the past times' adventures and rediscover yourself and your passions. This will rejuvenate your love life and bring passion back into your relationship.

Libra

Go back to the emotions. Mercury retrograde will take you on a ride inside your heart. The chance has come for you to realize that what emotions you considered bad in the past are good, and you will accept them in the new limelight. Dive into all the emotions and desires, and don't feel ashamed to discuss them with your partner. This will bring the emotions of the relationship to the surface and will make you ready to realize them.

Scorpio

With the love life coming to the centre, many questions may arise in your mind. The casual relationship has to be realized. It's a time to give your extra time to your partner. Express your feelings about everything from your fears to the struggles and needs of your partner, and remove the differences between you. Clear the unspoken assumptions and misunderstandings that have existed in your relationship. Wants should be expressed, and desires should be heard to keep the relationship thriving.

Sagittarius

Mercury, the lord of communication, suggests that you need to communicate your desires, needs, and thoughts at the proper time. If this is not done, then you will not be able to connect with your partner. There may arise relationship issues due to time shortage and miscommunication. You would try to clear your issues, but they would be thrown back due to mismanagement caused due to the movement of Mercury. But you need to take out time to fight against the odds and express your feelings to your partner.

Capricorn

Mercury retrograde will bring back your past love life. Old memories of the past will trouble you. If you try to connect with the past love, be very careful during communication and cancellation meetings which may burn you. Some who will try to connect with their partner will not be able to do because of their busy schedule at the office. So due to the tensions, workload, and clashes, connection with the partner will become difficult. But at the latter half of the retrograde, you would realize a new flame. Old and new desires and wishes would be fulfilled, and communication will be clear and bring a new life into the relationship.

Aquarius

Mercury retrograde will connect you to your old lovers through surprises. If you want to visit and live your past love again, it will be fun. But this fun will be temporary and not long-term. Time to go back to the memory lane. Ask them questions about the relationship alone yourself or explore it with your partner. This will bring newness to your relationship.

Pisces

Relationships breathe through communication. So it's time to be clear in thoughts and communicate them. You will try to look into the aspects of safety, security, and emotional comfort. You will try to keep your relationship energetic. This energy can improve your relationship if it is supported by communication from both sides. This will reduce the pressure and make the relationship very comfortable.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, May 10, 2022