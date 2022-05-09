Mercury Retrograde 2022: Here’s what it means for zodiac signs like Aquarius, Taurus, Libra

Mercury is the smallest planet in our solar system and closest to the sun as well. As per the principles of zero numerology, Mercury is believed to be the ruler of the expressive ability of humans in all situations and people relationships. Furthermore, Mercury is the ruler of Gemini and Virgo among all zodiac signs, and in Kal Purush Kundali, Mercury rules the 3rd house and 6th house. On May 10, Mercury will turn retrograde in the sign of Taurus (ruled by Venus) and will remain in retrograde motion until June 4, 2022.

During this period of retrogression, Mercury will be travelling in the Rohini and Kritika Nakshatra. Furthermore, this period will coincide with the lunar eclipse on May 16. In general, as per research and observations, retrograde planets can deliver their result quickly, and the nature of the result is dependent on each person's chart. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist helps us peep into each zodiac sign and see the impact of this planetary transit:

Aries

Success waits for you and your father. You will enjoy learning new things. People who are in either of the three forces will get special benefits. You will feel dissatisfaction and weakness in work due to the movement of the Mercury. Have control over what you say, and just be ready to hear unpleasant, unexpected words from your loved ones. Avoid taking advantage of anyone's help.

Taurus

This transit of Mercury will bring luck to your side. You will have financial benefits as well as good health. It's a time to give words to your thoughts. This transition will slow down your mental process, and all energy will backward. You will have financial benefits and health benefits. Your career, ambitions, and public standing will be affected. It is advisable not to start any new project or a new job. If an old job or professional project comes back, you can decide to do it again. There might be confusion in case of travel or academic challenges, or confusion around legal affairs.

Gemini

Retrograde of Mercury always is very important for you. This movement may cause much confusion around how you are moving ahead in your life. You will feel that the truths of life are in front of you, and you have to face them. You may have to choose between career and love, so it's better to take some time from romance and concentrate on your career goals. There will be problems in your investments, assets, and business partnership. Be patient and listen to others.

Cancer

Due to the Mercury retrograde, there will be plenty of confusion around partnerships. The phase will make you share business or love with others. Old contacts will come in contact with you but with a different face. There might be a great discussion regarding the assets and investments with your family. There may be a discussion among you and your friends or your professional network. This is the time for you to take out time to attain your goals. It is advisable not to come under someone who has broken your heart in the past.

Leo

There will be drama in your life due to Mercury retrograde. There might be something that you might have agreed in business or love with your partner, and that would lead to negotiation. If you want the old time to come back, discuss it with them. The mercury movement would lead to confusion in professional life and friendship. Distractions will take your time, then communicate with your partners and clear things up. There are chances that if they speak harshly, then they will blame the may retrograde. Tensions in the work, employment, health, or pet situation will give you a lot of tension.

Virgo

People of this sign need to relax as this retrograde will create confusion. There would be delays and confusion around work, client, or employment projects. At the workplace, logical issues would lead to confusion. There would be no effect on your love life. You might have planned for your job, but many revisions will be needed, failing your plan. There would be drama with a colleague, so it is advised to be vigilant. You would get a chance to join your old employer or client and surely will like to do so. The lovers will shift toward the drama in their life and try to discover their past passions. Some would shift to creative projects or would spend time with their children.

Libra

Mercury retrograde will take you towards self-discovery. It's a time to go back and discover your emotions and passions. This self-discovery will lead you to face the truth, and there will be a great expansion of your horizons and self-realisation. After realisation, you will go back to your lover and realise that your love for your beloved is not true. Some might have confused about their creative projects, hobbies, sports, or children. This drama will later reach your house and create arguments and discussions among you and your parents. Avoid making any big decisions at this time of confusion and stress during this Mercury retrograde.

Scorpio

Mercury retrograde is this time focussing on your relationships. So, be ready to analyse your close relations. There will be resentment between you and your loved ones, and it's time to realise what you want from your partner. But while doing this, be very careful about communication, emotions, and ideas. There would be confusion around the home, domestic life, or family concerns, and you need to bear the things rather than react to them. No major decision should not be taken as you will regret it. Delays in signing the projects or contracts will be there, but avoid stress. Communicate calmly at this time.

Sagittarius

Mercury, the lord of communication, should be done carefully. There may be chances of receiving bad results if you communicate without thinking. There would be a chance when you would lose a project writing or speaking, but it will turn out to be a blessing in disguise as this may allow you to approach things with a new perspective. You would plan for a dinner with your partner or lover to clear the quarrels, but the mercury retrograde will show you bad results as timings are not in your favour. Adjust to the situations and try to be flexible. You may need to give extra time for communication as this may require more effort than you thought.

Capricorn

Mercury Retrogrades will bring your past personal relationship back into the limelight. Your focus would shift to them, and as they come back, you may try to spend and enjoy time with them. But as Mercury is the head of communication, it is better to check your communication as it may than not allow you to enjoy it. Financial conditions need to be taken care of as some unexpected expenses may be. You have been expecting your money, wealth, and income, but due to the Mercury movement, there will be a delay in it. Time to be patient and many of those who have given loans to their friends or relatives will get it. Confusion, mess, and stagnation will be there due to the retrograde movement of Mercury, so it is advised to be patient and try to clear the mess.

Aquarius

For you, it's time to relax and try to sit and do actions that please your heart. Refresh your old memories, rejuvenate yourself, spend time revising old memories, and connect yourself with the past house. Delays will be there in your projects, work, and plans. It's the time not to mourn over the delays but to spend this time analysing or introspect on what efforts can be put in to improve the work. Time of disturbance will continue as in your life may be a past secret may come out and trouble you. Delays and disturbances are there due to the movement of the Mercury, but they can be used for improving yourself. So, be positive!

Pisces

Mercury retrograde is surely going to take you to the base of your life and your relationship. Your instincts during this phase will become strong. This will help you analyse what is good for your safety, security, and emotional comfort. This instinct, mixed with your introspection, will bring a kind of emotional security and energy back to life. Time to be with your partner and communicate with one another to renew the relationship. Some kind of fear may haunt you when you may receive some messages from unknown sources. There is no need to panic, sit back, analyse the situation, and be ready to tackle them. This movement of Mercury will bring drama to your business network and friends, so, a time to gossip and enjoy.

In conclusion, this is the time to be very careful in what we speak and meditate daily to calm our minds and gain from this retrogression.

