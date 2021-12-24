Merry Christmas 2021: Quotes and messages to share with your loved ones

Secret Santa might have started surprising most of you with Christmas goodies and heartfelt gifts, if not yet, the wait shall be over soon since Christmas is already knocking on our doors. Twinkling lights, hues of reds and whites, a snowy feel, and a steaming cup of your favourite beverage, this is what most of you will be welcoming Christmas with. Not to mention, the hassle of finding the best gift and posting a sweet card with it would be keeping you on your toes all day.

So, if you have been struggling to find the best festive quotes and messages to share with family and friends as soon as the clock ticks 12, we have got you sorted.

Here are a few wishes and messages that you can send to your family WhatsApp group and post on social media to wish your loved ones Merry Christmas before anyone else.

Christmas is about get-togethers with friends, family and loved ones. Create beautiful memories as you ring in Christmas this year.

May God shower you with all the goodness in the world. May you be blessed with all that you have dreamt about. Merry Christmas.

Here's sending my warm and best wishes to you ahead of the auspicious day of Christmas. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your loved ones.

May the twinkling lights of Christmas fill your heart with hope. May Santa Claus bring you everything you wanted. May your year be full of joy. These are my wishes for you on this joyous day. Merry Christmas!

I hope this holiday season brings you peace, prosperity and all the gifts you wished for!

The true blessing of Christmas lies not in gifts but in the family that sits around the tree. May this holiday bring peace and prosperity to you and your loved ones. A very happy Christmas!

Wishing you hope, joy, and - above all, a lot of good food - this Christmas season.

The gift of happiness, the gift of peace, the gift of prosperity. I hope you can unwrap all these gifts this Christmas day!

They say the best Christmas gifts come from the heart, but I say cash makes for a great gift too.

May Santa Claus bring you all that your heart desires this Christmas.

This Christmas, I only hope that your cup overflows with happiness.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to the friend who makes each day a joyful one.

