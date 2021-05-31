Monday brings good luck for 3 zodiac signs as they receive pending payments; Read daily horoscope to know more

On the first day of the week, the pending payments of 3 zodiac signs Taurus, Gemini and Leo are likely to get cleared. Check out the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for May 31, 2021.

3 Zodiac signs Taurus, Gemini and Leo are likely to enjoy the pleasure of getting their pending payments cleared today. Know the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for May 31, 2021.

Read the daily horoscope of Taurus, Gemini and Leo as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Have a look at what the stars have in store today for these 3 zodiac signs below.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people may either get transferred to a different location or another department. Your work will get completed successfully and smoothly. You shall receive payments from various sources including overdue arrears. Your partner will be in a cheerful and affectionate mood. However, she will still be vulnerable to getting offended or hurt by your harsh words. You may plan to organize a religious ceremony at home. You should not postpone any important decision or any documentation work for a later date.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people will have to deal with a few challenges. Your family members may have grudges against you whereas your own health will be down. A crafty colleague may plot against you and spread rumours. This might add to your problems and irritability. Pending payments are likely to be cleared and provide you with extra cash in hand to spend without any worry. Spending time with animals or small babies will prove therapeutic. You may shop dresses for yourself in the evening to lift your spirits.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people will continue to work in an efficient manner on the professional front. They will face stiff competition and challenges posed by their rivals but they will emerge victorious and wiser. Pending payments will get cleared without making any efforts. Your partner will reciprocate your warmth and gestures of affection. Do not see the glass as half full else your friends and partner may feel frustrated with your pessimistic thoughts. Eat mindfully.

