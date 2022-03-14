Monday Mind Talks: Psychologist recommends 10 preventative steps you can take to avoid depression

Depression can happen at any age and symptoms may vary in intensity and frequency in each individual. Some of the risk factors of depression could be personal or family history of depression, trauma, major life shifts or certain physical illnesses or medications. Samar Hafeez a Psychologist and a Certified holistic health coach says that depression manifests differently in certain age groups. In children and adolescents, it can be characterized by irritability or throwing tantrums than sadness/low mood, and in men it could be presented with more aggressive behaviour or substance abuse.

Develop a positive and optimistic outlook to daily life

Starting your day with positive affirmations is one of the best practices to build strong and unbreakable optimistic attitude. Some of the affirmations that can be used are: ‘I love myself’, ‘I can and will successfully make through the day’, ‘If I am willing to work than nothing is impossible’, If I change my thoughts, I can change my world for better’, I control my thoughts and emotions and not the other way around’, I trust myself and my capabilities’. Positive affirmations are an essential part of your day as well as your thought process. They also redirect your energy into doing productive things in a given day.

Keep a gratitude journal

Just like the morning routine of practicing affirmations, build a night routine of jotting down all the good, wise and hopeful things that happened through the day. The more thankful you are, the happier you feel. This also helps in regulating racing negative thoughts and help fall asleep quicker. Psychological research has shown that practising gratitude on a daily basis improves/ enhances overall well- being.

Talk positively even when you don’t mean it

It’s said that one apple a day will keep the doctor away, I say five positive thoughts a day can keep depression at bay and as time passes positive thoughts will become spontaneous and your mind will gradually reconstruct itself into thinking more positively.

Sleep like a baby

Sleep is an integral part of emotional regulation and a lack of it leaves your emotions unstable and in disarray. One often feels grumpy, irritable, angry and impatient after a poor night’s sleep. Chronic sleep loss can adversely affect life by contributing to the development of depression.

Mindful use of social media

Evidence is mounting that there is a link between social media networking sites (especially Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok) and poor self- esteem, poor body image, depression and anxiety. Avoid toxic people and comments online, instead use social media to spread greater good. Also, refrain yourself from using media just before bedtime.

Preventive counselling

You don’t necessarily have to go to a therapist only after a diagnosis. One can take up few preventive counselling sessions. Piled up negative emotional and psychological ‘spam’ can corrupt the smooth functioning of psyche. We all need someone who could objectively listen to our daily management of stress and anxiety inducing events. Preventive counselling sessions can reduce the incidence rate of mental illness in society.

Celebrate small things

Acknowledging small victories will help you start feeling better about yourself instantly. It is a great way to build self- esteem and confidence.

Avoid persistent social isolation

A healthy social life is associated with good mental well- being. Toxic loneliness is associated with development of depression. Make it your objective to engage in recreational activities with family, friends or colleagues at least thrice a week.

Travel

Exploring the wider world is essential to expand our awareness outside ourselves. It gives us fresh opportunities to observe and study the lives of a variety of people thereby refreshing the psyche. Travelling helps us realize our strengths and weaknesses which is an integral part of excellent mental health. If you are a person who loves indoors then engage in some indoor games (playing video games don’t count as a healthy mental health practice) and activities like writing, colouring, painting, cooking etc.

Derive support

Surround yourself with people who motivate, genuinely care and encourage you. Read or watch inspirational stories and vlogs.

