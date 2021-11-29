Monday Motivation: 8 Quotes to help you fight Monday blues

Is Monday being too harsh for you? Do you want to go on a long break and never return? Does your boss is getting too demanding? Is it hard for you to get through for the day? If the answer is yes, and it has to be for many, you surely need a pill of motivation.

Remember, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. So, if Monday is taking a toll on your mental health, here are a few quotes to help you fight the Monday blues.

“Don't let the Monday morning quarterbacks stop you from being bold. You've got to set a high bar.” - Antonio Villaraigosa

“When life gives you Monday, dip it in glitter and sparkle all day.” - Ella Woodward

“A good beginning makes a good end.” - Louis L'Amour

“Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger and living a fulfilling, happier & healthier life.” – Germany Kent

“Monday is for people with a mission. Those who favor vacations, not weekends.” – Cristina Imre

“When you start to do the things that you truly love, it wouldn’t matter whether it is Monday or Friday; you would be so excited to wake up each morning to work on your passions.” - Edmond Mbiaka

“Mondays are the start of the workweek, which offers new beginnings 52 times a year.” – David Dweck

“Don’t let a day of the week have so much power over your happiness. Happy Monday!” - Andrea L’Artiste

Also Read: 8 Quotes that celebrate the beauty of life