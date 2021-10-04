Monday Motivation: Tips to maintain your productivity on the first day of the week

There is nobody who likes Mondays! Mondays represent the beginning of a monotonous week. It makes us realise that the weekend, which we eagerly wait for, is over and it’s time to get back to reality! But while most of us are feeling lethargic and still coming to terms with the weekend being over, we do have to push ourselves to get into work mode!

So if you are dreading the first day of the week and are lacking the motivation to do your best at work, then follow these tips given below to stay productive!

Take breaks

This may sound ironic, but taking frequent breaks can enhance your productivity. So take breaks between tasks to give yourself a breather and avoid burnout.

Exercise

Start the first day of the week on the right note by exercising before you begin your work. This will not only help you to get into work mode but will also make you feel proactive and energetic, ready to take on the day.

Start easy

Don’t overburden yourself by taking up a lot of tasks as soon as you begin your day. Instead, start easy by doing tasks that are light and less time-consuming and then move on to tougher tasks.

Set deadlines

Setting a deadline will help you get into a routine and will enable you to finish your task within a well-defined time frame. It will prevent you from becoming complacent and lazy.

