Money Heist: THESE are the brilliant business lessons La Casa De Papel teaches to achieve goals

Money Heist is one of the most popular Netflix series about robbery. The entire series shows the planning and executions that take place for the heist. People can also learn some business lessons from those. Read on to know more.

Money Heist or La Casa De Papel is a Spanish web series that released on Netflix in 2017. It is about heist that a thief who is called as The Professor plans and executes with the help of other robbers. The series is full of strategies, planning and execution. As the professor builds up the entire team and regulates them all to become successful in their missions, you can learn many lessons from it regarding business. So, other than entertainment, Money Heist is also good to watch to know about tactics for business purpose. Check them out right below.

What are the business lessons to learn from Money Heist?

1- You can see that the professor has gone a long way to reach the finishing line. So, you also have to understand that business is like a marathon where you have to run a long way. You have to wait and have the patience to get success.

2- If you face any problems in your business, then take it as a challenge. If you have the capability to solve them that means you are reaching your goal. The entire Money Heist team faces a new challenge in every episode. Accomplishing them, takes them closer to their ultimate plan.

3- Every time the characters of this series manage to deceive the police and get ready for the next challenge. That’s because the professor is well aware about the entire system. That is what you also need before stepping into business. Know your market than anyone else to handle all kinds of blunders in it. Know your audience properly.

4- Always do an extensive research. Since all your research will help you to manage your business and your team like the professor.

5- Know your strengths and work accordingly. Just as the Professor knows that he is bad at executing plans. So, he utilises his intelligence to make plan and his team to execute it. So, don’t try things which you are not good at. Rather focus on those which you have a mastery in.

6- If you have a goal make a plan for it. The Money Heist team wouldn’t have been successful without having a hardcore plan. So, making a proper plan and strategies can only build up your business.

7- Don’t get distracted by anything and drift away like Tokyo did in the series. If you have the plan for your business then stick to it no matter what happens. Going to the opposite direction of your plan may make your work fall apart.

8- The members of the entire gang including the Professor made mistakes. This is one of the great things to learn from La Casa De Papel. You will make mistakes while reaching your goal, but you can rectify and learn new things from them for the future.

9- It would have been really odd to see that the Professor is doing everything alone in Money Heist. He is making the plan, executing it, hacking the systems, etc. You cannot do everything alone. Just as the Professor connected with people having the same mindset like him, you should also think alike. Build a team to start your business.

10- Business and emotional feelings should never be mixed up. There is no space for getting personal in professionalism. The character Denver is a great example for it.

11- If your motivation for the business is solely depending on money then maybe it’s not a good idea. It is one of the parts of your success, but you should be career-driven. The Professor also was not motivated by money as the series moves forward. He wanted to continue the legacy that his dad died trying to fulfil.

12- Sometimes, you have to make greater sacrifices for something good in your business. That can be eliminating a toxic business partner or selling something precious to fund your business. Remember, it’s for the progress of your plan.

13- Give the members of your team what they need. It was a masterstroke of the Professor when he gave the option to the hostages to join or leave the heist.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×