Monsoon is here: 4 Zodiac signs who love and enjoy this season to the fullest

Monsoon is the time when nature comes together to create harmony and balance. Some zodiac signs might feel more energetic and lively during this season. Find out if you’re one of them.

The tiny droplets on the leaves, the pitter-patter of rain, that sweet earthly smell and the slow strokes of wind blowing your hair – everything about monsoon is love! After the sweltering sun, monsoon comes as a blissful relief to many. But did you know that some zodiac sign just vibes better with monsoon than others, according to astrology?

As we transition through the monsoon, some of you might be feeling exhausted while others might be feeling super energetic. It might have something to do with the stars that make you more productive in some seasons more than most, based on your zodiac sign. There could be various reasons why your sign vibes better with a particular season.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who love and enjoy monsoon to the fullest.

Cancer

Cancer is a water sign and ruler of rain. You might feel a bit sleepy or sad sometimes, but this is also the time when your maternal instincts will be strong and you will be more productive in your life.

Taurus

This season is their happy medium between the summer ending and slowly getting colder for the winter season. You will probably find a Taurus inside their house sitting by the window and reading a book.

Gemini

You’re playful, opportunists and spontaneous, so you vibe well with the wind. You will probably find a Gemini chilling with friends and admiring the rain.

Libra

You seek balance and excitement in life, which is why you might enjoy the time when leaves begin to turn colour and nature start working together in harmony to maintain balance. You might be more cooperative during this season, both with nature and with fellow men.

