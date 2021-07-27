Monsoon Playlist: 4 Most famous and iconic rain songs of Bollywood

The monsoon season is here! It is the time to make chai and pakoras and soak in the gorgeous weather and the cool air. When it comes to enjoying the rains, an indispensable part of it is listening to songs associated with rain! Bollywood is filled with such songs that compel you to let go of all your inhibitions and dance in the rain!

So we have for you the ultimate monsoon playlist that includes some of the most popular Bollywood tracks that you listen to when it is raining cats and dogs outside! So check out the list below.

Tip Tip Barish

From the film Afsana Pyar Ka, this song is sung by Amit Kumar and Asha Bhosle and features Aamir Khan and Neelam. This song will remind you of the simpler times when you could enjoy the rain in a carefree manner and dance to your heart’s content on the wet grass!

Dekho Na

The monsoon season also brings with it the season of romance! When it rains, we automatically get into a romantic mood! From the film Fanaa, this song is the ultimate romantic song and shows Aamir Khan and Kajol enjoying the rain while embracing the romantic mood that it brings with it.

Bhaage Re Mann

Want to soak in the pleasant weather and cherish every minute of it? Then listen to this relaxing and soothing song from the film Chameli. This song shows Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing to her heart’s content and enjoying the rain in a carefree manner.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

The most iconic and popular rain song has to be Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film Mohra. It is a sensuous song that shows Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar romancing in the rain.

