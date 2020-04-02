Monthly Horoscope April 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Scorpio, Find out what’s in store for you in the new month

Monthly Horoscope April 2020: Check out the astrology prediction for the month of March for your zodiac signs right here. Know what's in store for you.

Check out what's in store for your zodiac sign for April month 2020. Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you. Read the astrology predictions for April month 2020 below:

Aries Horoscope April 2020

Aries sign people will have to face problems at the beginning of the month. There will be chances of making achievements in the workplace. You will benefit if you maintain good coordination with your seniors. You are likely to get promoted and also get new job offers. You will get substantial relief from your ongoing health disorders. However, there will be pain and stress in the muscles. If your anger and arrogance is not controlled, you may have to face some problems. You must control your anger. You will benefit on account of your offspring. Some of you are likely to be blessed with a child if you have been making efforts. Your pending tasks in government offices will come through. If you were facing a property-related issue, you are likely to get good results. Students will get good results and engineers will especially do very well. You may get hassled about your parents’ health. There will be mixed results in your love life-related issues. Those who are keen to tie the knot may start getting good matches.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 13th, 15th, and 16th of April.

Taurus Horoscope April 2020

Taurus sign people will enjoy a sharp rise in their popularity and prestige. Your speech and personality will shine this month. Your relations will become harmonious with people. Your marital life will remain good. The problems in your married life may end this month. The salaried people are likely to meet new targets. Your seniors will bless you abundantly. There are chances of a promotion for some of you. You will try your best to expand your business and also get success in your efforts. You may make gains in commission-related work. This is a good time for students so they are advised to work hard and utilize the opportunity. You may get good news in the context of your property-related issues. You will get success in government-related tasks. There will be chances of sudden monetary gains in the second half of the month. This will be a good time for those who are in love. Those who are trying to tie the knot will get success in their efforts after the middle of the month. Your health will remain fine. You will make gains on account of your brothers. There will be several trips to undertake during the last part of the month.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 10th, 14th and 16th of April.

Gemini Horoscope April 2020

Gemini sign people are likely to get promoted to a senior post. There will also be chances of a transfer to a different location. There will be chaotic and messy developments in the workplace. You will maintain good coordination with your life partner. You will spend a lot of time with your family members. You may get attracted to religious rituals and magic etc. You may also get a new project which involves working with the government. You may remain worried about a sudden rise in your expenses. If you have been worried about a loan, you will get a significant relief this month. This will be a month of achievements for students. Those who are keen to marry will receive some good proposals. There will be a rise in your comforts and you may purchase the items of material comforts. You will do well in property-related matters. There will be chances of financial gains during the middle of the month which will stabilize your financial condition. There will be health problems throughout the month especially stomach-related issues. Too much indulgence or fruition can prove costly to you.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 1st, 2nd, 8th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 27th and 28th of April.

Cancer Horoscope April 2020

Cancer sign people will earn a higher rate of profit from anything to do with foreigners. You will establish contacts with new people which will prove beneficial in the future. You are likely to make solid gains. Those who work for commission are likely to make achievements. You may face some problems in your married life. However, if you were facing a serious marital discord there are chances of a compromise. Traders are likely to incur losses. You must maintain a clear understanding of your business partners. There will be some improvement in your occupational life once the middle of the month is over. The salaried people might make some solid gains. Your relations with your boss shall improve. Those who work in the government sector will gain popularity. It will be necessary for you to control your anger else you may ruin your important tasks. You will spend harmonious time with your child and those who have been trying for a kid will get success. This month will fetch good results for students. You may feel an enhanced attraction for the people of the opposite sex. This will be an excellent month for your love affair.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 9th, 10th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, and 18th of April

Leo Horoscope April 2020

Leo sign people will get some good news on the professional front. A piece of good news is in the offing related to your business or job. You will get success in administration-related activities. The salaried people are likely to get promoted. An efficient contribution to an important project will lead to your appreciation and social recognition. There will be an improvement in your health-related problems. You will work with efficiency and sincerity to improve your professional and personal projects. Keep yourself away from unnecessary conversations. Your familial life will remain good. You might pick up a minor conflict with your brothers. Your seniors will appreciate you generously. Your father’s support and guidance will prove beneficial to you. You must follow his words. Your soft and attractive speech will be a reason for your increased popularity in your social circle. Your conjugal life will remain good. Your child will give you reasons to be happy. Your heightened expenditure will bother you. The second half of the month appears good for you. All your work will get completed easily. A sudden monetary gain will cheer you up.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 1st, 2nd, 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st and 27th of April.

Virgo Horoscope April 2020

Virgo sign people will be blessed with a positive stroke of luck throughout the month. Your pending activities will suddenly pick up speed. You may make gains on the financial front. Pending payments are likely to come through. Your popularity shall increase manifolds. You must take care of your father’s health and maintain harmony and warmth with him. A disagreement is possible between you and him. Students will have to put in extra effort this month. If you have grown up offspring, you might pick up a conflict with them or heir health will be a matter of concern. You may bring some changes to your work-related schedule. An ongoing love affair will be a source of stress. You must take care of your health as a serious illness is likely to hit you especially, headaches and muscular pain. An increase in material pleasures is possible for some. You will do well if you exercise restraint on your speech and conduct. Your marital life will remain good and there will be harmony in your relationships. Those who were facing a marital crisis will notice some improvement. Your expenditure will remain heightened.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 2nd, 5th, 14th, 15th, 27th and 28th of April.

Libra Horoscope April 2020

Libra sign people will get good news on the professional front. This will be a particularly positive month for financial gains. You will pay significant attention to your physical and material pleasures. Your familial life will remain excellent throughout the month. You must maintain warmth with your life partner. There will be chances of conflict in the second half of the month. Your relations with your in-laws will get stronger and you will make gains on account of them. Traders will earn a greater profit this month. You will also make occupational progress. Your siblings’ support shall prove beneficial to you. You may get a new means of income generation. A stomach-related problem will hit you hard. You must maintain a strict and healthy schedule. Your rivals may try to hit you hard ut they will not get any success. Students will focus on their studies. You will be pleased with your offspring’s work. Some of you will be inclined towards spiritual knowledge.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 1st, 3rd, 7th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 27th of April.

Scorpio Horoscope April 2020

Scorpio sign people will spend an excellent time in their married life. The mutual negativity may end this month. You may also spend money to gift something to your life partner. You are likely to get good results on the occupational front. Business people are likely to make good gains and achievements. This will be a month of progress for people working in mass media. There will be peace and harmony in your familial life. You might remain sluggish which will spoil your routine. Your health will remain fine but the end f the month may bring some illness that too suddenly. You will face problems in money-related issues but all will get resolved at the end. You may get worried about your brother’s health. This will be a month of achievements for students. They will get success with very little work. Do not get into debates with anybody this month. You will spend a lot of time with small children. Your expenditure will remain on the higher side.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 2nd, 8th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 17th and 28th of April.

Sagittarius Horoscope April 2020

Sagittarius sign people will have to deal with a health issue throughout the month. There will be high chances of mouth ulcer or dental issues. There are chances of restrained relationships with your neighbours and family members. You must function with patience and restraint. This will be a time of ups and downs in the workplace. Your rivals may try to harm you. The salaried people are likely to get many off days. They will take a lot of rest. Things will improve significantly once the middle of the month is over. Do not get into serious debates and discussions on the familial front. You must ignore others’ cynicism and idiosyncrasies. There will be love and sourness in your marital or love life. You will spend harmonious time with your offspring. Those who are trying to have a kid will get success. The end of the month shall ring good news. Your relations with your seniors will be harmonious. You are also likely to go through a change in location or job.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 1st, 4th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 20th and 28th of April.

Capricorn Horoscope April 2020

Capricorn sign people will get new ways to earn money. This will be a productive month for your love affair. There will be a sharp rise in love and affection between married couples. Those who wish to have a child will surely get success this month. You will gain popularity and fame this month. Things will remain favourable in the workplace. You will benefit on account of property or house sale deed. There is a need to be vigilant about your health. You will remain vulnerable to injuries and wounded. Do not travel unnecessarily. You must spend your money only after careful planning. You may have to suffer a lot this month if you do not control your temper outbursts and arrogant shouting. Your financial profile will certainly be better this month. You will take more than normal interest in religious rituals, spiritual knowledge and benevolence. Do not trust people beyond a normal limit. Students will get mixed results this month. There will be harmony at home. You will suddenly get some money.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 13th, 15th, 21st, 27th and 28th of April.

Aquarius Horoscope April 2020

Aquarius sign people will spend a relaxed month. They will enjoy all the comforts and indulgences. You will get tremendous happiness in spending time with your family members. Your luck will smile on you. All your pending work will come through. You will manage to complete them all. Take care of your health as physical exhaustion and body ache may wear you out. You are likely to get wounded so drive carefully and handle your tools with caution. You will get success in government-related tasks. If a work has been pending since long in a government office, it will move further. All of you will be in a speculative mood about your career ad business. You will try to do even better. This will be an average month for salaried people. You will be blessed by your seniors in the workplace. Some of you may try to get a new job. Your relations with your life partner will be good. You will be drawn more and more towards fruition. You must draw a line after a limit. Students will have to put in the extra effort. Do not let any kind of negative ideas grip your mind.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 1st, 3rd, 5th, 8th, 17th, 19th and 27th of April

Pisces Horoscope April 2020

Pisces sign people will do well if they keep strict control over their anger and arrogance. Do not take a decision in an impulsive manner. Your money-related issues will remain worrisome. However, the end of the month will surely bring financial gains. Take care of your child’s health. If you have grown-up children, you may pick up conflicts with them. Your familial and marital life will remain harmonious. You will share household responsibilities and also enjoy them. The salaried people will encounter suddenly favourable developments on the professional front. Some of you may also get new job offers. You may develop problems on account of addictive substances. You must remain cautious while handling tools or electric items. There will be a rise in the sources of income for you. Your savings will also increase so you must make the best of this opportunity. Your siblings’ support will prove beneficial to you. Students will get excellent results this month. Some of you may get scholarships. There will be mixed results for business people.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 1st, 5th, 9th, 13th, 15th, 18th, 19th, 22nd and 28th of April.

