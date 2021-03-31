Monthly Horoscope April 2021: Gemini, Pisces, Virgo; Find out what’s in store for you in the new month.

Monthly Horoscope April 2021: Check out the astrology predictions for the month of April for your zodiac signs right here. Get to know what's in store for you and plan accordingly for the new month.

Read in detail what the month of April 2021 has lined up for you. Check it out:

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to receive auspicious news related to their job. There are strong chances of getting promoted to a higher post. Business people may strike a new profitable deal and the relations with your associates will strengthen further. You may face some problems with your family members. A difference of opinion is possible between you and your brother. There will be positive developments on the romantic front. If you like somebody, you may express your feelings to your lover and some of you may get the parental permission to tie the knot. Married couples will experience the bliss of conjugal life. You may acquire new means of income generation and augment your financial standards. You are likely to be blessed with a kid and all the offspring-related problems will get resolved. You may face some health-related issues. An oral issue or irritation in the eyes is what you need to look out for. There will be official trips to make and they shall yield good results. This will be a positive month for students. All the government-related tasks will get cleared. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 1st, 2nd, 12th, 16th, 20th and 30th April.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will face a few problems during the initial days of the month but the second half will go on very smoothly and positively. Some changes will come about in your life. If you have been asking for a transfer in the job, you are likely to succeed. The salaried people shall do very well. Traders shall face some hurdles on the occupational front. You may have to deal with misunderstandings between you and your associates. The month will bring good results for students. You will have to deal with the situations of ups and downs in your married life or love life whatever the case may be. Additionally, health will emerge as an issue of concern. However, property deals will go as per your demands and yield profit. You will succeed in resolving your financial problems. You will feel more affectionate towards your mother and will also draw gains from her. It will be necessary for you to control your anger else you may ruin your work just at the brink of getting final. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 2nd, 3rd, 16th, 17th, 24th and 29th April.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will secure high order success on the professional front. If you have been struggling to get a good job, you are likely to succeed. Those who are already employed may be promoted to a higher post. Your relations with those in authority will harmonise. Business people will successfully expand their work and earn greater profit margin. If you appear in a government job interview, the job is likely to fall in your kitty. Things will remain favourable for those who are in love. Your bond with your spouse will strengthen further and your conflicts will reduce. Those who wish to have a baby will succeed in their efforts. You may set out on a pilgrimage this month. There will be health problems throughout the problems so you must be careful. Do not become careless in the matters of health. Exercise caution while driving a vehicle. Your financial condition will remain strong even though some unnecessary expenses may irritate you. Do not lend money to anybody this month. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 1st, 6th, 15th, 16th and 25th April.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will get relief in an older issue that has been bothering them since long. You will become very influential in the workplace. Your colleague’s help will help you to make gains in the workplace. You may get your house renovated and undertake some repair work too. You will continue to spend on purchasing amenities throughout the month. You are likely to succeed in finalizing property deals and make gains in them. Students will have to put in some extra effort to complete their studies. You are advised to remain cautious in the matters of relationships especially, with your lover. Married people will manage to resolve their crisis. You must exercise restraint over your speech. Take care of your health as excessive running around and erratic food intake may give you health issues. You will have to make additional efforts to resolve financial issues. Invest your money after finding out all the details and being clear about all issues. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 2nd, 8th, 16th, 27th and 28th April.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to remain stressed on account of professional problems in the initial days of the month. Do not argue with your boss and other seniors over issues. Let them have their say. The second week of the month onward, things will improve. Your work will get accomplished and you will secure success in all of them. Your health will improve too. Your ongoing problems will get resolved. You may start a new business venture too or the salaried people are likely to get an increment. There are possibilities of personal skirmishes in your familial and marital relationships. You may make monetary gains on account of your life partner and her income is likely to increase this month. It will be best for you to exercise restraint over your anger and arrogance. Students will get good results in the second half of the month. Your siblings are likely to get good results in their professional field on account of your favourable stars. Your offspring is likely to give some good news. You may remain inclined towards performing religious rituals and the related knowledge. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 1st, 2nd, 7th, 11th, 15th, 21st and 28th April.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will get new opportunities to expand their business. You are advised to maintain harmony with your associates and give them enough space to contribute. The professionals’ performance will be excellent in the workplace. Your relations with your boss will remain harmonious and strong. You may be given a promotion on account of your brilliant performance. Your familial life will be great and all the domestic distress will end. However, there will be some tension between married couples. Your problems will start reducing once the middle of the month is over. There will be some ups and downs over health issues too. Some of your work may remain pending because of heightened sluggishness. There will be an improvement in your financial profile towards the end but your expenses are likely to increase very suddenly. Students will get mixed results and if you are making efforts to secure admission in a prestigious institution, you will have to make sincere efforts. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 1st, 3rd, 6th, 15th, 27th and 30th April.

Libra

Libra sign people will have to do a lot of running around for work throughout the month. The salaried people will get excellent results as a result of their work. Some new job offers are likely to come your way. This will be an average month for familial issues. Students will get favourable results throughout the month so they must make best use of their opportunities. You will draw solid gains on account of your younger brother’s help. You must maintain your composure as you may remain short tempered and irritable throughout the month. Your relations with your business associates will remain harmonious and they will help you to make gains. This will be an average month for health concerns but your life partner is likely to face some issues. Your life partner will be caring and concerned about you. Your offspring will do things to please you and increase your prestige in society. The end of the month shall bring the opportunities of a rise in your wealth and you may get new means to earn some extra money. Older investments will yield great results. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 2nd, 5th, 15th, 24th, 25th and 29th April.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will get relief from their professional chaos which has caused stress too. If you have been making efforts for a new job, you are likely to succeed. Some of you are likely to change your residence or workplace. You will remain very active in your business activities and will not hesitate while taking some risky and bold steps. If you appear in a government job interview, you shall succeed. You will draw benefits from your seniors and father-like figures. You will experience domestic bliss and comfort. Your marital life is likely to remain good. There will be some ups and downs in your love affair. Students will get desired results only if they put in an extra effort. You will get relief from your ongoing health issues but you must eat and drink mindfully. You may participate in auspicious ceremonies with your family members. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 1st, 7th, 15th, 16th 28th and 29th April.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to earn a higher rank and great reputation. Your valour will remain at its best throughout the month. You will earn a very good amount on account of your own efforts and valour. This will be an average month for the salaried folks. You are likely to get new business deals or job offers once the middle of the month is crossed. There will be minor banter in your married life. Your life partner is likely to make solid gains in the workplace. There will be a sudden rise in your comforts once the middle of the month is over. Maintain harmony with your family members. You shall be blessed with a kid, if you desire so and all the things will go well in the matters of offspring. The month shall bring auspicious results for students. You will emerge victorious in legal wrangles, if you are fighting any. You might have to undertake several journeys this month and all of them will be productive. You need to look out for health problems because stress may wear you down in a big way. The end of the month may bring some kind of gain very suddenly. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 1st, 2nd, 5th, 7th, 16th 20th and 29th April.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to experience tremendous improvement in their comforts and worldly pleasures. Things will remain favourable in the workplace. The support of your boss will enable you to clinch some great projects and draw benefits. Those who work in the field of sales and marketing and earn out of commission will do very well and make gains. You may plan to purchase a vehicle or an apartment. You might face some financial problems during the initial days of the month but the problems will resolve on their own once the first week is over. The month shall bring excellent results for school and college students. There will be a substantial rise in your anger and arrogance which can ruin your work. You may acquire the rights over parental property as the stars are strongly indicating that possibility. You shall undertake several work-related trips. Your familial and marital life will be pleasant and cheerful. You might face some issues on the health front. You must eat and drink mindfully. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 3rd, 5th, 7th, 14th, 17th and 24th April.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to make some solid gains this month. Your older problems will get resolved if you make some efforts. Your work-related problems will cease to bother you. Business people shall make solid gains this month. The salaried people will get relief from several of their problems. A solid job offer may come your way once the middle of the month is over. Your familial life will remain in an excellent form. Your bond with your life partner will acquire further strength. You will do well in projects that you are doing in partnership with somebody. Some of you may succeed in getting parental approval to tie the knot with the person of your choice. This will be an average month for students. A government-related assignment may yield excellent results. Your ongoing problems about your offspring will cease to create stress. You must exercise caution on the health front. Some of the days bring the possibility of heightened expenses. You will work very hard to strengthen your financial position and will emerge victorious in them. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 1st, 6th, 15th, 16th, 17th and 26th April.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have to do a lot of running around for their work. You are likely to travel a lot as several official trips are indicated in your stars. You shall meet new people and draw benefits from them. You may not be able to give adequate time and attention to your family members. The month shall bring favourable results on the monetary front. There are indications of a change in your residential or official location. Your seniors will cooperate with you in your professional assignments and your coordination with your colleagues will remain good. This can said to be a great month for improving your financial profile. You may add a few more projects or deals to earn more money. However, students will get good results only if they put in some extra effort. You may get a little worried about your offspring. Your health will remain fine still you are advised to eat and drink in moderation. Your money is likely to be spent on auspicious ceremonies. Your rivals won’t stand a chance against your excellence. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 1st, 3rd, 6th, 16th, 27th and 30th April.

ALSO READ: 4 Zodiac signs who are MATERIALISTIC and love luxury

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×