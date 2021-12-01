Monthly Horoscope December 2021: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio; Find out what's in store for you in the new month

Note: Monthly horoscope is based on your ascendant sign. All the predictions are generalised in nature. If a person wants accurate and personalised predictions, a careful study of the planetary positions and a complete study of the horoscope must be done by a skilled astrologer.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people will make financial gains throughout the month. You will enjoy favourable conditions in the workplace. You are likely to get some new and novel assignments on the work front. This can turn out to be a great month for people who work in the field of manufacturing. Salaried folks will make unlimited progress. Your married life will remain pleasant. Those who are desirous of getting married may receive some good proposals. Students will have to work very hard. This will be a great month for those who want to pursue higher education. Some of you may develop an additional source of income. There will be some health issues but minor ones. You may suffer from blood-related and blood pressure issues. The second half of the month will be favourable for your offspring and issues related to them. The wish for a baby of newly married couples may get fulfilled. Your health will also improve once the middle of the month is crossed. You will establish an occupational network with new people and strengthen the bond soon. Your bond with your siblings will also get stronger. You are advised to keep your anger and arrogance under control in familial matters. You shall experience material pleasures. You may visit a place of pilgrimage.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people are likely to receive good news in the workplace. Salaried folks may get transferred to a different office or a city. You shall also receive new job offers. You are likely to make business-related gains throughout the month. If you have been facing marital conflicts, there will be an improvement in your relationship. You may remain anxious about the health of your life partner. This is a great month for real estate and property dealings. You will make gains. Make sure that the understanding between you and your business associates remains strong as there are indications of altercations. Students are likely to make achievements in academic projects. Students will come interested and curious about pursuing new subjects and doing research on them. Your bond with your offspring will get stronger. You will get auspicious results from your efforts once the middle of the month is over. Lovers will feel at peace in their relationship. There will be love as well as excitement. There will be health problems during the beginning of the month but the second half will be a period of recovery. The latter part of the month will be a period of wish fulfilment or a pending project will suddenly get completed. Do not take any decision in a fit of rage.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people will make progress in their job or business throughout the month. Salaried folks desirous of a change in location or job will find their wish getting fulfilled. Your marital and familial life will remain pleasant. There will be some health issues throughout the month but the recovery will also start during the last few days. Your personality will shine like a star this month and you will experience material pleasures and luxuries. You will get the benefits from a fortunate stroke of luck which will remain very strong. There will be official trips to undertake. The second half of the month will be favourable for monetary concerns. If there have been misunderstandings between you and your life partner, this may be a month of resolutions. Your expenses are set to remain high so control your spending. You will take interest in religious activities and may even visit a place of pilgrimage with your family members. Students will get good results. Eligible single people will start getting good proposals once the middle of the month is over. If you were dealing with conflicts with your siblings, they are likely to get resolved.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people will get average results on the work front throughout the month. It will be better for you to maintain harmony and congruity in approach with your senior officers and colleagues. Business people are advised to remain calm and restrained while dealing with issues in partnership ventures. Health problems will persist throughout especially, stomach-related issues, so you must take adequate care while eating and drinking. You must focus on having a healthy diet and avoiding junk food. This will be a month of ups and downs for students. They will get proportionate results depending on the effort made by them. Those who have offspring will face problems on account of them. Those who are involved in a romantic relationship are advised to stay cautious. If there were problems related to a loan that you may have taken, you will manage to find solutions. Single people, who are keen to tie the knot, may receive some good proposals. There will be some confusion and dilemma at the beginning of the month but things will start turning favourable from the middle of the month. Conditions will remain favourable for making monetary gains. You must be cautious while making expenses and restrain yourself.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will make some solid gains in the workplace and secure success in their tasks. This will be a month of making a new and solid achievement. The month shall bring positive gains on the monetary front. Your daily income is set to improve. Salaried folks are likely to get transferred to the location of their preference. Students will work hard and enhance their intellectual capabilities. However, they are advised to work on their concentration during the second half of the month. This will be a great month for real estate and property dealings. Your health will remain fine but excessive running around may give physical exhaustion. The business partnership will prove beneficial and gainful. Your familial and marital life will remain very pleasant and satisfying throughout the month. Your life partner will support you adequately. Do not take any decision in a fit of rage and under the influence of angry outbursts. It will be good for you to exercise restraint over your spending. You may manage to resolve a problem with the help of your siblings. You will feel bonded with your offspring. Keep yourself away from unnecessary stress.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people may succeed in completing their tasks that have been pending for long. You will remain very confident and upbeat about your work. There will be encouraging developments and experiences in your romantic relationship. Single people are likely to get good matrimonial proposals. You shall undertake expansive steps in the workplace. You may receive a major reward, promotion or recognition for the hard work put in previously. You are advised to maintain congruity with your life partner if you want peace in your marital relationship. Students will get mixed results. You are likely to get attracted to religious rituals along with occult practice. You will make gains on account of a governmental task. Your father’s advice and support will prove beneficial so you must follow it. You will earn prestige on the social front. There will be average conditions on the monetary front but a sudden gain cannot be ruled out. Maintain harmony and a congruous approach with your business associates as you are likely to make gains on account of them. This will be a great month for health concerns but the end of the month may bring some kind of physical discomfort especially, a health issue.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will remain fortunate on the financial front. They will make money-related gains throughout the month. Your income is set to increase for sure. An earlier made investment will bring your finances under control and to a happy level. You are likely to receive good news on the offspring front. Your offspring will make achievements on the academic front. Students will make achievements throughout the month. You are advised to remain careful while handling familial issues. There will be chances of a sudden improvement in your material pleasures and comforts. You will remain valorous and courageous throughout the month. You will maintain an upper hand over your enemies. New opportunities for earning money may open up for you. You will be aided by a fortunate stroke of luck in all matters. Be careful as a headache and oral problem may afflict and trouble you throughout the month. Your relations with your life partner will be harmonious. The month can bring success on the work front. Salaried folks may get promoted to a higher post.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people are likely to achieve a significant increase in their bank savings. You will enjoy favourable situations in the workplace throughout the month. You may manage to repay a loan completely. If you were facing a legal wrangle, it will get resolved this month. This will be a month of progress for those who work in the government sector. You are advised to keep away from all kinds of illegal and immoral activities even of very low level or the impact otherwise you will have to suffer a loss of prestige and reputation in the social sphere. You will enjoy high-level comforts. You will maintain a congruous approach with that of your senior officer in the workplace. Your boss may do something favourable to you. Some of the salaried folks are likely to undergo some transformations for the better. You are advised to keep your anger and arrogance under control. Take care of your health as blood pressure and blood-related issues may bother you. Students will make high order achievements in academic activities. You should remain focused and persistent in your efforts in partnership ventures.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will get auspicious results in their job or business. You will manage to impress your senior officers and earn the reputation of being an efficient team member. People will listen to you and follow your advice and command. You may start an additional project to make some income on the side. Those who are struggling to find a new job are likely to succeed, finally. You will undertake journeys for personal as well as official purposes. You may also plan a trip with your family members. Your life partner will support you by all means. Eligible bachelors are likely to find a special one and get engaged. This will be a productive month for students. There will be some health problems during the initial phase but the latter part of the month will bring recovery and agility. You will win over all obstacles on account of your valour. Writers will do exceptionally well this month. A change in location is possible. You will emerge victorious in all kinds of dealings in government offices. Earlier made investments will fetch higher returns than your expectations. You are strictly advised to control your spending.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people are likely to achieve a strengthening of their financial standing. There will be strong chances of an increase in your bank balance. You will get the support of your family members in abundance. Salaried folks are likely to get good news. You will put in a lot of effort in order to enhance the level of profit to be made in your job or business. You will take interest in social and religious activities. Students are likely to secure success in competitive exams. Do not choose an illegal or immoral path to make monetary gains. You shall pick up disagreements with your offspring, so maintain harmony and warmth towards them. There will be recurring headaches, physical exhaustion and muscular strain to cause discomfort. However, you will experience some of the material pleasures. There will be some journeys to undertake including the ones to foreign countries. You can make some gains on account of your speech and impressive conduct.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people are advised to remain cautious and vigilant while dealing with issues in the workplace. Do not trust anybody blindly when it comes to signing the documents and reading the fine print. Avoid unnecessary arguments and discussions about work issues during the initial days of the month. The entire month will bring money-related gains in abundance. This month will have special divine blessings for students and they must utilize it fully with sincerity. There will be normalcy on the health front, but you should still take appropriate care of what you eat and drink. You may splurge money on wasteful items and activities. Your marital and familial life will remain blissful. You shall receive good news about your offspring. There will be chances of making excellent gains for those who work in the field of literature or creative writing. Some kind of pending tasks in government offices will get completed too. You’re likely to purchase household items. Your father may bless you and write off his family heritage in your name. You will get excellent results in banking-related activities.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people will secure success in their assignments on the work front. If there are any obstacles in your professional sphere, they will all get removed. Make sure that your relations with your family members do not get sour. Your life partner is likely to make gains in the workplace on account of your favorite stars. Business people shall make solid gains in their existing deals. They may also finalize a new deal with an international client. Your expenses may go out of your control so you must be wise and prudent while spending. Sudden positive changes will take place once the middle of the month is crossed. Some of the salaried folks may try to change their job. You must remain precautious on the health front and eat mindfully. A journey is possible. You may implement a plan to finalize a real estate deal. Your mother will bless you. Do not allow any kind of negative thought to develop a grip over your mind. You shall make gains on account of your in-laws. Make sure that your relations remain harmonious with your brothers and sisters. You will take great interest in religious rituals and prayer.

