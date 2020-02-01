Monthly Horoscope February 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Scorpio, Find out what’s in store for you in the new month

Monthly Horoscope February 1 to February 29, 2020: Check out the astrology prediction for the month of January for your zodiac signs right here.

Aries February 2020 Month Horoscope

Aries sign people may have to face work-related problems in the initial part of the month. Maintain good coordination with your seniors in the workplace. Take care of your father’s health and make sure that you do not pick up unnecessary misunderstandings with him. You will start getting success in your endeavours from the middle of the month. All your work-related problems will get resolved. You will receive good news related to your job and business. There will be several official trips during the month. The end of the month may prove especially useful for financial gains. You will get success in competitive exams. Some of you may be blessed with a baby. Your familial life will remain good. It will be good to control your interest in material pleasure. This will be a good month for health concern. You will get relief from your old and continuing health problems. You may go for a fun trip with your life partner. You may spend a large amount to but the items of comfort and luxury. You are advised to stay away from things and activities that may tarnish your image.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 6th, 7th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, and 21st of February.

Taurus February 2020 Month Horoscope

Taurus sign people will be blessed with a positive stroke of luck. People born under this sign will get relief from some of their old and continuing problems. There will be strong chances of drawing benefits in the workplace. The salaried people may get new opportunities. You will get success in property-related matters. Those who work for the commission will draw greater profit. You may get your house renovated and also undertake some kind of repair work. Students will get appropriate results for their hard work. There will be positive developments in your love life. The problems in your marital life will get resolved. You are advised to exercise restraint on your speech. The month will give positive results on the financial front. You will get a new means to earn money. You may invest your money in several schemes. The month will be especially positive for those who work in the government sector. The politicians will get good news once the middle of the month is over. Take care of your health as too much running around and indulgence in food may give you a serious health issue.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 2nd, 6th, 19th, 20th 21st, 22nd and 28th of February.

Gemini February 2020 Month Horoscope

Gemini sign people will get auspicious results in their workplace. This will prove to be a specially productive month for the salaried people. The problems that had cropped up on the business front will get resolved. Things will remain positive in your marital and familial life. It will be good for you to exercise restraint on your anger and arrogance. Students will get good results during the second half of the month. Students, who are appearing in competitive exams, may get success. Some of them can also get the opportunity to study abroad. Your siblings will get good results in their sphere on account of your positive stars. There will be ups and downs on the health front. You may experience muscular and skeletal pain. There will be mixed results of your efforts in your love-affair. You may receive matrimonial proposals. There will be good news on account of your child. There will be monetary gains and you may include new items or tasks in your business. You will feel more drawn towards religious activities. Do not bring negative thoughts about people in your mind.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 5th, 6th, 12th, 16th, 18th, 20thand 22nd of February.

Cancer February 2020 Month Horoscope

Cancer sign people will receive good news related to their livelihood. Your efforts made on the occupational front will bear lovely fruit. Traders will get exceptionally good results. You may also start a new rade. You will make gains on account of your business associates. The month will bring good results for students as well. Students will take a heightened interest in research activities. The second half of the month will be auspicious for your love relations. The eligible people will also receive good proposals during the second half. There will be a rise in the items of comfort and luxury. There will be problems on the health front. You may have to deal with eyes and stomach infections. You will remain irritable because of unnecessary expenses and official trips. You will do all your work with a new level of enthusiasm and energy and will also get tremendous success. You may also spend money on buying the items of personal pleasure. Your marital life will remain normal and any kind of conflict can be addressed efficiently. Your life partner may make solid gains right now. Your financial condition will remain normal throughout the month.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 6th, 19th, 20th, 21st and 23rdof February.

Leo February 2020 Month Horoscope

Leo sign people will have to set out on an official trip for a long period of time. The time will remain normal for salaried people. Traders will make solid gains this month. Partnering with and meeting new people may prove beneficial for your business. There will be ups and downs on the financial front. There will be minor gains throughout the month. You must spend your money after careful analysis and resist unnecessary expenses. Students will get mixed results this month and they will have to put in the extra effort. You will have to remain cautious in the matters of health. Too much running around for work and unnecessary tensions can spoil your health and give you physical distress. You will be blessed with a positive stroke of luck during the second half which will be of immense help in resolving several tensions and problems. Your familial life will remain good. Take care of your life partner’s health. You will make gains on account of your in-laws.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 6th, 8th, 9th, 18th, 21st, 25thand 26th of February

Virgo February 2020 Month Horoscope

Virgo sign people will spend an excellent time in their marital life this month. You may plan an outstation trip with your life partner this month. Your work-related problems will get resolved. This will be an average month for salaried people but excessive workload might remain an issue. Business people are likely to make good gains. If you are planning to start a new trade, this will be an auspicious month. You will get property-related gains. You might spend money on renovating your house. You will get success if you are involved in legal wrangles. Those who work in the government sector will draw gains throughout the month. Your government-related tasks might pick up speed. Students will become more aware of new studies and theories. You will do all your work with a new level of enthusiasm and excitement and will get success. You will benefit on account of your business partners. You might indulge in luxurious experiences and spend a large amount on them.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 5th, 18th, 21st, 23rd, 24thand 28th of February.

Libra February 2020 Month Horoscope

Libra sign people will have to do too much running around for their projects in the workplace. You may have to pay attention to property-related matters else you may suffer a loss. Salaried people are likely to get good results this month. Students will get positive results throughout the month so they must make sincere efforts. This will be an average month for your familial concerns. You will make gains on account of your younger brother. You will remain irritable and short-tempered throughout the month. Try to remain calm and composed. The second half of the month is potentially strong for work-related good news. Your relations with your business partners will remain harmonious and you will draw benefits from them. This will be a normal month for health concerns but your life partner may have to face certain problems. Your child’s actions will bring in gains as well as prestige and glory. The end of the month will bring a sharp rise in your income and new means of income generation. An older investment will bring solid gains.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 4th, 7th, 12th, 13th, 20th and 22nd of February.

Scorpio February 2020 Month Horoscope

Scorpio sign people will get good results in their work throughout the month. If you had lent money to somebody or pending payments are there, all of it will get cleared. A rise in lethargy may slow down your work so remain alert. The month will bring good developments in your love life. If you are keen to get married, your wish may get fulfilled. Students will perform well in their field. Those of you who are working in the government sector will get excellent results once the middle of the month is over. Your coordination with the officers will be excellent. You may help a lot of people this month. There will be chances of being blessed with a baby or you will benefit on account of your offspring. There will be minor health issues throughout the month. You may pick up an argument with your family members and relatives. It will be necessary for you to exercise restraint on your speech else unnecessary issues will crop up. There will be chances of your glory shining bright in the workplace and social sphere. New means of income generation are likely to emerge.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 6th, 7th, 14th, 15th, 19th and 21st of February.

Sagittarius February 2020 Month Horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will get excellent results in their workplace. You may also get new projects in your job or business. The obstacles in the way of your business deals will get removed. Your familial life will remain normal but do not get into unnecessary discussions and conversations with your family members. There will be some issues in your marital life. However, if you remain patient all will fall in place gradually. You may plan a pilgrimage this month. There will be a rise in your experience of material pleasure. Students will get appropriate results of their hard work. You may plan to buy a new house or a car. Your financial profile will shine bright this month. The social workers will gain popularity and your connections with government officers and politicians will become stronger. Take care of your health as eye and mouth infections and headaches are likely to hit you. You may get good matrimonial proposals this month.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 3rd, 6th, 8th, 9th, 16th, 19th, 20th and 21st of February.

Capricorn February 2020 Month Horoscope

Capricorn sign people will remain hassled by a specific health-related problem. You must take appropriate care of yourself. Things will remain favourable in the workplace. You must maintain good coordination with your seniors. You are likely to waste your time in useless activities. There will be too much running around and tensions in the context of work. Your familial life will remain normal but you are likely to pick up conflicts with your life partner. This will be a good month for students especially, the end of the month. There will be positive developments on the financial front. The already made investments will bring good results. Traders may get new business deals. There will be too many journeys to undertake. You may face obstacles in completing government-related tasks. A legal wrangle may become messy and chaotic and give you stress. You must try to avoid them. There will be positive developments in your love affair. The single and eligible people may start a new relationship. You will get good news on account of your child. Your expenses will remain towards the higher side so spend wisely and carefully.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 1st, 6th, 7th, 11th, 18th and 20th of February.

Aquarius February 2020 Month Horoscope

Aquarius sign people will find this to be a month of financial progress. There will be too much running around in the workplace. Do not trust anybody beyond a limit in the workplace. Think twice before attempting any changes in your job or business. You must make wise decisions. Take care of your parents’ health. You may develop disagreements with your life partner. You are advised to maintain harmony with your family members. There will be some relief in your child-related problems. Students will get success only after putting in the extra effort. There will be a general improvement for you once the middle of the month is crossed. This will be a good month for monetary gains. You may get hold of your pending payments. You will remain super active about decorating your house and will also spend on them. There will be mixed results on the health front as backache and skeletal pain will hit you hard. However, an older illness may get cured. Do not let any kind of negative thoughts grip your mind. You will have to travel a lot.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 7th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st of February.

Pisces February 2020 Month Horoscope

Pisces sign people will get honour and rewards in the social circle. The salaried people will have to put in extra effort this month. Business people may make some solid gains. Students will face problems in the first week of the month but the rest of the period is good for them. You may develop disagreements with your offspring. There will be several official trips to make and all of them will prove beneficial. Your valour shall rise during the middle of the month. Your familial ethos will remain harmonious and people will support you in your endeavours. You will feel drawn towards your siblings. This will be a good month for health concerns. You will suddenly receive an unexpected financial gain. You will take more interest in religious prayers and rituals. If you are caught in legal issues, you are likely to get positive results this month. You will make gains on account of your life partner and also get some support. You will remain very active with your comforts. You may also spend a lot of money on buying the items to make your life even more comfortable.

Do not take any major decision or do any auspicious work on 7th, 10th, 14th, 15th, 18th, 21st and 27th of February.

