Monthly Horoscope February 2022: Aquarius, Pisces, Leo; Here's what's in store for you in the month of love.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

This month is going to bring you answers for the questions you have been asking yourself for a long time. This month is going to challenge your resilience and test your versatility. This month will be full of hard work, discipline and hustling for you. You will be blessed with very well-deserved financial abundance. Your partner will have a tough time matching your high energy this month which might lead to some amount of conflict but do not try to mellow down because of them. You need to only focus on improving yourself and improving your health this month. You surely have to leave things behind and take new steps and make efforts towards it. If you are planning to place a request for a raise, this month might be the good time to do it but if you are preparing to choose a new career, you must start it this month.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Something has changed within you and this month you are going to chase things you want. You are going to be in the spotlight this month. The challenges you have been facing will come to an end this month. You may end up breaking a heart this month and hence you should try to be honest with your partner about yourself. There are some changes coming this month in your family dynamics. This month will widen your network which will benefit you professionally. At the end of this month, you will be able to work out any obstacle that comes your way without anyone’s help. This month will enhance your friendships and make your peer connections stronger. Your partner will understand your need at work somewhere around the 16th of this month. Your relationship will start getting significantly rocky. You can expect loyalty in your partnerships and this month is also bringing you close to your family.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

This month is a good time to take risks and expand your thinking. This month is bringing overwhelming moments and you may have a heavy heart but it is time to rediscover yourself. You should make people recognize your power and supremacy. Some money that you have loaned to a faithful friend will get stuck and you will have a lot of trouble getting the amount back from them. This month will bring you a chance to catch up with some old friends which would be beneficial for you. Your partner has been demanding a specific change from you which you haven’t been able to make hence you’ll experience a lot of anger and frustration from them this month. Try to accommodate your partner’s needs and meet them halfway where you could both work it out and have things your way without annoying each other. You will feel inspired the whole month so make sure you push yourself in the right direction. Also, your professional life will have some challenges this month.

Cancer (June, 21 to July 22)

This month brings positive change and excitement to your love life. A new romance is possible if you’re single this month. Single Cancer people in particular are going to find that destiny will choose for them this month. Hence in that manner your month will go quite exciting and interesting. Less dramatically, this month just brings a completely new perspective for people in business. Creative breakthroughs can help you develop a unique artistic or musical style. There is also the chance of a financial bonus coming your way. Doing what you love is the highlight of this month for you. It is a fact that you are artistically gifted and are naturally great orators. This month your oratory skills will be put to work as your creative touch and direction to your work will impress your boss and your client’s way too much. You’ll be asked to be a leader of your team as well as do huge presentations in front of huge prospects.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This month your money will be spent over noble deeds to strangers in need. Your respect in the family will grow. Work related travels done by you will prove to be very adventurous as well as beneficial. Family life will get less turbulent this month for you. Staying emotionally balanced is important for you now more than it has ever been before. Learn to practice only to focus on what is good and let go of situations you have no control over. This is the month you work on being the best version of yourself and be more emotionally mature. You will be happy with your parents' spouse and children. Your faith in God will increase and you will get inclined towards religious and spiritual activities. You will get all the support and help from family members. Take care of your body and be cautious of the movements you make. “If you cannot say anything nice, it's better not to say anything,” this is the quote you should live by this entire month.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

This month will have you thinking about your priorities and how to align what you do for a living with what you’re truly passionate about. You’ll be asked to be a leader of your team as well as do huge presentations in front of huge prospects. Keep your confidence high as you already know you’ve got what they want and you can impress anyone you wish this month with your creativity and out of the box thinking this much. You have been having this argument internally with yourself for quite a while now. You’re now likely to confront your parents and let them know how you truly feel trapped in your current career and that you won’t be able to sustain long enough in this field. Your love life and your health are both doing great this month and will progressively get better as the days pass by.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Your personal life will be the main highlight as you find inspiration and maturity through your interactions with a relative, building your home and grounding yourself in emotional security. Your elders play a crucial role in building your maturity up this month. Work related travels done by you will prove to be very adventurous as well as beneficial. Family life will get less turbulent this month for you. You will be happy with your parents, spouse and children. Your faith in God will increase and you will get inclined towards religious and spiritual activities. You will need to seek advice from multiple people regarding making huge investments and planning your future. Being an amateur does not be gullible and implement every advice you get. Trust your instincts and opinions as well. Do not take any drastic or risky measures because you’re unlikely to get extremely lucky this month.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

This month will have you thinking about your priorities and how to align what you do for a living with what you’re truly passionate about. You have been having this argument internally with yourself for quite a while now. Your personal goals will become a priority and you’re more likely to put your relationship at the back end. A bold and definitive new start in your career is arriving. You will have the best beginner’s luck anyone you know has ever had as you book a job with a celebrity. You’ll need to pull your weight, work and perfect yourself day and night before you start taking on this huge responsibility. As this opportunity is the one you won’t be able to forgive yourself if you let it go due to lethargy or laziness. This month will put an end to your people pleasing behavior and at the end of the month you’ll find yourself emotionally independent.

Sagittarius: (November 22 – December 21)

You will feel amazing in your work life this month. Although it has been difficult for you, this month it’ll be quite easy for you. You will work really hard trying to impress everyone at work this month. Your heightened energies will make it possible for you to work extremely hard this month. You will feel energized and agile this month no matter how many obstacles you face, you will conquer each challenge better than anyone at work ever has, hence if you feel like you’re working too hard this month, know that a lot of great things will come out of that struggle. Financial goals will be easy to meet this month and you will find yourself new sources of income which will be quite easy money, almost as good as you’re making money in your sleep. Be ready because the universe could open an unexpected door in terms of your love life this month. You will enjoy your work and life at the same time and this would not bring any disturbance between the two. Try to eat food that you like which is simple and healthy to help you enjoy this great time.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

This month will be full of you receiving love from your kids as well as strangers. Your personal life will be the main highlight as you find inspiration and maturity through your interactions with a relative, building your home and grounding yourself in emotional security. The pace of life feels big and exciting. You will be disciplined at your best this month. There are also a lot of chances that you will gain a lot of fame and success this month. You might think that would mean turbulence in your personal life but that would not be the case. You’ll find that your body will take its time but resolve these issues on their own unless you hinder the healing by having unhealthy habits. Your partner will be genuinely proud of your achievements and boast about you to all of your loved ones.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

You will experience a positive shift in your finances which will ease up your entire month. This success is well earned by you hence enjoy it to the fullest this month. Making this probably the best time you’ve ever had since a very long time. Your personal goals will become a priority and you’re more likely to put your relationship at the back end. Financial abundance is in your cards this month which will keep you satisfied and happy. You’ll need to pull your weight, study and perfect yourself day and night before you start taking on this huge responsibility. You need to be more analytical about making investments now as managing the funds that you receive this month will make a significant difference in your life.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

You will learn a lot through your experiences and interactions with an important business prospect this month. Focus on implementing those pieces of advice and working immediately in accordance with them. As this knowledge will take your business to a new stepping stone of success. Your charm and personality will impress a lot of business prospects as well as love interests this month. Your partner will be genuinely proud of your achievements and boast about you to all of the loved ones. This month is full of you receiving love from your kids as well as strangers. This is the perfect time for you to move forward with an unconventional career choice that you have been wanting to have since last year. Things will turn out in your favor as luck is on your side. This month will leave you feeling like the best person in your circle and yourself worth and self image will skyrocket. Everything will feel great for you this month.

