Monthly Horoscope January 2022: Cancer, Libra, Pisces; Find out what's in store for you in the new month

Note: Monthly horoscope is based on your ascendant sign. All the predictions are generalised in nature. If a person wants accurate and personalized predictions, a careful study of the planetary positions and a complete study of the horoscope must be done by a skilled astrologer.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people will make significant progress and achievement during this month, but there will be too much work on your shoulders. Salaried people must follow the instructions given by their seniors and coordinate with them on every step. You will earn very well throughout the month. Business people will clinch several beneficial deals. The initial part of the month may bring some health issues and the related discomfort but you will also get noticeable relief in the second half. Students will make significant achievements in their projects. This will be an auspicious month for those who are pursuing higher education. If you are in love, this will turn out to be a great month. Some of you may get the approval of your parents to tie the knot. Married couples will enjoy the bliss of matrimony and get adequate support from their partners. Your partner will make gains in their workplace on account of your favourable stars. Your relations with your offspring will get harmonious and if you are desirous of having a baby, your wish is likely to come true. You are advised to stay careful while handling familial issues. Exercise a strict restraint over your speech. You will make expenses on religious rituals and household activities.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people will get good results on the job front. Your colleagues and seniors will support you adequately. If you have made a specific request to your employer, it is likely to be granted. A transfer or a change in office is also possible this month. Business people will have to work hard and run around to be able to meet their targets. Take appropriate care of your health and eat mindfully. You may face some issues in your conjugal life, so you must maintain harmony towards each other. Your life partner’s health will be a big source of trouble and anxiety. You will get good news related to your offspring. Students are likely to get good results in their endeavours. Some of you may get enrolled in a foreign institution. You will maintain harmonious relationships with all your family members. Restrain yourself from getting lethargic and getting out of control because of anger. Your spendthrift nature may disturb your monthly budget. You must control your spending. A journey is possible. There will be chances of an inflow of money during the second half of the month. An earlier investment will bring in great gains.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will make solid business gains throughout the month. Salaried folks are likely to be promoted to a higher post. Some of you may get transferred to a prestigious location within the existing job. The initial part of the month will be excellent for romantic issues and conjugal relationships, but there will be some problems towards the end. There will be ups and downs on the health front. You must take adequate care of what you eat and drink and exercise restraint over your anger. There will be an inflow of money but the expenses will remain on the higher side. You may finally receive an amount that has been stuck since long. You will maintain a perfect understanding and coordinated steps with your offspring. Your offspring will support you nicely. You will maintain a stable financial profile. Some differences of opinions will persist between you and your family members. You are advised to keep your relationship strong with your father and senior officers. Exercise a strict restraint over your speech otherwise your work will get absolutely ruined at the last moment. Students will get excellent results. An unnecessary journey may have to be undertaken. The end of the month will bring a fortunate stroke of luck which will enable you to put several things in order including the derailed projects.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people may face some problems on account of their family members. You may develop conflicts or get into altercations with your siblings this month. There will be running around and the need to work hard throughout the month. Your marital life will go on smoothly and if you have been facing certain issues, you will manage to resolve them. Your life partner’s support will prove useful in drawing benefits. You will have to put in some extra effort in order to make financial gains. The second half of the month is favourable for making work-related gains. You may also receive job offers. There will be chances of doing well in commission-based activities. Students will get mixed results this month. An old friend is likely to help you make some gains. Your in-laws may write off family heritage in your name or help you in a big way. Your life partner will make gains on account of your stars. Take care of your father’s health. It will be good for your cause to maintain harmony with your offspring. Take care of your health as stomach-related issues will afflict you.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will secure high levels in their tasks on the work front. Salaried folks are likely to be promoted to a higher post and may earn fame and prestige too. You may also receive new job offers. Students will score very well and make achievements on the academic front. If they appear in exams, their result will be exceptionally good. If you want an offspring, your wish may come true and if you already have one, he/she will make achievements. There will be some ups and downs on the money front but no work will get stuck. You will make constant progress. If you have been facing a property-related issue, it is likely to get resolved this month. Your life partner will support you adequately. Take care of your health especially, during the second half of the month. You may suffer from an eye infection, allergy or a liver-related issue. Your life partner will look after you well. You are advised to control your spending this month. You will maintain harmony with your family members and their support will prove immensely helpful. You will make gains on account of your in-laws. Do not trust people beyond a limit in the second half of the month.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will experience some high order comforts and pleasures this month. Salaried people are likely to get positive results in their endeavours. Your seniors and colleagues will support you in abundance. You will succeed in finalising real estate deals on your terms and conditions. You may spend considerable energy and resources on decorating your house. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant throughout the month. Your life partner is likely to face some health issues. Make sure that your relations with your brothers and friends do not get disharmonious. A sluggish attitude towards work may create serious problems for you. Control that. This is not a good month to invest in partnership ventures. Maintain harmony and remain patient in those partnership ventures which are already in progress. Students will get mixed results in their projects. Stay careful while dealing with your lover. Things will remain normal on the health front, still be careful while eating and drinking outside food. You are likely to splurge on your offspring and personal comfort.

Libra

Libra sign people will do well in their endeavours if they exercise a strict restraint over their speech. You are likely to make solid gains in the workplace. Salaried natives may be promoted to a higher post. If you have been trying to find a job, your wish may get fulfilled and a dream job may fall in your kitty. Business people will clinch exciting deals and earn profit in their transactions. Laurels and recognition will be yours from several quarters. You will work very hard throughout the month and put in a lot of extra effort to meet your goals. Your offspring will support you and help you make gains. Students will make achievements in their endeavours. Single people are likely to get excellent matrimonial proposals. If you are in love, you may get the elders’ permission to tie the knot with your lover. You will make great gains in the stock market or earlier made investments. You must remain careful while handling familial issues. Your siblings will be supportive throughout the month. Your life partner will be by your side unconditionally. You may earn fame and prestige for the tasks performed by you on the professional front. Take care of your mother’s health and exercise restraint and a calm attitude while deciding on property issues. Business people may receive new proposals. Take care of your health and take your medicines on time if you already have blood pressure-related issues. You may take more than usual interest in religious knowledge and issues.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people will get excellent results in their professional field. You shall receive good news in relation to your job. Some of you may undergo some changes too. Your relations with your senior officers will acquire strength. This month will bring a solid improvement in your financial profile. You are advised to keep away from unnecessary issues. Some of your colleagues may criticise you behind your back. There will be enhanced love and affection between you and your life partner but you may get worried about her health. Students will get good results in their academic assignments. Their teachers and seniors will support them. Take care of your health during the beginning of the month. You are likely to meet new people who will help you in making gains in the long run. Your familial life will remain good but a difference of opinion may spring up between you and a family member. Be wise and prudent while handling familial issues. There will be mixed results for lovers in romantic affairs. Those who are keen to get married are likely to start a new relationship. Your offspring is likely to give you good news.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will get good results from the efforts made by them in their job or business. Those who have been facing issues in their career are likely to get some positive results. There will be chances of making progress and getting promoted in your job. You are likely to undertake several official trips this month. You will maintain harmony with your brothers and sisters. There are chances of health issues related to your eyes, blood and nerves. You will achieve a happy bank balance. A property-related project may reach its completion. You will feel a surge of affection towards your parents. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant and blissful. Your life partner will support you. You may increase your income by using your speech effectively. Students will manage to resolve their problems. Your offspring’s stubborn nature may create problems for you. Control your spending and spend wisely. Your luck will shine bright throughout the month. There will be a significant rise in lethargy and temper issues during the second half of the month. Try to control that. You may take a lot of interest in performing religious rituals. You may also visit a place of pilgrimage with your loved ones.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have to face several challenges and of varied types on the social as well as professional front. However, you do not lose heart as you will face all of them in a heroic manner on account of your hard work and sincerity. For sure, you will succeed in overcoming all the obstacles and resolving problems. Salaried folks may have to undertake several official trips. Business people will make sincere efforts to expand the outreach of their business activities. There will be some issues in partnership ventures. It will be good to withdraw for a moment and refresh your understanding with your partners and associates. A foreign trip is also possible for some of you. Students will have to put in a lot of effort. They may get distracted on frequent occasions so they need to concentrate. You will be drawn towards luxurious and material pleasure. Try to restrain yourself from over indulgence. You will maintain harmony with your life partner but there will be a need to look after his/her health. There will be some ups and downs in the life of lovers. Your offspring may develop a difference of opinion with you but will do very well on the professional front on account of your stars. The inflow of and outflow of money will remain almost balanced. Take care of your health as exhaustion may give discomfort and you may develop muscle-related issues.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will get encouraging results in money-related issues. You will maintain a strong financial standing throughout the month. You will secure success in your activities on account of a positive stroke of luck. Salaried folks will get average results this month and you are advised to maintain distance from wasteful activities and gossip culture. Business people will make high order gains in their transactions. If your life partner is employed, he/she will make gains on account of your favourable stars. You may have to undertake several journeys this month. You will succeed in resolving a land or apartment sale deal. You will spend some pleasant time with your family members. Students will succeed in their endeavours if they put in a lot of extra effort. You will earn prestige in the social sphere. If you are engaged in politics, you will get excellent results this month. The second half of the month will bring health-related vulnerabilities so be mindful while indulging in food and drinks. There will be positive developments in your love life. If you have been making efforts to tie the knot, a new relationship is likely to start. If you have offspring, they are likely to give you good news.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will manage to boost their income and also get several other sources of making money. Business people will achieve unprecedented growth in their projects. You will get excellent results in your professional tasks. There is a danger that your arrogance may create obstacles in your path. You must control that. There will be excessive running around for that. Those who are looking for a new job may succeed in finding a golden opportunity. The month may bring some kind of stomach-related issue. Your marital life will remain very pleasant. You will achieve success in all your tasks on account of your valour and wisdom. Some kind of change in place is possible. You will secure success in government-related issues too. Already made investments will fetch great gains. You will participate in religious rituals and may also visit a place of pilgrimage. If you are involved in any legal wrangle, you will be declared a winner. A property-related scheme will prove immensely beneficial. You may spend money to buy luxury and comfort. It will be good to maintain harmony with your brothers and sisters.

Also Read: 2022 Yearly Horoscope: Here's what the year has in store for Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio