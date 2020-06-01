Monthly Horoscope June 2020: Aries, Cancer, Scorpio, Find out what’s in store for you in the new month

Monthly Horoscope June 2020: Check out the astrology predictions for the month of June for your zodiac signs right here. Get to know what's in store for you in the new month.

Shekhar Chowdhry is a renowned Astrologer & Yoga Teacher from India. He has written articles for various Newspapers and Magazines. Also, interviewed by Canadian Talk Show ThatChannel. He is the Founder of SoulSCIENCE Yoga & Astrology School in Rishikesh. Let's find out what he has to say about the stars based on your Ascendant signs for June 2020.

ARIES HOROSCOPE JUNE 2020

Your Ascendant and eighth house lord Mars is transiting around 18 degrees under Satabisha Nakshatra in your eleventh house of gains and wish fulfillment making it little easier for you to attain your desires. Be mindful while dealing with your siblings and avoid uneasy situations that might arise. North node of the Moon - Rahu is translating in your third house of courage and determination along with Mercury making you more bold an outspoken. South node of the Moon - Ketu is translating in ninth house of luck and devotion making you inclind towards all kinds of physical as well as spiritual activities. Your hindering planet Saturn ruling tenth house of career and eleventh house of gains is sitting with Jupiter ruling your ninth house of luck and twelfth house of loss in tenth house of status and career making it difficult to sustain your professional matters.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE JUNE 2020

Your Ascendant and sixth house lord Venus is transiting around 21 degrees under Rohini Nakshatra along with the Sun in your first house of self making you more attractive and self obsessed. Also, making you more prone to health complications that might pop up suddenly. North node of the Moon - Rahu is translating in your second house of speech and family along with Mercury making you more adamant as far as communication is concerned and watch out for your eating habits especially. South node of the Moon - Ketu is translating in eight house of occult and accidents, so better control your curiosity for the unknown and drive safe. Your hindering planet Saturn ruling ninth and tenth house is sitting with Jupiter ruling your eighth house of sudden events and eleventh house of fulfillment in the ninth house of luck and wisdom making you inclined towards spirituality.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE JUNE 2020

Your Ascendant and fourth house lord Mercury is transiting around 10 degrees under Aradra Nakshatra in your first house itself making you a real genius in all terms. You are like the center focus for all and when you communicate, you become a magnet. North node of the Moon - Rahu is translating in your first house of self along with Mercury making you more worldly. South node of the Moon - Ketu is translating in seventh house of partnership making you a bit reluctant for all business matters what might bring you despair later. Your hindering planet Jupiter ruling seventh house of partnership and tenth house of profession sitting with Saturn ruling eight house of uncertainly and ninth house of luck in eighth house of sudden events like adding fuel to the fire.

CANCER HOROSCOPE JUNE 2020

Your Ascendant lord Moon is transiting around 11 degrees under Hasta Nakshatra in your third house of travelling making you attached with your home and children especially. You will provide your best possible nourishment for siblings without much expectations North node of the Moon - Rahu is translating in your twelfth house of expenses along with Mercury making it beyond your control and creating disturbances in your sleep. South node of the Moon - Ketu is translating in sixth house of disease and enemy making you little fragile, so be careful with your health and while dealing with colleagues. Your hindering planet Venus ruling fourth house of home and eleventh house of desires is sitting with the Sun ruling your second house of financial mattets in eleventh house gives you financial freedom.

LEO HOROSCOPE JUNE 2020

Your Ascendant lord Sun is transiting around 16 degrees under Rohini Nakshatra in your tenth house of career and status along with Venus ruling third house of courage and tenth house of profession making it very prominent. The entire world is looking upon you, just control your vanity and be humble. North node of the Moon - Rahu is translating in your eleventh house of desires along with Mercury making you more obsessed for all kinds of fulfillment in life. South node of the Moon - Ketu is translating in fifth house of entertainment and love matters giving you a sense of detachment. Your hindering planet Mars ruling fourth house of home and ninth house of luck sitting in seventh house of life partner makes it more challenging for the time being.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE JUNE 2020

Your Ascendant and tenth house lord Mercury is transiting around 10 degrees under Aradra Nakshatra in your tenth house of career, fame and status along with the game changer Rahu opening all the doors for you, now sky is the limit for you, so just enjoy and stay focused. You are simply unstoppable now! North node of the Moon - Rahu is translating in your tenth house of fame along with Mercury will bring tremendous luck in media and communications sector, now show your potential to the world at large. South node of the Moon - Ketu is translating in fourth house of home and family will giving you a sense of isolation from them. But don't worry, its happening for a karmic reason.Your hindering planet Jupiter ruling fourth house of home and seventh house of marriage and partnership sitting in fifth house of romance and entertainment along with Saturn makes it all possible and structured now!

LIBRA HOROSCOPE JUNE 2020

Your Ascendant and eighth house lord Venus is transiting around 21 degrees under Rohini Nakshatra in your eighth house of sudden events along with Sun ruling eleventh house of gains making it very intense now, take best precautions before anything you do! North node of the Moon - Rahu is translating in your ninth house of luck and spirituality along with Mercury making you feel less focused in those areas. South node of the Moon - Ketu is translating in third house of neighbors and younger siblings bringing all sorts of troubles from them. Your hindering planet Sun ruling eleventh house of fulfillment sitting in eighth house of unknown fear makes it more challenging at this time.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE JUNE 2020

Your Ascendant and sixth house lord Mars is transiting around 18 degrees under Satabisha Nakshatra in your fourth house of home and comfort giving you family happiness and you just can't think anything else beyond your immediate surroundings at homeland as a protector. North node of the Moon - Rahu is translating in your eighth house of accidents and misfortunes along with Mercury making you vulnerable in financial aspects, so watch out. South node of the Moon - Ketu is translating in second house of food intake and speech giving you a razor sharp tongue, think before you speak. Your hindering planet Moon ruling ninth house of luck sitting in eleventh house of gains looks like hitting your head on the wall, but hold on its a temporary situation.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE JUNE 2020

Your Ascendant and fourth house lord Jupiter is transiting around 2 degrees under Uttarashada Nakshatra in your second house of finance and family along with Saturn ruling second and third house activating your financial luck. North node of the Moon - Rahu is translating in your seventh house of marriage along with Mercury creating unexpected troubles, so you must control your communications for better harmony. South node of the Moon - Ketu is translating in first house of self making your more sort tempered and directionless at times. Your hindering planet Mercury ruling tenth house of career and seventh house of marriage sitting in seventh house along with malefic Rahu making its more unbearable right now.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE JUNE 2020

Your Ascendant and second house lord Satan is transiting around 7 degrees under Uttarashada Nakshatra in your first house of self along with Jupiter ruling third and twelfth house creating fear of confinement and disappointments. Take care of your daily routine and pay attention towards you. North node of the Moon - Rahu is translating in sixth seventh house of disease along with Mercury creating unexpected health complications, so start doing yoga if you want to feel composed. South node of the Moon - Ketu is translating in twelfth house of spiritual world will open the doors for you, so use this opportunity given by the Universe. Your hindering planet Mars ruling fourth house of home and eleventh house of wishes in second house of finance bringing obstacles on your path. Yes, control your impulsive talk.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE JUNE 2020

Your Ascendant and twelfth house lord Satan is transiting around 7 degrees under Uttarashada Nakshatra in your twelfth house of losses and all kinds of expenditures along with Jupiter ruling second and eleventh house bringing the fear of future related to financial security. You must do Meditation regularly to bring greater clarity about things which are hidden. North node of the Moon - Rahu is translating in fifth seventh house of entertainment and speculations along with Mercury creating opportunities for you silently. South node of the Moon - Ketu is translating in eleventh house of networking and social gatherings will keep you detached and disappointed from them for a while. Your hindering planet Venus ruling fourth house of home and ninth house of higher wisdom along with Sun ruling seventh house of legal partner in fourth house of home giving you a sense of completness with family.

PISCES HOROSCOPE JUNE 2020

Your Ascendant and tenth house lord Jupiter is transiting around 2 degrees under Uttarashada Nakshatra in your eleventh house of fulfillments along with Saturn ruling twelfth and eleventh house bringing gains from profession and uplifting your status. North node of the Moon - Rahu is translating in fourth house of home and peace of mind along with Mercury creating Vastu disturbances and miscommunications with family. South node of the Moon - Ketu is translating in tenth house of status and professional front will bring sudden dissatisfaction, you feel like escaping to a spiritual place for bliss. Your hindering planet Mercury ruling fourth house of home and seventh house of partners along with Rahu in fourth house of liberation will bring a sudden transformation what will alter your internal being in a massive scale.

DISCLAIMER

The monthly astrological predictions are based on personal observations and years of experiences. However, it cannot be completely accurate since we all have different rising signs, moon signs and constellation classifications, what makes astrology more precise on individual level than collective level.

