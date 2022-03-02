Monthly Horoscope March 2022: Leo, Libra, Virgo; Here's what's in store for you this month of colour & sweets

Monthly Horoscope: Want to know how the stars have aligned to send a message to you as per your zodiac sign for March 2022? Gemini, Leo, Aquarius, Aries, and Virgos, what advice should you follow? Read your monthly predictions to find out.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

This month is going to bring you answers to the questions you have been asking yourself for a long time. This month is going to challenge your resilience and test your versatility. You surely have to leave things behind and take new steps and make efforts towards it. If you are planning to place a request for a raise, this month might be the good time to do it but if you are preparing for choosing a new career, you must start it this month. Happy occasions will be celebrated in the family that will bring much joy and the tone of the entire month will remain happy for you. Most of your time will be spent on enjoyment activities and fun adventures with family and friends hence it is a very social month for you. Your mental health is likely to take a toll on your physical health for a few days in the middle of the month. It is a temporary problem hence nothing to worry about at all.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Something has changed within you and this month you are going to chase things you want. This month you will learn how to perfectly balance your personal as well as professional life and also take care of your health. You are going to be in the spotlight this month. Your love life will enter into a new phase this month. You will experience a positive shift in your emotions as everything new is exciting and intriguing. You will meet your partner’s extended family and friends this month. You will realize how fulfilling and wholesome this month is for you as the month goes on. The challenges you have been facing will come to end this month. There are some changes coming this month in your family dynamics. This month will widen your network which will benefit you professionally. Sun is transiting in the second house, house of wealth. You can expect loyalty in your partnerships and this month is also bringing you close to your family.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

This month is a good time to take risks and expand your thinking. This month is bringing overwhelming moments and you may heavy heart but it is time to rediscover yourself. This month will bring you a chance to catch up with some old friends which would be beneficial for you. Make sure to focus on a single task at a time, when it comes to your work as you have a lot of positive yet hyper energies in your cards this month. Make sure to focus on a single task at a time, when it comes to your work as you have a lot of positive yet hyper energies in your cards this month. Your health will be mostly great throughout this month. No significant health issues shall arise unless you upset your body by eating something that is too spicy or toxic for your body. You will feel inspired the whole month so make sure you push yourself in the right direction. Also, your professional life will have some challenges this month.

Cancer (June, 21 to July 22)

This month brings positive change and excitement to your love life. A new romance is possible if you’re single this month. Creative breakthroughs can help you develop a unique artistic or musical style. There is also the chance of a financial bonus coming your way. Doing what you love is the highlight of this month for you. It is a fact that you are artistically gifted and are naturally great orators. This month your oratory skills will be put to work as your creative touch and direction to your work will impress your boss and your clients way too much. You’ll be asked to be a leader of your team as well as do huge presentations in front of huge prospects.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This month your money will be spent over noble deeds to strangers in need. Your respect in the family will grow. Work-related travels done by you will prove to be very adventurous as well as beneficial. You might experience a small letdown in your business because you are not knowledgeable enough. However, putting some negative thoughts aside can be healthy as you make room for more realizable goals. Family life will get less turbulent this month for you. You will be happy with your parents' spouse and children. Your faith in God will increase and you will get inclined towards religious and spiritual activities. You will get all the support and help from family members.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

This month will have you thinking about your priorities and how to align what you do for a living with what you’re truly passionate about. You will be very busy with work and family events this month. Try to spend as much time as you can do what you love. You will get a lot of time to relax and rejuvenate this month. Use this time to improve your knowledge base and learn a new skill that you’ve been wanting for a long time. You have been having this argument internally with yourself for quite a while now. If you are starting a new innovation in your existing business, you can expect help to come by in the form of sponsors and technical aid. You’re now likely to confront your parents and let them know how you truly feel trapped in your current career and that you won’t be able to sustain long enough in this field.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Your personal life will be the main highlight as you find inspiration and maturity through your interactions with a relative, building your home, and grounding yourself in emotional security. Your elders play a crucial role in building your maturity this month. You will need to seek advice from multiple people regarding making huge investments and planning your future. Being an amateur does not be gullible and implement every piece of advice you get. As you become more accepting of people you will find yourself more reliable to other people. People will start craving your company more than ever this month. Your future is bright and peaceful in this aspect. Your charismatic energy will attract a lot of people this month towards you. Trust your instincts and opinions as well. Do not take any drastic or risky measures because you’re unlikely to get extremely lucky this month. Do lots of what you love, do physical activity and drink lots of water and eating clean i.e. your intake of fruits and vegetables.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Your personal goals will become a priority and you’re more likely to put your relationship at the back end. A bold and definitive new start in your career is arriving. You will enjoy the pampering you receive a lot this month. You’re likely to take the next step this month and you will feel much more secure to do so. Your future is bright and peaceful in this aspect. You might tend to overthink how good things are in your life right now. Do not worry about the future. Living in the moment will help you. You will have the best beginner’s luck anyone you know has ever had as you book a job with a celebrity. You’ll need to pull your weight, work, and perfect yourself day and night before you start taking on this huge responsibility. As this opportunity is the one you won’t be able to forgive yourself if you let it go due to lethargy or laziness.

Sagittarius: (November 22 – December 21)

This month be full of you receiving love from your kind as well as strangers. The pace of life feels big and exciting. Everything means your love life your work as well as your personal health goals. Things will be much better for you on the health aspect if you can stay calm and keep your mind tension free this month. You will be disciplined at your best this month. There are also a lot of chances that you will gain a lot of fame and success this month. Working with your team will be relatively easy this month. Your work life will be the most positive part of your month. You might think that that would mean turbulences in your personal life but that would not be the case. Your partner will be genuinely proud of your achievements and boast you to all of your loved ones.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

You will experience a positive shift in your finances which will ease up your entire month. This success is well earned by you hence enjoy it to the fullest this month. Financial abundance is in your cards this month which will keep you satisfied and happy. You need to be more analytical about making investments now as managing the funds that you receive this month will make a significant difference in your life. Try to meditate as much as possible and stay away from conflicts as much as you can. You need to understand that all of your physical problems reflect your mental state which is in a high energy state this month. This month will be very beneficial for you. You just have to make sure that you are determined to tread ahead with discipline and don’t forget to continue with your hard work and efforts. This month is the best time to make investments for you.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

You will learn a lot through your experiences and interactions with an important business prospect this month. If you focus all your energies on the goal which you have set for yourself, you are bound to get success. This month, you will do well in your professional life as financial abundance is in your sign’s favor this month when comes to your business. Focus on implementing those pieces of advice and working immediately in accordance with them. This knowledge will take your business to a new stepping stone of success. Your charm and personality will impress a lot of business prospects as well as love interests this month. Your faith in God will increase and you will get inclined towards religious and spiritual activities. You will get all the support and help from family members. This month will leave you feeling like the best person in your circle and your self-worth and self-image will skyrocket. Everything will feel great for you this month.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

This month will have you thinking about your priorities and how to align what you do for a living with what you’re truly passionate about. You have been having this argument internally with yourself for quite a while now. Your personal goals will become a priority and you’re more likely to put your relationship at the back end. Focus on implementing those pieces of advice and working immediately in accordance with them. You might think that that would mean turbulences in your personal life but that would not be the case. Your relationship will start getting significantly rocky. You can expect loyalty in your partnerships and this month is also bringing you close to your family. You’ll find that your body will take its time but resolve these issues on its own unless you hinder the healing by having unhealthy habits. Your partner will be genuinely proud of your achievements and boast you to all of your loved ones.

