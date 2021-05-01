Monthly Horoscope May 2021: Gemini, Pisces, Virgo; Find out what’s in store for you in the new month

Monthly Horoscope May 2021: Check out the astrology predictions for the month of April for your zodiac signs right here. Get to know what's in store for you and plan accordingly for the new month.

Read in detail what the month of May 2021 has lined up for you. Check it out:

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to receive money from an absolutely new source. Your financial condition will remain strong and there will be a significant increase in your bank balance. Those who are single and desirous of getting married will receive some new and good proposals. Some of you may also finalize a new match. Your senior officers will bless you and will do something special for you. Those who work in the government sector are likely to make solid gains today. You will make good gains through the share market as well as in all kinds of business. Some of you are likely to be blessed with a child. If you have been making efforts to have a baby, you are likely to be blessed with good news. There will be some ups and downs on the health front so take utmost care of what you eat and drink. You are advised to maintain harmony with your family members. There will be a significant increase in your material comforts and pleasures. You are likely to spend money on the upkeep or renovation of your house or property-related needs.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will get good results in their job. Business people have to put in a lot of extra effort this month. You are likely to expand your business outreach once the middle of the month is over. You will strengthen your relationship with your business associates. Your work-related problems will recede this month and pending tasks are likely to get completed. You are likely to earn rank and reputation in the social and professional sphere. If you were dealing with marital discord, you may succeed in resolving the conflicts and re-establishing harmony. You are advised to respect your partner’s feelings and not be egoistic. You must take care in health issues as eye infection may hit you this month. You are likely to remain irritable and short tempered throughout the month. Maintain harmony with your family members. You will spend some lovely moments with your offspring. This will be a productive day for students and their intellectual capacities are likely to remain very high.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have to undertake several official trips this month. This will be an average month for ob and business-related concerns. There will be some changes in your workplace. The salaried people may have to undergo some changes in the workplace. You must remain cautious about your health this month as there will be ups and downs when it comes to your well being and fitness levels. Your expenses are likely to remain high even though most of it will be on yourself to purchase the items of comfort and pleasure. You will maintain harmonious relations with your colleagues and associates. Some of you may take the plunge and make a lifelong commitment to your partner. Your marital and familial life will be great. The month shall bring the energy to resolve your domestic issues in a major way. A sudden monetary gain during the middle of the month will keep you happy. Your sibling’s support will prove immensely helpful.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will improve their financial standing this month. The salaried people are likely to receive some good news. You will maintain a perfect coordination with those in authority and they might oblige you with a major favour. There will be some stress and confusion in your marital relationship. You will have to cope with health-related issues throughout the month especially, stomach infection. You may get attracted towards performing religious rituals and occult. A governmental scheme will prove gainful. You may get attracted towards performing religious rituals and occult. A governmental scheme will prove gainful. Your expenses may rise suddenly in the second half of the month. If you have been worried about a loan, you will get some relief. Students will get average results this month. All of you will maintain harmonious relationships with your parents. Your offspring is likely to face a few problems.

Leo

Leo sign people will have to cope with some major problems in the workplace. The salaried people must remain cautious as they may have to suffer a blow on account of their uncontrollable temper and harshness. You must maintain harmony and coordination with your senior officers and colleagues. Business people are likely to make solid gains. There will be a rise in your social reputation and fame. The conditions for monetary gains will be average but there are chances of making sudden monetary gains. Your relations with your business partners will remain harmonious and you shall make gains on account of them. Your health stars are smiling on you but you must take good care of what you eat and drink because overindulgence might lead to flatulence and acidity on several occasions. Some of you are likely to make up your mind and get married to your partner. Your familial and marital life will remain good. A large amount is likely to get spent on a necessary activity which will bring immense satisfaction.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will struggle a bit this month as they do not have the support of a strong stroke of luck. Your intellectual ability will improve significantly. This will be an average month for the salaried people. Do not argue with your senior officers and colleagues on sensitive issues in a passionate or aggressive way. You are likely to meet a few influential people in your professional sphere and they will help you. Those who work in the government sector will make exceptionally solid gains. You might remain slightly nervous about something throughout the month. The patients of blood sugar and blood pressure will have to go through a difficult time. There will be mixed developments in your romantic relationship. Those who are keen to get married may start a new relationship. Your offspring is likely to give good news. This will be an average month for students. You are likely to receive money from new sources. There will be a pleasant ethos at home.

Libra

Libra sign people will get the support of highly placed officials in abundance. They may appreciate your work generously. This will be a great month for monetary gains. There will be minor bickering in your marital life but you will enjoy the bliss of matrimony. Your life partner is likely to make some solid gains this month. Your offspring will benefit on account of your positive stars and you shall spend great time with them. The month brings the possibility of minor health issues. Physical exhaustion, back ache and skin problems will afflict you. There will be some problems created by your family members but you must maintain harmony. There will be several positive developments on the monetary front. Your friends’ and brothers’ help will prove immensely beneficial. Do not over analyse things and avoid dilemmas else you will increase your problems.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to make good gains this month. Some of you are likely to receive auspicious news about your professional or occupation. The salaried people are likely to be promoted to a higher post. A strong stroke of favourable luck will make you sail easily through the work. Your property and land-related conflicts will get resolved in your favour. Students will get mixed results this month. You will benefit in writing and literary activities. The domestic ethos will be pleasant. Your parents may bless you in a big way. There will be chances of making sudden monetary gains. If your offspring was facing any problems, all will get addressed and resolved. This will be an average month for health concerns as headaches may hit you on several occasions. Some kind of pending assignments may get cleared too. You may purchase expensive items of domestic use. Your life partner will cooperate with you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are advised to maintain harmony with their colleagues and seniors in the workplace. Your work will move smoothly but you must keep away from unnecessary debates and discussions. Your expenses are likely to remain high. Business people will make solid gains this month and expand their work. The end of the month will become exceptionally favourable for the profession-related problems and expenditure. You are advised to restrain your speech throughout the month. Take care of your health as indigestion and acidity may afflict you along with oral infections. Your familial and marital life will remain normal. You will take unusually more interest in religious activities and you will pursue some deep knowledge about life and death. Students will receive the blessings of their teachers. You may suddenly set out on a journey.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have to deal with several obstacles on the professional front. You might feel sad as your colleagues will remain indifferent towards your requirements and may not cooperate adequately. Business people will make some solid gains this month. The month will bring positive results on the financial front. Your siblings will cooperate with you and your familial ethos will remain great. You are likely to start a new relationship if you are unattached or strengthen the bond with your existing lover. You will receive gains from unusual sources. Your friends and brothers will come forward to help you throughout. Your anger is likely to go out of control. Do not allow any kind of negativity to grow over your mind. This will be an average month for health concerns but be mindful of what you eat and drink. Do not turn a careless eye to an older issue. Some expenses are possible at the end of the month.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to receive auspicious news related to their work. Business people will make solid gains whereas the salaried people may have to cope with a few difficulties. However, you will notice significant changes on the work front once the middle of the month is over. There will be a solid rise in your comforts and pleasures. The inflow of money will be fine but heightened expenses may irk you. Take care of your health as cold and cough may hit you hard. You will spend most of your time with your family members. Your marital life will be blissful and your ongoing disagreements will get resolved too. Those who wish to get married may start a new relationship. Your offspring is likely to share a piece of good news about her studies or career. You may access new means of income this month.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will secure high level success in money-related issues. Your financial profile will acquire strength this month. You will get mixed results on the work front. You might have to put in a lot of extra effort his month. Business people are likely to make solid gains. You may get somewhat worried about your brother’s and sister’s health. You must take extra care of your health as overindulgence in food and drinks may create problems for you. Your familial and marital life will remain peaceful and pleasant. Lovers will go through romantic ups and downs. You are advised to respect each other’s feelings. You shall hear something immensely positive related to your offspring. This will be an average month for students.

Credits :Pinkvilla

