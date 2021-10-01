Monthly Horoscope October 2021: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio; Find out what's in store for you in the new month

Note: Monthly horoscope is based on your ascendant sign. All the predictions are generalised in nature. If a person wants accurate and personalised predictions, a careful study of the planetary positions and a complete study of the horoscope must be done by a skilled astrologer.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people are likely to become arrogant and aggressive this month. There will be excessive running around to do. This will be a month of making monetary gains. You will get new sources of income generation and your efforts to secure money will meet with success too. Your enemies will be very loud but they won’t be able to harm you at all. This will be an excellent month for those who earn through their speech and words. First half of the month will be excellent for your familial and marital life but the second part will pose some problems so maintain harmony and warmth with people. It will be good to maintain clarity in partnership-based assignments. Your health will remain fine at the beginning but there will be issues once the middle of the month is crossed. Take care of your health at the end of the month and be careful about what you eat and drink. This will be a week of hard work for students. Your relations with your offspring will be great but you may get worried about their health.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people are likely to make solid gains in their business activities. There will be strong chances of a considerable expansion in the outreach of your activities and a new project may get added. Your marital life will remain very pleasant throughout the month. If there were conflicts and skirmishes in your conjugal relationship, they would all get resolved. There will be some uncertainties in the life of lovers when it comes to their romantic relationship. Students will have to work very hard. Take care of your offspring and their health as they are likely to remain irritable and short-tempered. A depletion in your savings is likely to give you anxiety. Salaried folks are likely to get average results and you may plan for some kind of change in your job. Your health will remain fine but be cautious towards the end of the month. You will get mixed results on the financial front. A pending task will get completed and bring cheer to you.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people will get good results in the workplace but they will have to put in a lot of hard work. Some of you will fulfil your dream to go abroad this month. Your relations with your siblings will acquire strength. You will have to face a few problems in your familial life. There will be disagreements and conflicts between you and your spouse. Your senior officers will cooperate with you adequately. The middle of the month will bring the experiences of luxury and comfort. You are likely to invest in an apartment purchase or a piece of land. This will be a month of immense progress for students. You will do well by exercising restraint over your speech. Restrain yourself from harming anybody else you may have to cope with the loss of prestige. Your expenses will be on a higher side and there will be several journeys to undertake.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people are likely to secure high-level success from their efforts to make money. You will get access to newer means of income generation. There will be strong chances of an increase in your comforts and pleasures. You are likely to earn prestige and honour in the social sphere. If desirous, you are likely to be blessed with a baby and if there was any issue with your offspring, it will get resolved. You will do exceedingly well on the health front and a persistent ailment will fade away. You will do well by exercising restraint over your speech in routine life. Do not lend money to anybody. Things and conditions will remain normal in your marital and familial life. Your life partner is likely to suffer from a serious ailment. Salaried people will do well in their job. You will secure success in the workplace on account of your valour.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will be blessed by their mother. Conditions will remain favourable for all kinds of work. You may get some new projects to work on. Those who are looking for a job will succeed in their efforts. The official trips will help you expand the outreach of your professional projects and business deals. There will be some professional difficulties to resolve during the middle of the month, but do not get anxious as you will eventually get positive results. Your familial life will be pleasant but you should remain restrained in your interaction. Once the middle of the month is over, you are likely to face health issues so take precautions. Your life partner is likely to face some problems and stress. This will be a month of making gains on the monetary front. You may make a big decision on the work front. Students will work hard and strive to refine their skills and knowledge.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people are likely to earn honour and prestige this month. You will have to work very hard throughout the month. Those who are in the field of media and writing will do very well. A fortunate stroke of luck will prove immensely helpful. Your soft speech and pleasant conduct will enable you to resolve several problems. Your familial life will remain pleasant. There will be bickering on several occasions between you and your life partner. You may have to deal with misunderstandings that your business associates may develop, so stay vigilant. You may have to face some physical discomforts especially, if you are a patient of blood pressure and sugar. Journeys and trips will be possible. The support extended by your friends and brothers will prove immensely useful in several contexts. This will be an average time for students. You may decide to put in a lot more effort than what you have done so far. You will get positive results on the monetary front.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will get the support of their family members in abundance. There will be too much running around to do on the work and several official trips will have to be undertaken. Your expenses are set to remain high. There will be some unnecessary expenses, so you must spend wisely and in a restrained manner. You are likely to make solid gains on the financial front. However, you may get a little stressed during the middle of the month. You will take more and more interest in religious activities and may plan a visit to a place of pilgrimage with your family members. You will become more affectionate towards your life partner. Students will get good results throughout the month. If you have been making efforts to get married, you will receive good proposals. You may get attracted to occult and religious rituals. A government-related project will prove helpful. There will be minor health issues.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people will maintain a very high level and pleasant marital and familial life. Those who want to get married are likely to receive good proposals and some of them may even finalize one. This will be a good month for business people. You will make gains in partnership-based and commission-based projects. Salaried folks will have to brace up for excessive workload which might keep them exhausted and drained. You might get mentally stressed about your work but do not lose heart or panic as things will fall in place on their own. The end will be pleasant and as per your choice. Students will have to work hard and they shouldn’t procrastinate in any matter. All the journeys undertaken this month will prove productive and useful. Some incongruity is possible between you and your colleagues and boss, so you must remain patient and calm. You may splurge on yourself to buy things to enhance your style. An earlier made investment will yield higher than expected returns.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will make some solid gains in the workplace. There will be some official journeys to undertake this month. You may receive some kind of good news in relation to your job. Your senior officers will support you adequately and will appreciate your contribution. You are likely to make some achievements this month, but brace up for some challenges in the middle of the month. Business people should not trust anybody for sensitive issues and matters. Make sure that you do not get into unnecessary conflicts in your marital relationship. You will do well if you maintain a congruous approach with that of your family members. There will be a significant rise in your anger and arrogance which may ruin your chances in the final moments so be careful. Your harsh words may hurt somebody very deeply so remain cautious during routine conversations. You will have to run around a lot in order to make money. Students will make solid gains this month. You will make gains on account of your offspring and your relations will become pleasant and harmonious.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people will get good results on the financial front. You will also go through positive experiences in the matters of love and romance. If you have been facing your partner's indifference, things will begin to improve. Salaried people are likely to taste success on several fronts. Your participation in social and religious activities will increase and there will be chances of an increase in your honour and prestige. Your relations with your offspring will get stronger and those trying to have one are likely to find their wish getting fulfilled. Students will get positive results this month. Your siblings will support you. Those who have been making efforts to secure admission in the institutions of higher education will succeed. You must pay attention to your health as excessive running around and indulgence in junk food may give you some kind of physical discomfort. Your familial life will remain blissful. Maintain congruity of approach with your life partner. You may have to spend money on a journey.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people are likely to secure high-level success in their workplace. Salaried folks are likely to get promoted to a higher post. There will be strong chances of an increase in your comforts and pleasure. You may plan to purchase a new apartment or a luxury vehicle. Your familial and marital life will be pleasant. You need to take care of your life partner’s health. Keep yourself away from legal wrangles. You will face problems if you spend time in courts and lawyers’ chambers. Journeys will have to be made. The inflow of money will be restricted. There will be some problems in your offspring’s life. Do not argue unnecessarily in the projects that you are doing in partnership. Students need to work hard if they are going to appear in entrance exams. You will save yourself from problems if you control your anger and arrogance.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people will remain very confident this month. You will get mixed results on the work front. Salaried folks will get average results. Business people will struggle to get the results despite putting in a lot of effort. You must remain cautious while dealing with your business associates. There will be some ups and downs in your marital relationship or the health of your life partner will emerge as an issue. Students are advised to work hard as they are likely to get good results. Do not be in a hurry while finalising an apartment or a land deal. This will be a month of positive experiences on the romantic front. Some of you are likely to inch forward and make a lifelong commitment. Your health will remain fine, but you need to be mindful of what you eat and drink in the second half of the month. You will make gains on account of your brother. Several journeys will have to be undertaken. Your money is likely to be spent on a good deed.

ALSO READ: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Virgos